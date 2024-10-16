ASU China Executive MBA ranked No. 7 in world by Financial Times

Joint program with Shanghai National Accounting Institute jumps into the top 10 globally

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2024 Financial Times rankings for Executive MBA (EMBA) programs, the ASU W. P. Carey School of Business China Executive MBA program ranked No. 7 in the world, ahead of Oxford University, Yale University, University of Pennsylvania, and Northwestern University. The EMBA program is in partnership with the Shanghai National Accounting Institute (SNAI).

"We are thrilled about our China Executive MBA program being ranked among the best in the world by the prestigious Financial Times," said Ohad Kadan , Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair in Business. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our faculty, the strength of our curriculum, the incredible contributions of our students and alumni, and the strong partnership with Shanghai National Accounting Institute."

"It highlights our commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience that empowers leaders to excel in today's global business environment," Kadan added.

The W. P. Carey China EMBA jumped up in the rankings from last year, when it was ranked No. 12. The ranking criteria include reported information from alumni, such as: salary today; salary increase; career progress; work experience; aims achieved; and the new alumni network category, measuring the quality of networks, rated by surveyed graduates. The programs also submit information to the ranking body, including career progress; environment, society, and governance (ESG) measures; school diversity; and research measures. 128 programs participated in this year's ranking.

"It is truly gratifying that the EMBA program jointly developed by the W. P. Carey School of Business and Shanghai National Accounting Institute has been ranked among the top in the world," said Ben Shao , associate dean for Asia-Pacific programs at W. P. Carey. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the faculty, students, alumni, colleagues, and leaders who have contributed to this achievement. This recognition reflects the outstanding pedagogy provided by our faculty, rigorous innovative curriculum design, and the tremendous returns on investments for our students."

Drilling into the ranking measures, the program ranks first in China and sixth in the world in carbon footprint; second in China and seventh in the world in social impact; second in China in aims achieved; and third in China in overall satisfaction.

Zhang Feng, secretary of the Party Committee of Shanghai National Accounting Institute, congratulated the teachers and students of both sides. "This achievement is a display of the educational achievements of the institute, and a reflection of the continuous efforts and progress of our students. We are committed to cultivating business leaders with a global vision, improving the level of education, offering more valuable empowerment to our students, and helping them achieve greater success in the future."

"This achievement recognizes our EMBA curriculum and program quality, as well as the joint efforts of all teachers, students, and alumni. Our EMBA program has won international appreciation for its pragmatic curriculum design and practice-oriented teaching methods. Let's work together to move forward and create more success," said Wenbin Lu, President of the Shanghai National Accounting Institute.

Learn more about the W. P. Carey SNAI China EMBA and other China programs.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

