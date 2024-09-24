ASU business bachelor's degrees step up in rankings

10 W. P. Carey School of Business undergraduate programs rank in top 30 in nation

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University made strides in several areas in the new U.S. News & World Report 2025 Best Colleges Rankings. The school's overall undergraduate business programs ranking jumped from No. 29 last year to No. 27, ahead of University of Colorado - Boulder, Brigham Young University, and George Washington University.

"ASU and W. P. Carey are showing every day that access and excellence can go hand in hand" said Ohad Kadan , Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Professor of Business. "W. P. Carey is the largest business school in the country, and we are extremely proud that we are able to provide our students with highly ranked and rigorous programs taught by leading faculty."

The undergraduate programs also excelled across several subject area rankings, including:

No. 2, supply chain management

No. 9, information systems

No. 9, production/operations management

No. 10, analytics

No. 12, business management

No. 13, accounting

No. 19, finance

No. 24, international business

No. 26, entrepreneurship

In spring and early summer, U.S. News asked deans and senior faculty members at undergraduate business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business to rate the quality of all programs. Average peer assessment scores were used to calculate the rankings.

"There are around 20,000 undergraduate students at W. P. Carey, and we are committed to providing each of them with a world class business education that will serve them well, and make rippling impacts in their careers, families, and communities," said Michele Pfund , senior associate dean of undergraduate programs at W. P. Carey. "It's an honor to be recognized among so many great programs doing that work."

W. P. Carey MBA also honored in recent rankings

In addition to the accolades for the undergraduate programs, the W. P. Carey Full-time MBA has recently been recognized. First, Fortune released their Best MBA Programs for 2025 list, and W. P. Carey landed at No. 29, ahead of Indiana University and University of Notre Dame. Then, Bloomberg released their Best Business School Rankings 2024–25, and again the Full-time MBA ranked No. 29 among U.S. schools, ahead of USC, Notre Dame, and WashU.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States.

