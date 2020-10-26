ASU: Hear from Successful Real Estate Entrepreneur

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry Coleman, the serial entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in real estate and a passion for developing and growing companies on a national scale, has been named the winner of the 2020 Spirit of Enterprise Award.

Coleman, co-founder Offerpad, will accept the award on Tuesday, Nov. 3, during a virtual event hosted on Zoom. Spirit of Enterprise is part of the Economic Club of Phoenix (ECP) event series, presented by Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business.

Now in its 24th year, Spirit of Enterprise honors Arizona's best companies and entrepreneurs for creating jobs, boosting the economy, and delivering outstanding customer service. While the company founder doesn't need to be an ASU alumnus or have any affiliation with the university to be considered for the award, Coleman received his accountancy degree from W. P. Carey in 1997.

"With daunting economic and social challenges facing our nation, leaders must push American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth," said W. P. Carey School Dean Amy Hillman. "I'm proud to recognize a local business leader and a W. P. Carey alum for his commitment to driving opportunity and prosperity in Arizona's workforce."

About Offerpad's Jerry Coleman:

Coleman co-founded Invitation Homes (one of the pioneers in the institutional single-family rental industry) and Alliance Investment Group (which has acquired and developed over 10,000 acres of land in the Southwest) and co-founded Elevation Home Energy Solutions (a leading provider of residential energy solutions across the U.S.) in 2014.

In 2015, he co-founded Chandler, Arizona-based Offerpad, a premium real estate tech innovator that revolutionizes how people sell and buy homes while eliminating the stress and uncertainty of traditional real estate transactions. Through each of these ventures, he strives to provide more opportunities and jobs for the local economy.

"There's never been a greater need for innovation in real estate and the energy sector. Job creation is also extremely important in the current environment," said Coleman. "We are deeply focused on both of those things as we build great companies and support entrepreneurs and innovators. These areas will continue to drive progress in our communities and beyond."

RSVP

A key event in the annual ECP calendar, the Spirit of Enterprise Award will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, from noon to 1 p.m. Arizona time (2 to 3 p.m. EST), live on Zoom. Tickets are available to non-members for $50.

Media note

Journalists can RSVP to attend the virtual event from noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 3. One-on-one interviews with Coleman are possible before and following the event. Email [email protected] for more information.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in more than 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

For more information/media contact:

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

[email protected]

480-965-3963

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

Related Links

https://wpcarey.asu.edu

