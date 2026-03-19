AstroTurf Appoints Veteran Coach and Football Leader Robb Akey as Regional Sales Manager

DALTON, Ga., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf®, the industry leader in synthetic turf systems, has named Robb Akey as a new Regional Sales Manager for Oregon and Idaho, adding one of college football's most experienced leadership profiles to its team. Akey brings decades of first-hand insight into the operational demands of elite athletic programs, with a career spanning Power Five football, head coaching, and NFL, understanding that directly aligns with the high expectations of the schools and organizations AstroTurf serves.

Robb Akey

Akey's background includes nearly four decades in football as a player, coach, coordinator, and head coach. He played at Weber State and earned all-conference recognition before moving into coaching, where he became known for program-building, defensive development, and operational management. His career includes roles as a defensive coordinator at Washington State, head coach at Idaho, and stints with historic NFL organizations, along with coaching experience at major collegiate programs including Florida and Oregon State. Across those roles, Akey developed a deep understanding of what athletes, coaches, and administrators require from their facilities: consistency, availability, safety, and surfaces that hold up under daily use and high-visibility competition.

In his new role with AstroTurf, Akey will apply that program-level perspective to help clients plan and execute projects that meet real-world athletic demands. From football stadiums and practice environments to multi-sport campus facilities, he will support customers through product selection, project planning, and long-term field performance strategy, working alongside AstroTurf's distributor network and internal teams.

"After spending my career inside programs where preparation and consistency matter every day, I understand how much the field impacts everything from training to game performance," said Robb Akey. "AstroTurf has built its reputation by delivering systems that programs can trust, and I'm excited to bring my experience into this role and help schools invest in surfaces that support athletes and stand up to the realities of a full season."

"Robb brings a unique credibility that immediately connects with coaches, athletic directors, and facilities leaders," said PHILIP SNIDER, COO, AstroTurf®. "He understands what high-performance programs demand because he has been at every level—college and professional. That perspective, paired with his leadership background, will make him an outstanding partner for our customers."

Akey's appointment reflects AstroTurf's continued investment in leadership that understands sport from the inside. By adding experienced voices who have built and managed programs under pressure, AstroTurf strengthens its ability to serve clients with practical guidance, operational insight, and surfaces designed for consistent performance.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

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SOURCE AstroTurf