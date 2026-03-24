Chicago Fire FC Renews Partnership with AstroTurf®, Extending One of the Brand's Longest-Running MLS Relationships

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Fire FC has renewed its partnership with AstroTurf®, extending what has become one of AstroTurf's longest-running club relationships in Major League Soccer. Since the partnership began, AstroTurf has served as the club's Official Synthetic Turf Field Building Partner and preferred vendor for synthetic turf projects supporting the Fire's long-term training, community, and player development strategy.

Chicago Fire partnership

Over the last half decade, AstroTurf's work with the Fire has expanded well beyond a single pitch. Installations have included community-use fields, training pitches, and performance surfaces built to handle the modern demands of an MLS organization, where professional squads and academy programs require reliable access to high-quality training environments year-round. AstroTurf has been central to the Fire's facilities strategy at CIBC Fire Pitch, where multiple fields support both club use and the broader community, as well as at the club's newer performance infrastructure initiatives.

Chicago Fire's continued investment in the city has heightened the need for dependable, high-volume field solutions that can serve professional training standards while also supporting community access. The club's Endeavor Health Performance Center development has highlighted how elite organizations now build integrated ecosystems around training, recovery, and consistent field availability, and AstroTurf has been identified by the club as a key synthetic and hybrid turf provider in that facility buildout.

AstroTurf's commitment to soccer is grounded in purpose-built engineering, led by systems like LigaTurf, which is designed specifically around the performance benchmarks of natural grass. LigaTurf is engineered to support grass-like playability and athlete interaction, including minimizing infill splash during tackles and direction changes, promoting more grass-like energy return to reduce fatigue, maintaining uniform performance over time, and supporting optimized cleat release. This approach reflects a consistent product philosophy: study the sport at the highest level, then design systems to match how elite athletes train and compete.

The renewed Chicago Fire partnership also reinforces AstroTurf's broader strength across MLS. From the Fire to other top organizations, AstroTurf continues to support clubs that operate at full scale, meaning first-team demands plus year-round academy usage and community programming. That ability to deliver consistent performance under constant volume is why clubs continue to select AstroTurf as a long-term field partner, not a short-term vendor.

AstroTurf's credibility is built on performance at the global level through the Sport Group family of brands. That global standard-setting mindset is the same one applied to soccer systems engineered for modern professional and academy environments.

With this renewal, Chicago Fire FC and AstroTurf reaffirm a shared focus on long-term facility excellence, consistent athlete experience, and infrastructure that supports both professional performance and community impact. As the club continues to invest in Chicago, AstroTurf remains committed to delivering soccer surfaces designed for the realities of the modern game - high volume, high standards, and no downtime.

SOURCE AstroTurf