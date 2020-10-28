AST's Mutual Fund Proxy Campaign Platform ProxyIQ® Recognized as a 2020 Benzinga Fintech Awards Finalist

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AST today announces that its mutual fund proxy campaign management platform ProxyIQ has been recognized as a Benzinga finalist in the Best New Product category.

Benzinga Fintech finalists comprise carefully vetted and renowned companies across 27 categories and executives who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy. This list of carefully selected companies will be honored each year as Benzinga continues to highlight the fintech industry's most innovative minds.

"We're honored to have received this recognition for ProxyIQ from Benzinga, a reputable go-to destination for fintech trends and analysis," said Martin Flanigan, President and CEO of AST. "The advantages of ProxyIQ and their recognition by Benzinga further confirm our leadership in providing ownership data management and analytics. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to helping clients harness the power of their data."

ProxyIQ is being recognized in the Best New Product category. ProxyIQ is a blockchain based proxy solicitation, tabulation and reporting engine supporting Mutual Fund, Equity, Insurance and other shareholder meetings or member voting events. Through blockchain technology, ProxyIQ provides near real time vote recognition and tabulation, allowing for transparency throughout the campaign. The immutable audit trail inherent in the blockchain provides confidence in the results for all parties. To date, AST has managed over 130 meetings on ProxyIQ, including over 26.5B shares voted through direct and third party channels.

"AST is harnessing the power of blockchain technology to provide companies and mutual funds with superior access to, and management of, ownership data. The blockchain technology positions AST to create deeper connectivity within the industry to streamline the process of reaching shareholders and tabulating voting," says Paul Torre, President of Governance, Proxy and Ownership Services at AST.

About AST:

AST is a leading provider of ownership data management and analytics to public and private companies as well as mutual funds. We offer a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, employee stock plan administration services, proxy solicitation and advisory services, private company solutions, and bankruptcy claims administration services. AST affiliates include AST Trust Company (Canada), D.F. King & Co, Inc., and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. Learn more at www.astfinancial.com.

