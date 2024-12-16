AstroTurf Corporation Acquires Coast to Coast Turf

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf® Corporation ("AstroTurf"), a subsidiary of Sport Group, is excited to announce it has acquired Coast to Coast Turf, the premier artificial turf installer and dealer based in Seattle, Washington.

Under the leadership of Steve Webb, Coast to Coast has built a stellar reputation for quality and reliability, becoming a trusted leader in the Northwest Construction market.

Coast to Coast Turf

Coast to Coast Turf's operations and leadership, including Steve Webb, will continue post-transaction and partner with AstroTurf® to further support rapid growth.

Philip Snider, Chief Operating Officer of AstroTurf®, said, "We are incredibly proud to acquire Coast to Coast Turf and partner with Steve. The acquisition expands AstroTurf's presence in the Northwest, with Coast to Coast Turf now serving as our official construction arm for Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Idaho. Together, we are committed to delivering the highest-quality sports surfacing solutions to even more communities in the region. As the original innovators in their respective categories, AstroTurf® fields, Rekortan® tracks, and Laykold® courts continue to set the standard for performance, durability, and innovation."

Steve Webb, Founder and President of Coast to Coast Turf, said, "With AstroTurf's resources and support, Coast to Coast Turf will maintain its exceptional service while offering an expanded portfolio of products and expertise to meet the evolving needs of customers. By combining Coast to Coast Turf's local expertise and outstanding legacy with AstroTurf's national scale and cutting-edge technology, this partnership will elevate the customer experience and strengthen our ability to deliver world-class projects."

AstroTurf® is proud to welcome Coast to Coast Turf to the family and looks forward to continuing the remarkable legacy of excellence that Steve Webb and his team have built in the Northwest.

About AstroTurf Corporation

AstroTurf Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf Corporation delivers cutting-edge products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The Company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. As the original brands in their categories, these products set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit www.astroturf.com.

About Sport Group

Sport Group is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of artificial surfaces serving the global sports flooring, leisure and landscaping and industrial markets to over 70 countries globally. Headquartered in Burgheim, Germany, the Company's brand portfolio includes AstroTurf (the iconic brand that invented the industry), Polytan®, SYNLawn®, LigaTurf®, Poligras®, Rekortan®, and Laykold®. Sport Group is an industry leader in green technologies, pioneering sustainable products and services such as the world's first carbon neutral soccer turf, the world's first carbon zero field hockey turf and development of the industry's first, and only, turf recycling facility capable of recycling EPDM rubber. The Company has approximately 2,400 employees and operates nine vertically integrated manufacturing facilities and 31 distribution centers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. For additional information about Sport Group, please visit www.sportgroup-holding.com.

SOURCE AstroTurf Corporation