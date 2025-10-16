AstroTurf Great Lakes Welcomes Bryan Payton as Illinois Sales Manager

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf® Great Lakes is proud to announce the addition of Bryan Payton as the new Sales Manager for the state of Illinois. Payton brings a wealth of experience from the world of athletics, having most recently worked as Director of Recruiting for Northwestern University Football and previously competing professionally in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Bryan Payton

In his new role, Payton will focus on expanding AstroTurf's presence in Illinois, strengthening relationships with schools, universities, and sports organizations, and continuing to deliver the highest standard of customer service that AstroTurf is known for.

"Bryan's background as both a collegiate coach and a professional athlete makes him an incredible asset to our team," said Todd DeWolfe, President of AstroTurf Great Lakes. "He understands firsthand the importance of quality playing surfaces to athletes and coaches, and he brings a competitive drive and leadership mentality that will help us grow and serve our customers in Illinois."

Payton's athletic and recruiting background uniquely positions him to connect with athletic directors, coaches, and administrators who value innovation, safety, and performance on the field.

"I'm truly excited to be joining the AstroTurf family, a company that has set the standard for innovation and excellence in the sports surface industry," said Payton. "AstroTurf's commitment to quality, performance, and player safety has made it a trusted partner for programs across the country, and I look forward to contributing to that legacy.

"From the moment AstroTurf Great Lakes called me to be a candidate for this opportunity, I have been treated with the utmost respect and mentorship. It is an honor to be part of a team that not only leads the market but also invests in helping athletes, coaches, and communities achieve their goals."

AstroTurf Great Lakes is the exclusive distributor of AstroTurf products in the region, delivering premium synthetic turf systems for football, baseball, soccer, softball, and multipurpose facilities.

About AstroTurf®

For over 60 years, AstroTurf® has been the innovator and leader in synthetic turf. As the inventor of the first artificial playing surface, AstroTurf continues to set the standard in the industry with advanced systems engineered for safety, performance, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. From professional stadiums to colleges, schools, and community fields, AstroTurf delivers surfaces that meet the highest expectations of athletes and field owners alike. With a full range of sport-specific systems, proprietary technologies like RootZone® and Trionic® fibers, and a commitment to environmental responsibility through initiatives like USDA BioPreferred® certification, AstroTurf provides more than a field—it provides a foundation for champions.

