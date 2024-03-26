Astronomer Unveils New Capabilities in Astro to Streamline Enterprise Data Orchestration

Latest platform updates empower enterprises to easily deploy, scale, and observe data workflows driving dashboards, business operations, and AI/ML applications

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronomer , the leader in modern data orchestration, today announced its latest Astro platform release with new features designed to allow users to accelerate innovation while achieving the highest levels of governance and compliance at scale.

Astronomer's recent 2024 State of Apache Airflow report revealed that beyond powering analytics dashboards, Airflow is increasingly becoming the standard for powering business operations and the data pipelines fueling MLOps and generative AI applications. Astro , Astronomer's Airflow as a service platform, now enables data-first organizations to extend cost savings, seamlessly scale data operations, and simplify data workflow management across their dynamic data platforms with capabilities such as:

Governance at Scale

Reporting Dashboards provide comprehensive insights into platform usage, performance, and cost attribution for informed decision making, while ensuring adherence to SLAs and compliance standards. This is particularly beneficial for managing multiple Airflow instances across various teams.





provide comprehensive insights into platform usage, performance, and cost attribution for informed decision making, while ensuring adherence to SLAs and compliance standards. This is particularly beneficial for managing multiple Airflow instances across various teams. The Astro API enables teams to programmatically deploy, automate, and manage their Airflow pipelines, mitigating risks associated with manual processes, and ensuring seamless operations at scale when managing multiple Airflow environments.

Enhanced Security

Custom Deployment Roles enable teams to configure more granular access controls to environments managed by Astro, ensuring that the right people have access to the functions they need while limiting access to sensitive data and resources.





enable teams to configure more granular access controls to environments managed by Astro, ensuring that the right people have access to the functions they need while limiting access to sensitive data and resources. Customer Managed Workload Identity enables organizations to use their existing cloud identity and access management credentials with Astro, minimizing security vulnerabilities, and reducing the time to onboard. Astro supports both service accounts on Google Cloud as well as Entra ID on Azure.

Accelerated Development Cycles

GitHub Integration streamlines the process of code deployment while enforcing best practices and providing visibility into GitHub approval workflows directly within the Astro UI. This accelerates time-to-value on Astro and promotes more efficient and secure software processes for data engineers.

"Reliable data orchestration is critical to enabling informed decision-making, driving day-to-day business operations, and powering user-facing experiences" said Pete DeJoy, SVP of Product at Astronomer. "By offering these new features to our Astro customers, we're helping them control costs while scaling the data workflows crucial to fueling modern data analytics, AI/ML tools, and much more. Our Astro API and Dashboard features increase data productivity to help give time back to data teams, and allow them to focus on the tasks that will drive their organization's capacity for innovation."

This latest release will enable organizations to deploy faster, exercise greater operational efficiency, better address modern business requirements, and realize additional growth potential. Read their latest blog to learn more .

About Astronomer

Astronomer designed Astro, a modern data orchestration platform, powered by Apache Airflow™. Astro enables data teams to build, run, and grow their mission-critical data pipelines on a single platform for all of their data flows. Astro dramatically reduces costs, improves developer productivity, and reliably delivers your most data-centric use cases. For more information, visit www.astronomer.io .

Apache® and Apache Airflow™ are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

