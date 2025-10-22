Astyra Corporation Celebrates Open House of New Headquarters at the Historic Barret House

The acquisition of the Barret House marks a milestone in Black business ownership in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astyra Corporation celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters at the historic Barret House, starting the event off with a ribbon cutting alongside Brian Anderson, President & CEO of ChamberRVA, and Floyd Miller, CEO & President of The Metropolitan Business League. The open house marked Astyra's official unveiling of the new headquarters and first public celebration of the landmark's historic purchase by a black-owned corporation.

Originally built in 1844 for William Barret, the Barret House is among one of the city's most architecturally and historically significant properties. Under the leadership of co-founders Ken Ampy, CEO, and Sam Young, President, the purchase of the property represents their vision for reclaiming and reimagining spaces through community investment.

During the open house, guests toured the new space guided by placards marking areas of historical significance. Each placard shared context and stories about the original use of the home. Attendees were able to enjoy the Barret House's mid-19th century details while also reflecting on its role in Richmond's complex past. William Barret was a wealthy tobacconist and was the enslaver of many including Henry "Box" Brown, a man who famously shipped himself to freedom in 1849. Understanding the weight of that history, owners Ken Ampy and Sam Young found it important to honor Brown's story as part of the building's rebirth. To commemorate Box Brown's legacy, the owners commissioned a handcrafted box, the same dimensions he was shipped in, to pay tribute to the remarkable journey from bondage to liberation.

The open house brought together community leaders, business partners, and many more to celebrate the historic milestone for Astyra Corporation. Founded in 1997, Astyra has remained proudly headquartered in Richmond, reflecting its deep-rooted commitment to the city's growth.

Investing in Richmond's diverse communities has always been a part of Astyra's broader vision.

About Astyra Corporation

