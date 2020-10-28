AST's Astrella® Receives Prestigious Benzinga Fintech Awards Finalist Recognition

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AST, through its Private Company Solutions affiliate, is honored to announce that their Astrella platform has been named a Benzinga finalist as Best AI Platform.

Benzinga Fintech finalists comprise carefully vetted and renowned companies across 27 categories and executives who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy. This list of carefully selected companies will be honored each year as Benzinga continues to highlight the fintech industry's most innovative minds.

"Receiving this respected recognition from Benzinga reflects on AST's continued commitment to meet clients' needs, regardless of whether they are public or private," said Martin Flanigan, President and CEO of AST. "Astrella was designed to leverage our shareholder technology expertise for private companies and deliver a valuable management solution to an evolving market. We're proud to have done that and look forward to continuing to bring value to private companies utilizing artificial intelligence."

Astrella is an AI-enabled, private blockchain-powered software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solution for privately-held companies, providing capitalization (cap) table and employee stock plan ownership data management tools for investors and employees. Astrella leverages AI continuously to adapt and grow smarter, saving time and effort, and private blockchain to track the genealogy of a share. Astrella is a global ownership tracking system for private companies that serves as a trusted partner for real-time, cloud-based, self-service management of private company shareholder and employee stock plan data.

"Astrella arrives at a time when, given today's challenging market conditions, private companies may often wait longer to contemplate an exit or a public offering," says Carine Schneider, President of AST Private Company Solutions. "Astrella is designed to meet private companies' need for ownership data management tools and security equal to public companies, providing information and analysis of ownership, equity value across investment rounds, and sophisticated exit modeling tools validated by external auditors. We are thrilled to be acknowledged by such a prestigious organization as Benzinga."

About AST and Astrella:

AST is a leading provider of ownership data management and analytics to public and private companies as well as mutual funds. We offer a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, employee stock plan administration services, proxy solicitation and advisory services, private company solutions, and bankruptcy claims administration services. AST affiliates include AST Trust Company (Canada), D.F. King & Co, Inc., AST Private Company Solutions and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. Learn more at www.astfinancial.com or www.astrella.com.

