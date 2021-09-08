Astyra Corporation Named One of America's Top Private Companies

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astyra Corporation, a black-owned staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, earned a spot on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. The honor is reserved for the Top 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the firm's fifth appearance on the list and their second major national recognition in 2021.

"We first earned a spot in 2009," said Ken Ampy, Astyra CEO. "After several years of progressive growth, it is extremely fulfilling to make our return and to have remained relevant 12 years later."

In April, Astyra also received Corporate Plus distinction from the National Minority Supplier Development Council for their expertise in fulfilling large national contracts.

Since opening their doors in 1997, the firm has expanded rapidly. Today, it matches high-profile clients in healthcare, energy and finance with qualified experts in 14 states.

"As we continue to expand our footprint, our expert team of associates and consultants continue to rise to every challenge," said Sam Young, Astyra president. "We're committed to supporting our clients' growth and success, wherever they may be."

About Astyra

Founded in 1997, Astyra Corporation (www.astyra.com) is an award-winning staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. They are proven experts in successfully matching highly skilled consultants to innovative business solutions. Clients range from government agencies and financial institutions to major systems integrators.

