ASU Business Students of All Levels Translate Their Education Into Meaningful Career Pathways

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona State University business students, including 16,000 bachelor's and master's degree students across 50 programs, can translate their education into meaningful career pathways thanks to the new W. P. Carey Career Management and Employer Engagement virtual career center.

As career development has continually become a greater focus for today's students, and expectations for online, on-demand services grow simultaneously, the W. P. Carey Career Management and Employer Engagement (CMEE) team upgraded their virtual presence to give students customized career-related resources, information, and advice.

Partnering with uConnect, creators of the first ever all-in-one virtual career center, the W. P. Carey School launched career.wpcarey.asu.edu to connect students to employers and opportunities, as well as the valuable career resources they'll need throughout their time at ASU and beyond. "Students at the W. P. Carey School of Business receive a world-class education that prepares them to be positive change-makers and leaders in the business world and beyond," said Sharon Irwin-Foulon, executive director for Career Management and Employer Engagement.

"The mission of the CMEE team is to help students translate their education into meaningful career pathways," Irwin-Foulon continued. "Our new virtual career center has significantly enhanced our ability to connect with students early and often and guide them in sharing their unique story and work experiences so they can differentiate themselves in the business world."

Every step of students' college journey

The W. P. Carey virtual career center is organized into digital communities that align to both class year and program. For example, sophomores studying finance will find a community specifically for them, and juniors studying finance will access a separate community distinctly for them. This allows students to easily find information that is highly curated and targeted to both their career interests and their stage in the career development process.

Each community contains resources and information pulled in through educational tools for events, internships, and job opportunities; industry guides; mentors; and student organizations. Communities also feature a dedicated career coach, professional courses for students, and advice both developed by the CMEE team and curated from trusted online business platforms.

Automatically customized newsletters sent from within the new platform deliver content driven by students' interests and aspirations; no two newsletters are the same. This keeps each student engaged in their career journey without overwhelming them with less relevant information — cutting through the noise of the countless emails and communications students receive each day.

Coming soon: Resources for employers, alumni, and prospective students

While the benefits of the new virtual career center are immense for both current students and the Career Management and Employer Engagement team, its impact doesn't stop there. The platform will also allow prospective students and their families to see exactly how rich the career development experience is at W. P. Carey. And for faculty, the virtual career center provides a single, streamlined space where they can guide students in advising appointments and share relevant industry news and information.

Soon, employers and W. P. Carey alumni will find communities specifically designed for them. Employers will be able to easily find information about recruiting, submitting opportunities, and partnering with the CMEE team. Alumni will find a wealth of career resources, information, and opportunities designed for professionals who have already launched their careers but may be looking to pivot or find new opportunities.

Explore the W. P. Carey Career Management and Employer Engagement experience at career.wpcarey.asu.edu.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

