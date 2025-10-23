AstroTurf® Marks 12th World Series Appearance, Continuing Baseball's Legacy on the Diamond Series™ Surface

DALTON, Ga., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2025 World Series® approaches, AstroTurf® once again takes its place on baseball's biggest stage - marking the company's 12th appearance in a World Series and continuing a relationship with the game that has spanned generations. With the Toronto Blue Jays among the sport's top teams and returning to the Fall Classic, AstroTurf's Diamond Series system will once again play host to championship baseball.

AstroTurf's connection to the game runs deep. Since its introduction to professional baseball in the mid-1960s, nine World Series champions home fields have been AstroTurf, and four entire World Series have been contested exclusively on AstroTurf surfaces. One of the most iconic moments in this history came in 1975, when the National League Championship Series between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates marked the first postseason matchup entirely on AstroTurf. The Reds would go on to win the World Series on AstroTurf symbolizing the start of a new era in baseball's evolution.

For the Toronto Blue Jays, this year's World Series run marks the third time competing for a championship on AstroTurf, extending a relationship that spans more than three decades. From the early days of the Rogers Centre (then SkyDome) to the modern AstroTurf Diamond Series surface in place today, the Blue Jays have become one of the most enduring examples of a professional franchise built on consistency, innovation, and performance.

This year's milestone also reflects AstroTurf's continued growth as the Official Synthetic Turf Partner of Major League Baseball®, following landmark projects such as the Willie Mays Field in Birmingham, the Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the Diamond Series field at Rogers Centre. Each installation shows AstroTurf's dedication to quality, playability, and the ongoing advancement of baseball's playing environment.

From the early days of the Big Red Machine to today's modern Blue Jays, AstroTurf has been a constant presence in baseball's greatest moments. As the 2025 World Series unfolds, the story continues - proof that after more than half a century, when the lights shine brightest, baseball trusts AstroTurf®.

