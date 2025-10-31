AstroTurf Sends Three Baseball Super Fans to the World Series

AstroTurf's "It's All About the Play" campaign brings three inspiring young fans to Dodger Stadium during this star-studded showdown for the history books.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, three young baseball superfans attended the World Series games in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. AstroTurf aimed to bring these young fans closer to the game they love with a playoff experience they will never forget.

Sebastian Quintero, Mia Rose Lopez, and Jackson Aitken attended the games with their families. These three young players and fans exemplify courage and perseverance both on the field and off and the unbreakable spirit that defines the next generation of champions.

Baseball Super Fans

Sebastian Quintero, is the winner of his middle school's Student-Athlete Award. He attended Game 3, his first professional baseball game attendance.

is the winner of his middle school's Student-Athlete Award. He attended Game 3, his first professional baseball game attendance. Mia Rose Lopez is a Shohei Ohtani superfan who attended Game 4, where she got to see her hero pitch on the game's biggest stage.

is a Shohei Ohtani superfan who attended Game 4, where she got to see her hero pitch on the game's biggest stage. Jackson Aitken is a champion Little Leaguer who attended Game 5, where he and his family saw that World Series dreams grow from Little League love.

"Baseball has always been a great way for us to spend time together," says Jackson's mom Ashley. "Jackson loves the energy of the fields and the theatrics of the stadium. Getting to have this kind of experience is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

AstroTurf's "It's All About The Play" campaign celebrates the fans whose love for baseball extends far beyond the stand - and brings them even closer to it. Syracuse student and lifelong baseball fan, player, announcer, and turf manager Finn O'Brien attended Game 2 in Toronto as part of AstroTurf's campaign. Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, is an AstroTurf field.

"These fans' stories capture what makes baseball truly special: the community, the tradition, and the people who keep the spirit of the game alive," said Aaron Klotz, AstroTurf Director of Baseball. "We want to celebrate fans who bring heart and energy to the game at every level, from local fields to the World Series."

For over 50 years, AstroTurf® has been the leader in artificial turf innovation, engineering surfaces for sports programs at every level, from professional stadiums to community fields. Though AstroTurf's legacy is deeply rooted in the company's groundbreaking invention of artificial turf, AstroTurf continues to set the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in sports surface design.

