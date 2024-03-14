Astronomer Bolsters Leadership Team to Drive Go-To-Market Strategy & Cloud Revenue Growth

Astronomer appoints CRO and CMO to meet growing demand for its Airflow-powered platform

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronomer , the leader in modern data orchestration, today announced two additions to its leadership team to drive go-to-market strategy and cloud growth. Mike Haas joins as Chief Revenue Officer and Leo Zheng as Chief Marketing Officer. The extension of the Astronomer leadership team better positions the company to meet the growing demand for Astro , the company's Apache Airflow-powered platform. As the reliable and predictable delivery of data becomes increasingly mission-critical for companies of all sizes, from startups to the F100, data pipelines managed by Astro are key to enabling informed decision-making, day-to-day business operations, and user-facing applications – including AI and LLM-powered experiences.

Mike Haas joins Astronomer as CRO to develop and execute its global sales strategy. With nearly 15 years of sales leadership experience, Mike has a proven track record of building high-performance sales teams that deliver strong and consistent results. Prior to Astronomer, he led sales at Clumio, a leader in backup and data recovery for the public cloud. He also served as VP of Sales at Lacework for over three years, and previously held sales leadership positions at Cybereason and Fuze.

Leo Zheng was named Astronomer's first CMO. He brings 15 years of marketing experience to the position where he will own the strategy and execution across brand, corporate marketing, demand generation and acceleration, product marketing, developer relations, and growth marketing. With a career built on product go-to-market and category creation, Leo most recently served as the head of product marketing at MongoDB, helping to grow the company's revenue to nearly $1.7 billion in 10 years.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mike and Leo to Astronomer," said Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer. "Each executive brings unique, proven experience to Astronomer at a pivotal time when the increasing number of technologies in the data and application landscapes has made Airflow critical for orchestrating the data and complex workflows behind business decisions and user-facing applications. Adding Mike and Leo to this equation will dramatically accelerate our efforts to become the world's leading data orchestration platform and beyond.

In addition to its expanding leadership team, Astronomer continues to grow. Recently, the company announced exceptional company gains driven by Astro the Apache Airflow-Powered Platform and inaugurated its new headquarters in New York City.

Learn more about Astronomer's modern data orchestration platform and open positions .

About Astronomer

Astronomer designed Astro, a modern data orchestration platform, powered by Apache Airflow™. Astro enables data teams to build, run, and grow their mission-critical data pipelines on a single platform for all of their data flows. Astro dramatically reduces costs, improves developer productivity, and reliably delivers your most data-centric use cases. For more information, visit www.astronomer.io .

Apache® and Apache Airflow™ are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Astronomer