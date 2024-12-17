AstroTurf® Project at Joe Cannon Stadium Wins Prestigious ASBA Single Field Award

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf® is proud to announce that its project at Joe Cannon Stadium in Matthewstown Harmans Park has been recognized as a winner in the Single Field category of the American Sports Builders Association's (ASBA) annual awards program. This prestigious award highlights excellence in sports field construction and design and stands as a testament to AstroTurf's commitment to innovation, quality, and craftsmanship.

The ASBA Awards Committee and Board of Directors selected the Joe Cannon Stadium project from a competitive pool of submissions, which highlighted the incredible work of its members this year. The distinguished winners were celebrated during the ASBA Technical Meeting, held at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, FL, in early December.

AstroTurf's entry package will also remain on file at ASBA headquarters for long-term use, ensuring that the Joe Cannon Stadium project continues to serve as a shining example of fine sports field construction. The project and the company's name will be featured in the ASBA membership directory and highlighted in upcoming trade publications.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the ASBA," said Gary Jones, Director of Marketing at AstroTurf®. "Joe Cannon Stadium represents our unwavering dedication to delivering superior fields that enhance the athlete experience, and we're proud to share this achievement with our team, our partners, and the community."

AstroTurf® extends its gratitude to the ASBA for this recognition and enjoyed celebrating with fellow industry leaders at the annual Technical Meeting.

About AstroTurf®

AstroTurf® has been a trusted leader in the synthetic turf industry for sixty years, pioneering advancements in sports surface technology and delivering world-class playing fields. Renowned for innovation, durability, and sustainability, AstroTurf® offers cutting-edge solutions for sports like football, soccer, baseball, field hockey, and more. With a focus on player safety and performance, AstroTurf systems are designed to replicate the ideal playing experience while reducing maintenance and environmental impact. As the preferred choice for schools, colleges, professional teams, and municipal projects nationwide, AstroTurf® continues to set the standard for synthetic turf excellence. Learn more at AstroTurf.com.

