AstroTurf Fields Built with Omaha Dreams in Mind

Why More D1 Programs Trust the AstroTurf Diamond Series Than Any Other Turf System

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every college baseball program that steps onto the field in February shares one dream - to still be playing in June under the bright lights of Omaha. That journey does not begin with the first pitch of the postseason. It begins with a field built to train champions.

That is why more NCAA Division I baseball programs choose the AstroTurf Diamond Series than any other turf system.

AstroTurf is the industry leader for D1 Baseball Fields

Designed for the Road to Omaha

The Diamond Series is not just a turf system - it is a competitive advantage.

Engineered to replicate the precise play of natural clay and grass, AstroTurf's Diamond Series delivers truest hops, ideal ball speed, and secure traction for athletes who train like pros. It is built to perform during cold snaps in February, April downpours, and postseason heat because Omaha does not wait for perfect weather.

From the base paths that mimic finely groomed clay to the infield and outfield fibers designed for natural ball roll and realistic pace of play, every inch of a Diamond Series field is crafted for teams preparing for championship moments.

Championship Programs. Championship Surfaces.

When college baseball's elite programs invest in their future, they choose turf that performs when it matters most.

Some of the most prominent installations across the country include:

Vanderbilt University – One of the nation's most storied programs, built on a Diamond Series foundation.

– One of the nation's most storied programs, built on a Diamond Series foundation. University of Georgia – A premier playing surface built for SEC competition.

– A premier playing surface built for SEC competition. Duke University – Precision and performance in the heart of Durham.

– Precision and performance in the heart of Durham. University of Kentucky – A system crafted for SEC toughness and year-round training.

– A system crafted for SEC toughness and year-round training. University of Michigan – Big Ten resilience paired with professional-grade play.

– Big Ten resilience paired with professional-grade play. University of Iowa – Reliable through rain, snow, and postseason pressure.

– Reliable through rain, snow, and postseason pressure. Indiana University – Durable, dependable, Omaha-ready.

– Durable, dependable, Omaha-ready. Boston College – Northeast program that trusts Diamond Series to dominate in all conditions.

– Northeast program that trusts Diamond Series to dominate in all conditions. University of Pittsburgh – Built for ACC intensity and northern climates.

– Built for ACC intensity and northern climates. Dallas Baptist – A traditional powerhouse program powered by innovative turf technology.

And that is only the beginning. More Division I programs trust AstroTurf's Diamond Series than any other synthetic turf system in college baseball.

Why Coaches and Players Trust the Diamond Series

Built for the Game

Clay-like base paths for consistent ball hops and pace

Natural grass-like infield and outfield for true ball roll and responsive footing

Optimized cleat interaction for player safety and explosive movements

Consistence in Every Condition

Withstands heavy rain, early frost, and late-season heat.

Eliminates bad bounces and game delays.

Always ready for practice, doubleheaders, or postseason play

A System Built for Performance and Longevity

Engineered layers that enhance safety and minimize injury risk.

Designed to reduce maintenance costs and weather-related disruptions.

Backed by AstroTurf's decades of baseball expertise and innovation.

The Field Is Where Omaha Dreams Begin

At AstroTurf, we believe the pursuit of Omaha begins long before regionals and super regionals - it starts with a field that plays perfectly every inning, every game, every season.

The Diamond Series is more than turf. It is a foundation for greatness. A competitive edge. A surface built for programs chasing titles and making memories in June.

Because if you are building a team with Omaha dreams in mind…

you should be playing on AstroTurf.

About AstroTurf®

For over 60 years, AstroTurf® has been the innovator and leader in synthetic turf. As the inventor of the first artificial playing surface, AstroTurf continues to set the standard in the industry with advanced systems engineered for safety, performance, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. From professional stadiums to colleges, schools, and community fields, AstroTurf delivers surfaces that meet the highest expectations of athletes and field owners alike. With a full range of sport-specific systems, proprietary technologies like RootZone® and Trionic® fibers, and commitment to environmental responsibility through initiatives like USDA BioPreferred® certification, AstroTurf provides more than a field - it provides a foundation for champions. AstroTurf is the Official Synthetic Turf Partner of MLB®.

Media Contact

Gary Jones

[email protected]

SOURCE AstroTurf