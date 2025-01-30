Astronomer Announces Winners of the Inaugural Astronomer Data Excellence Awards

Winners span across industries, and recognize the growing importance of DataOps to power use cases from analytics to AI

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronomer , the company behind Astro, the leading data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow®, today announced the winners of its inaugural customer awards program, the Astronomer Data Excellence Awards .

The Astronomer Data Excellence Awards honor the projects and people pushing the boundaries of DataOps, built on the foundation of data orchestration with Airflow. These annual awards celebrate the groundbreaking use of data to build compelling data products and the ingenuity of the data teams behind them.