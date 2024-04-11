ASU+GSV Summit Features Experts from Digital Mental Health and Wellness Solution Uwill

Hip-hop legend Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Uwill Founder and CEO Michael London discuss technology's impact on the student mental health crisis

NATICK, Mass., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, RUN-DMC hip-hop legend and mental health advocate, joins educational technology, digital health, and social impact entrepreneur Michael London at ASU+GSV for multiple panel discussions about student mental health at the ASU+GSV Summit April 14-17 in San Diego, California.

Author of the bestselling book 10 Ways Not to Commit Suicide, McDaniels is a frequent speaker about his mental health journey, an outspoken advocate for the value of therapy, and a founding member of Uwill, the leading student mental health and wellness solution, whose platform provides students immediate access to mental health and wellness support.

Uwill CEO Michael London has founded and led companies that have decreased barriers to education while creating more than one billion dollars in company value throughout his career. Michael's belief that "student mental health is the defining higher education issue of our time" led him to create Uwill. Founded in 2020 to assist campus counseling centers as they faced overwhelming student demand for mental health support, Uwill has quickly earned the reputation as the leading student mental health and wellness solution, now serving more than 2 million individuals at 300+ colleges and 100+ K12 schools across the country.

"The root causes of the student mental health crisis are far too complex and multi-faceted to be solved through a single solution or sector alone, which is why collaboration between advocates, researchers, practitioners and technologists is so critical," said London. "What is clear is that the impact of the widening crisis of mental health in K-12 and higher education has far-reaching implications for students, families, and communities. It warrants the full and undivided attention of not just educators and clinicians, but policymakers and private sector leaders who can help invest in—and scale—solutions."

Monday, April 15 at 2:10 PM , Michael London joins a panel on "Addressing the Mental Health Crisis in Higher Ed: Approaches to Student Wellbeing and Resilience." Moderated by Jill Buban , Chief Growth Officer, EdPlus at Arizona State University , the panel will explore how colleges can leverage a combination of internal resources and external partnerships to effectively support students' immediate, wellbeing needs.

, joins a panel on Moderated by , Chief Growth Officer, EdPlus at , the panel will explore how colleges can leverage a combination of internal resources and external partnerships to effectively support students' immediate, wellbeing needs. Wednesday, April 17 at 2:30 PM , McDaniels headlines a SunStateX panel titled "The Kids are Not Alright: Addressing the Student Mental Health Crisis," alongside Erin Andrew , Uwill's Director of Clinical Affairs. The two will be joined by Aaliyah Samuel of Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning, Soul Cole of Soul Cole the Brand, and moderator Colleen Russo Johnson of Nickelodeon/Paramount.

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college's mental health offerings, Uwill partners with 300+ institutions including Babson College, University of Michigan, Columbus State Community College, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

Contact:

Brett Silk

[email protected]

SOURCE Uwill, Inc