AstroTurf® The Industry Leader in Multi-Field Sports Complexes Across Florida & The Nation

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf® continues to solidify its reputation as the industry leader in sports complexes and multi-field facilities, highlighted this year by a wave of high-impact projects across Florida. From Publix Park and Simmers-Young Park to the massive Boombah Multi-Field Sports Complex, AstroTurf systems are now central to some of the state's most active and visible community sports destinations.

At the nearly complete Boombah Sports Complex, AstroTurf has supplied a comprehensive multi-field solution, including nine synthetic turf fields designed to support tournament play, high-volume weekly use, and a variety of sports. Projects at Publix Park and Simmers-Young Park reflect how cities and parks departments are turning to AstroTurf to modernize facilities, reduce long-term maintenance, and ensure dependable playability regardless of weather.

AstroTurf's footprint in Florida also includes the first synthetic public sports field in Marion County, located in Ocala. While smaller in scale than a multi-field complex, the project is significant for the community: it delivers a consistent, high-quality playing surface, extends field availability, and sets a new standard for public recreation in the region.

These Florida projects build on AstroTurf's record with some of the most recognizable sports destinations in the country, including The Ripken Experience® venues and the USSSA Space Coast Complex. AstroTurf fields are the foundation of youth and tournament experiences that draw teams from across the nation. AstroTurf is trusted to manage continuous high-level play across dozens of diamonds and multi-purpose fields, weekend after weekend.

"These owners put their communities first by choosing the leader in artificial turf to surface and build their fields. Three of these projects are GC jobs by AstroTurf which shows our commitment to not only being the best surfacing company but also a commitment to being a respected field builder as well" said Wes Allen, AstroTurf Regional Manager for FL. "Providing a turnkey solution for these customers gives them comfort in knowing one group is providing high quality service from start to finish"

Beyond installation, AstroTurf is a strategic partner to owners, municipalities, and developers, helping them design complexes that maximize community impact, event flexibility, and long-term value. From early planning and field selection to layout strategy and maintenance guidance, clients rely on AstroTurf not just for the surface, but for the expertise behind building best-in-class sports destinations.

Together, these partnerships and projects underscore why AstroTurf is the first call for organizations planning multi-field and complex environments. Whether it's a national tournament hub or a city's first public synthetic field, AstroTurf continues to deliver facilities that perform, endure, and elevate the communities they serve.

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

