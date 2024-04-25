ASU economists share what's in store for next year at Annual Economic Outlook

Learn answers to your questions about the state and national economy live on Zoom

TEMPE, Ariz., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Although unemployment rates remain near record lows, U.S. and Arizona job growth has recently slowed as the Federal Reserve continues with higher interest rates to combat inflationary pressures. According to Arizona State University economists, a recession seems less likely than one year ago but remains a possibility.

What industries are driving growth in today's Arizona economy? Has declining housing affordability impacted the inflow of new residents and businesses to the Phoenix area? If a recession is on the horizon, is it expected to be mild or severe?

Join us live on Zoom, where top experts will answer these questions about the state and nation at the Annual Economic Outlook, presented by the Economic Club of Phoenix.

Featured speakers:

Dennis Hoffman , director of the L. William Seidman Research Institute at the W. P. Carey School of Business and ASU's Office of the University Economist, will examine recent national trends, discuss the factors that will influence them, and the implications for Arizona .

Lee McPheters, research professor of economics and director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center, will offer a first look at the year ahead for Arizona and the Phoenix metro area, along with an update on year-to-date performance in 2024.

Mark Stapp, Fred E. Taylor Professor in Real Estate and executive director of Arizona State University's Master of Real Estate Development program, will provide a brief update on the commercial real estate market and explain the concerns over affordable housing amid the rapid growth in home prices.

When:

Thursday, May 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where:

This free event takes place live on Zoom.

Register: wpcarey.asu.edu/economic-club/2024-aeo

