Astronomer Announces Winners of the Inaugural Astronomer Data Excellence Awards

Jan 30, 2025, 09:00 ET
Winners span across industries, and recognize the growing importance of DataOps to power use cases from analytics to AI
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronomer, the company behind Astro, the leading data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow®, today announced the winners of its inaugural customer awards program, the Astronomer Data Excellence Awards.
The Astronomer Data Excellence Awards honor the projects and people pushing the boundaries of DataOps, built on the foundation of data orchestration with Airflow. These annual awards celebrate the groundbreaking use of data to build compelling data products and the ingenuity of the data teams behind them.
"Every company is looking to use data for a competitive advantage, but these award winners are trailblazers when it comes to leveraging DataOps excellence to build world-class solutions," says Andy Byron, CEO, Astronomer. "Whether tackling challenges like production AI or operationalizing data at massive scale, the innovation behind these companies' data products is truly remarkable. Congratulations to all of our award winners!"
Astronomer Data Excellence Award Winners
- DataOps Innovator of the Year - Marriott Hotel and Resorts
- DataOps at Scale - Booking.com
- Best AI Use Case - Vibrant Planet
- Best Analytics Use Case - Wynn Resorts
- Best Customer-Facing Use Case - Foursquare
About Astronomer
Astronomer empowers data teams to bring mission-critical software, analytics, and AI to life and is the company behind Astro, the industry-leading data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow®. Astro accelerates building reliable data products that unlock insights, unleash AI value, and powers data-driven applications. Trusted by more than 700 of the world's leading enterprises, Astronomer lets businesses do more with their data. To learn more, visit www.astronomer.io.
Apache® and Apache Airflow® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
