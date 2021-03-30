ASU Business School Leads Nation With 30 Top 25 Rankings

TEMPE, Ariz., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Best Business Schools rankings released by U.S. News & World Report, the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University improved in seven key programs and disciplines. The school is ranked Top 25 nationwide for part-time MBA programs, while 12 MBA specialties and the school's Full-time MBA are ranked in the Top 30. In total, U.S. News ranks 30 W. P. Carey programs and disciplines among the Top 25, the most of any business school in the country for the second year in a row.

"We are honored to once again lead the field in number of top-ranked programs," said Amy Ostrom, interim dean of the W. P. Carey School and PetSmart Chair in Services Leadership. "That consistency, across time and disciplines, speaks to the strong foundation of our programs and the education students can expect to receive at W. P. Carey."

The school's Full-time MBA jumped to No. 30 in the latest rankings, ahead of Brigham Young University, the University of Texas at Dallas, and Ohio State University. "Rankings help us see where we stack up against our competitors, and to move up several spots in such a competitive field is very validating," Ostrom said.

The highest-ranked part-time MBA in Arizona, the W. P. Carey School's Professional Flex MBA placed No. 22 in the latest rankings, up one spot from last year. The new U.S. News & World Report rankings also include other graduate-level "specialties" lists. The W. P. Carey School placed No. 3 in the U.S. for supply chain, No. 5 for project management, No. 7 for information systems, No. 10 for Business Analytics, No. 11 for production/operations, No. 12 for accounting, and No. 16 for management. The school ranked No. 20 in finance, international business, and marketing, and No. 30 in entrepreneurship.

The W. P. Carey School is a fixture in U.S. News & World Report rankings; the school is currently ranked No. 1 for online undergraduate business programs, No. 3 for online graduate business programs, No. 6 for online MBA programs, No. 18 for Executive MBA, No. 24 for undergraduate business programs, and four online MBA specialties rank Top 3 in their disciplines.

Other recent rankings attest to the school's research prowess. The Department of Management and Entrepreneurship was ranked No. 3 in research productivity over the past five years from the Texas A&M/University of Georgia Management Research Rankings, while the school was ranked No. 23 worldwide for research productivity by the University of Texas at Dallas Business School Research Productivity Rankings.

About W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

