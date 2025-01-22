AstroTurf Celebrates 2024 Football Scoop Coaches Awards Winners

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf, the leader in innovative sports surfacing, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Football Scoop Coaches Awards. This prestigious annual tradition recognizes the outstanding achievements of football coaches at every level, with winners selected by their coaching peers—previous award recipients who truly understand the dedication, expertise, and passion it takes to excel in these critical roles.

"The Football Scoop Coaches Awards are one of our favorite initiatives," said Gary Jones, AstroTurf's Director of Marketing. "These honors are unique because they are voted on by coaching peers who have walked in the same shoes. It's a testament to the respect and admiration these winners have earned from their fellow coaches, and we are proud to shine a light on their accomplishments."

2024 Football Scoop Coaches Awards Winners

Linebackers Coach of the Year – Joe Bowen , University of Buffalo

– , University of Buffalo Defensive Line Coach of the Year – Rodney Garner , University of Tennessee

– , Defensive Backs Coaches of the Year – Terry Joseph & Blake Gideon , University of Texas

– & , Tight Ends Coach of the Year – Ty Howle, Penn State

– Ty Howle, Wide Receivers Coach of the Year – Noah Pauley , Iowa State

– , Running Backs Coach of the Year – James Montgomery , Boise State

– , Offensive Line Coaches of the Year – Mike Viti & Matthew Drinkall , Army

– & , Army Quarterback Coach of the Year – Marcus Arroyo , Arizona State

– , Special Teams Coach of the Year – Marty Biagi , Notre Dame

– , Defensive Coordinator of the Year – Pete Kwiatoski, University of Texas

– Pete Kwiatoski, Offensive Coordinator of the Year – Mike Shanahan , Indiana

– , Strength and Conditioning Coaches of the Year – Torre Becton , Texas & Joe Connolly , Arizona State

– , & , Director of Football Operations of the Year – Charlotte Siegel , Boise State

– , Player Personnel Director of the Year – Chad Bowden , Notre Dame

– , Division III Coordinator of the Year – Drew Chance , Illinois College

– , NAIA Coordinator of the Year – EJ Peterson, Grand View College

– EJ Peterson, Division II Coordinators of the Year – Ryan Hodges & Tony Tannese, Ferris State

– & Tony Tannese, FCS Coordinator of the Year – Tyler Walker , Montana State

AstroTurf is honored to support the dedication and leadership demonstrated by this year's winners. Each coach has made a significant impact on their team, their players, and the broader football community. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the recipients for their well-deserved recognition.

As the premier choice in sports turf systems, AstroTurf is committed to fostering excellence in sports at all levels. Through initiatives like the Football Scoop Coaches Awards, AstroTurf celebrates the individuals who elevate the game and inspires the next generation of athletes and coaches.

