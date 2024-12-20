AstroTurf Welcomes Tom Carroll as New Regional Sales Manager for Tri State area (Eastern Pennsylvania NJ and Delaware)

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf®, the leading provider of premium synthetic turf solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Carroll as the new Regional Sales Manager for the Tri State area of Eastern Pa/ NJ and Delaware. Tom brings a wealth of experience and a passion for enhancing athletic performance to his new role at AstroTurf®.

Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll joins AstroTurf® with an extensive background in sports and sales, spanning over two decades. His impressive career includes sales of over $50,000,000 while working for the top Golf Companies in the world like Taylor Made Golf and Cleveland/Srixon Golf. Most recently, Tom served as the VP of Sales and Operations for the TC Sports Group, a small startup Company he cofounded and sold to Partners. Tom also just finished his first Semester as a Professor Adjunct teaching Golf at West Chester University.

"I have been looking for a perfect fit, which is not easy to find in the corporate world. When I came across the Astroturf open position, I was all in. I wanted to bring my successful history of passion and determination to a Company looking for an employee who knows how to grow a territory. My entire career has been based on creating and growing long standing relationships, and this job's success depends on both. I plan to keep my head down and work as hard as I can to continue to make Astroturf the Industry Leader in Synthetic Turfs, Tracks and Courts. I am thrilled to be a part of the AstroTurf® Team."

Joe Gaeta, AstroTurf's General Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for Tom's appointment, stating, "Tom has a unique style of selling! He has extensive product knowledge and a network and relationships spanning more than 25 years in the sporting Industry to lean into. Every Account and reference we talked to spoke very highly of Tom's abilities, which will align perfectly with AstroTurf's mission to provide the highest quality sports surfaces, with the best service in the industry. This is a combination Tom is very familiar with. His understanding of the unique needs of our accounts and the athletes using our products will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the Tri State Area. We are excited to welcome Tom to our team."

In addition to his professional achievements, Tom holds a B.S. in Business with a minor in Marketing from Widener University.

AstroTurf® is confident that Tom Carroll's appointment will further enhance the company's ability to deliver exceptional products and services to the Tri State region. His passion for sports and commitment to excellence make him a perfect fit for the AstroTurf family.

About AstroTurf®

AstroTurf® has been a trusted leader in the synthetic turf industry for sixty years, pioneering advancements in sports surface technology and delivering world-class playing fields. Renowned for innovation, durability, and sustainability, AstroTurf® offers cutting-edge solutions for sports like football, soccer, baseball, field hockey, and more. With a focus on player safety and performance, AstroTurf systems are designed to replicate the ideal playing experience while reducing maintenance and environmental impact. As the preferred choice for schools, colleges, professional teams, and municipal projects nationwide, AstroTurf® continues to set the standard for synthetic turf excellence. Learn more at AstroTurf.com .

SOURCE AstroTurf