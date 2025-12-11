AstroTurf is the Trusted Surface for One in Every Five Bowl Games During the 2025 Postseason

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AstroTurf® will once again be a commanding presence in the 2025 college football postseason, with one in every five bowl games taking place on an AstroTurf field. This unparalleled footprint reflects AstroTurf's leadership across the Division I football postseason and the trust that facility owners and conferences place in its performance, safety, and reliability.

Bowl Season

Orlando's Camping World Stadium will host three nationally prominent bowl games on AstroTurf: the Cheez-It Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and the Cure Bowl. Together, these games represent some of the postseason's highest viewership and strongest brand identities, each played on a field built to handle elite competition with short turnaround windows between events.

These games take place in a tight window, all within a 15-day span. With heavy field use, rapid team transitions, and significant broadcast preparation between each event. Natural grass consistently struggles under that kind of compressed schedule, often requiring aggressive maintenance. AstroTurf, by contrast, delivers uniform footing and consistent playability from the first kickoff to the final snap, making it the best surface to support this kind of calendar.

AstroTurf's postseason influence extends across the Group of Five landscape, anchoring several major matchups across the Sun Belt, C-USA, and MAC. The Salute to Veterans Bowl and the Ventures 68 Bowl where rising programs compete for conference prestige and national recognition. These matchups continue to grow in importance annually and rely on AstroTurf systems designed for year-round play.

One of the postseason's most historic stages, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, will once again take place on AstroTurf. As one of the longest-running bowl games in college football, the Liberty Bowl has showcased Hall of Famers, classic finishes, and defining conference matchups since 1959. Its AstroTurf surface has anchored this rich tradition, providing a field on which some of the sport's most iconic postseason moments have occurred.

From Hawaii to the Southeast to the biggest neutral sites in the nation, AstroTurf's presence in the bowl season demonstrates a performance standard built over decades. The company's innovative RootZone® systems remain trusted by programs and bowl organizers for their ability to withstand weather, high-impact gameplay, and multiple events in compressed windows.

As the 2025 bowl season unfolds, AstroTurf will once again serve as the foundation for some of college football's most exciting games, proving that when the postseason arrives, AstroTurf is ready!

