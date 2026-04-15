AstroTurf Named the Official Synthetic Turf Supplier of Inter Miami CF

MIAMI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf®, the inventor and leading innovator of synthetic turf systems, is pleased to announce a landmark partnership with Inter Miami CF, becoming the club's Official Synthetic Turf and Hybrid Field Building Partner. This collaboration brings together two brands driven by passion, performance, and an unwavering commitment to advancing the sport of soccer at every level.

The Official Synthetic Turf Supplier of Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF, one of Major League Soccer's most dynamic and rapidly growing clubs, has redefined the American soccer landscape with its global roster, electric atmosphere, and dedication to excellence on and off the pitch. As the club continues building a world-class soccer culture in South Florida, AstroTurf is honored to support that mission with industry-leading surface technology.

"For decades, AstroTurf has been deeply invested in the growth of soccer in the United States," said Carl Capellas, AstroTurf's Director of Soccer. "Partnering with Inter Miami CF, an organization that has captured the imagination of fans around the world is a tremendous opportunity."

As the Official Synthetic Turf Supplier, AstroTurf will support Inter Miami CF with special projects at their campuses in Fort Lauderdale, most notably with projects throughout the For Lauderdale stadium and Florida Blue Training Center. AstroTurf will also play a role with Inter Miami CF Foundation and Community efforts aiming to add AstroTurf fields in South Florida and beyond.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

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SOURCE AstroTurf