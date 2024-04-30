Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Joins Luminaries William Shatner and Scott Kelly on Space2Sea's Antarctic Voyage, December 19-29, 2024

PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FUTURE of SPACE is thrilled to announce that world-renowned Astrophysicist, Author, and Science Communicator Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, will join the stellar lineup of Featured Guests on the upcoming Space2Sea Voyage. Set to embark on a 10-day Antarctic expedition from December 19-29, 2024, Tyson will share insights alongside famed StarTrek Actor William Shatner and celebrated NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, a leading voice in modern science, will elevate the Space2Sea voyage with engaging talks, seaside chats, and Cosmos-related sessions. His expertise and charismatic delivery make science accessible and exciting, promising an enriching experience for all on board.

"We are honored to welcome Neil to Space2Sea. His passion for astronomy and his ability to ignite that same passion in others make him the perfect addition to our journey of discovery," said Daniel Fox, Co-Founder, FUTURE of SPACE. "With Neil, William, and Scott, we're looking forward to a Voyage that is not only about exploring the untouched landscapes of Antarctica but also about exploring the final frontier above us."

The Space2Sea Voyage promises to be an intimate and profound journey where the Guests will have the opportunity to interact with these Luminaries, gaining unparalleled insights into space, science, and exploration.

About FUTURE of SPACE (FoS)

FUTURE of SPACE is an organization dedicated to fostering a deeper connection between humanity and the Cosmos. Through initiatives like Space2Sea, it aims to inspire a new generation of explorers and thinkers to dream big and act with the future in mind. To learn more about FUTURE of SPACE, please visit www.futureofspace.io.

