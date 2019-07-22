ASUR 2Q19 Passenger Traffic Increased 4.7% YoY in Mexico, 6.1% in Puerto Rico and 14.9% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR)

(ASUR

),

a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico , the U.S., and Colombia , today announced results for the three-and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 .

2Q19 Highlights1

Passenger traffic in Mexico rose 4.7% YoY, reflecting increases of 9.3% and 0.7% in domestic and international traffic, respectively, principally driven by Cancun Airport.

Traffic in Puerto Rico (Aerostar) increased 6.1% YoY, supported by increases of 5.5% in domestic traffic and 11.4% in international traffic.

Traffic in Colombia (Airplan) rose 14.9% YoY, driven by growth of 14.3% in domestic traffic and 18.5% in international traffic.

Consolidated commercial revenues per passenger reached Ps.99.7.

Consolidated EBITDA increased 16.3% YoY, reaching Ps.2,745.0 million. Excluding a one-time insurance claim recovery of Ps.162.6 million in Puerto Rico during 2Q19 in connection with Hurricane Maria in 2017, consolidated EBITDA would have increased 9.4% YoY to Ps.2,582.4 million.

Cash position at year-end was Ps.4,851.3 million. Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 0.9x.

Paid Ps.10. 0 peso per share cash dividend totaling Ps.3.0 billion

Table 1: Financial & Operational Highlights 1





Second Quarter % Var

2018 2019 Financial Highlights





Total Revenue 3,887,392 4,069,379 4.7 Mexico 2,579,526 2,777,678 7.7 San Juan 831,818 784,432 (5.7) Colombia 476,048 507,269 6.6 Commercial Revenues per PAX 99.7 99.7 0.0 Mexico 115.5 115.4 (0.1) San Juan 109.8 114.4 4.2 Colombia 38.6 40.6 5.2 EBITDA 2,359,840 2,745,049 16.3 Net Income 1,098,404 1,523,506 38.7 Majority Net Income 1,086,332 1,426,741 31.3 Earnings per Share (in pesos) 3.6211 4.7558 31.3 Earnings per ADS (in US$) 1.8851 2.4759 31.3 Capex 407,185 170,830 (58.0) Cash & Cash Equivalents 3,688,908 4,851,261 31.5 Net Debt 12,907,507 9,295,296 (28.0) Net Debt / LTM EBITDA 1.49 0.92 (38.5) Operational Highlights





Passenger Traffic





Mexico 8,332,943 8,727,405 4.7 San Juan 2,277,680 2,417,300 6.1 Colombia 2,495,862 2,868,929 14.9

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are unaudited, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including application of IFRS 9 and 15 that came into force in 2018, and represent comparisons between the three-and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, and the equivalent three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018. On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis, while until then, results were accounted for by the equity method. Furthermore, starting October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate results of Airplan in Colombia. All figures in this report are expressed in Mexican pesos, unless otherwise noted. Tables state figures in thousands of pesos, unless otherwise noted. Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, unless otherwise noted. Commercial revenues include revenues from non-permanent ground transportation and parking lots. All U.S. dollar figures are calculated at the exchange rate of US$1.00 = Mexican Ps.19.2087 (source: Diario Oficial de la Federacion de Mexico) while Colombian peso figures are calculated at the exchange rate of COL$167.75 = Ps. 1.00 Mexican pesos (source: Investing). Definitions for EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Majority Net Income can be found on page 16 of this report.

Passenger Traffic

ASUR's 2Q19 total passenger traffic increased 6.9% YoY reaching 14.0 million passengers driven by increases of 4.7% in Mexico, 6.1% in Puerto Rico, and 14.9% in Colombia.

Passenger traffic growth of 4.7% YoY in Mexico reflects increases of 9.3% and 0.7% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun was the main driver behind traffic growth, with increases of 5.3% and 1.1% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. The majority of ASUR's other Mexican airports also contributed to higher traffic. Note that during 2019, the impact of Holy Week on passenger traffic in Mexico began on April 12, while in 2018 it began in March.

Traffic in Puerto Rico increased 6.1% YoY, recovering following the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island in September 2017. Domestic traffic increased 5.5% YoY while international traffic rose 11.4%.

Colombia reported a 14.9% YoY increase in total traffic driven by growth of 14.3% and 18.5% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Rionegro Airport in Medellin was the main driver of traffic growth, reporting increases of 18.1% and 18.5% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.

Tables with detailed passenger traffic information for each airport can be found on page 19 of this report.

Table 2: Passenger Traffic Summary











Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.

2018 2019

2018 2019 Total Mexico 8,332,943 8,727,405 4.7

16,854,859 17,450,634 3.5 - Cancun 6,392,782 6,554,989 2.5

12,937,983 13,214,393 2.1 - 8 Other Airports 1,940,161 2,172,416 12

3,916,876 4,236,241 8.2 Domestic Traffic 3,923,529 4,287,115 9.3

7,382,487 7,897,876 7 - Cancun 2,203,247 2,319,867 5.3

4,032,505 4,219,050 4.6 - 8 Other Airports 1,720,282 1,967,248 14.4

3,349,982 3,678,826 9.8 International Traffic 4,409,414 4,440,290 0.7

9,472,372 9,552,758 0.8 - Cancun 4,189,535 4,235,122 1.1

8,905,478 8,995,343 1 - 8 Others Airports 219,879 205,168 -6.7

566,894 557,415 -1.7 Total San Juan, Puerto Rico 2,277,680 2,417,300 6.1

4,135,978 4,717,808 14.1 Domestic Traffic 2,031,833 2,143,342 5.5

3,714,790 4,216,167 13.5 International Traffic 245,847 273,958 11.4

421,188 501,641 19.1 Total Colombia 2,495,862 2,868,929 14.9

4,880,688 5,614,966 15 Domestic Traffic 2,111,042 2,413,058 14.3

4,123,159 4,757,830 15.4 International Traffic 384,820 455,871 18.5

757,529 857,136 13.1 Total Traffic 13,106,485 14,013,634 6.9

25,871,525 27,783,408 7.4 Domestic Traffic 8,066,404 8,843,515 9.6

15,220,436 16,871,873 10.9 International Traffic 5,040,081 5,170,119 2.6

10,651,089 10,911,535 2.4 Note: Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, while Puerto Rico includes transit passengers and general aviation.

Review of Consolidated Results

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar, operator of LMM Airport in Puerto Rico, to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, until May 31, 2017, ASUR's ownership in Aerostar was accounted for by the equity method, while starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis. In addition, on October 19, 2017, ASUR acquired a 92.42% ownership stake in Airplan, which operates six airports in Colombia, and starting on that date, ASUR began to fully consolidate Airplan's operations on a line by line basis. On May 25, 2018, ASUR acquired an additional 7.58% ownership stake in Airplan, bringing its total share ownership in Airplan to 100.0%.

Table 3: Summary of Consolidated Results















Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.

2018 2019

2018 2019 Total Revenues 3,887,392 4,069,379 4.7

7,803,965 8,170,729 4.7 Aeronautical Services 2,259,322 2,425,088 7.3

4,464,018 4,801,230 7.6 Non-Aeronautical Services 1,420,201 1,522,412 7.2

2,819,679 3,088,919 9.5 Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 3,679,523 3,947,500 7.3

7,283,697 7,890,149 8.3 Construction Revenues 1 207,869 121,879 (41.4)

520,268 280,580 (46.1) Total Operating Costs & Expenses 2,090,054 1,984,125 (5.1)

3,809,225 3,910,102 2.6 Other Income

162,630 n/a



204,074 n/a Operating Profit 1,797,338 2,247,884 25.1

3,994,740 4,464,701 11.8 Operating Margin 46.2% 55.2% 900 bps

51.2% 54.6% 345 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 2 48.8% 56.9% 810 bps

54.8% 56.6% 174 bps EBITDA 2,359,840 2,745,049 16.3

4,815,514 5,407,958 12.3 EBITDA Margin 60.7% 67.5% 675 bps

61.7% 66.2% 448 bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 64.1% 69.5% 540 bps

66.1% 68.5% 243 bps Net Income 1,098,404 1,523,506 38.7

2,565,489 3,042,656 18.6 Majority Net Income 1,086,332 1,426,741 31.3

2,540,960 2,895,189 13.9 Earnings per Share 3.6211 4.7558 31.3

8.4699 9.6506 13.9 Earnings per ADS in US$ 1.8851 2.4759 31.3

4.4094 5.0241 13.9















Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 4 99.7 99.7 0.0

99.8 102.2 2.4 Commercial Revenues 1,315,392 1,406,447 6.9

2,598,944 2,857,685 10.0 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 5 18.8 21.6 14.8

18.5 21.7 17.1 Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 80.9 78.2 (3.4)

81.3 80.5 (1.0)

















1Construction revenues for Airplan in 2Q18 include the actual construction revenues which is equal to the construction cost of Ps.166.7 million and an estimate to the downside of income derived from the valuation of the intangible asset to present value (construction income) of Ps.183.7 million, according to IFRIC 12. Construction revenues for Airplan in 2Q19 are equal to the construction cost of Ps.37.2 million.

2 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

4 Passenger figures include transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

5Represents ASUR's operations in convenience stores.

Consolidated Revenues

Consolidated Revenues for 2Q19 rose 4.7% YoY, or Ps.182.0 million to Ps.4,069.4 million, mainly driven by increases of:

7.3% in revenues from aeronautical services to Ps.2,425.1 million. Mexico contributed with Ps.1,615.8 million, while Puerto Rico and Colombia contributed with Ps.460.2 million and Ps.349.1 million, respectively; and

7.2% in revenues from non-aeronautical services to Ps.1,522.4 million, mainly due to the 6.9% increase in commercial revenues. Mexico contributed with Ps.1,122.1 million in revenues from non-aeronautical services, while Puerto Rico and Colombia contributed with Ps.279.5 million and Ps.120.9 million, respectively.

This was partially offset by a 41.4%, or Ps.86.0 million, decline in revenues from construction services. This was mainly due to a decrease in construction revenues in Colombia and Puerto Rico, as a result of lower capital expenditures and other investments in concessioned assets during the period.

Excluding revenues from construction services, which are deducted as costs under IFRS accounting standards, total revenues would have increased 7.3% YoY to Ps.3,947.5 million. Mexico contributed with 69.4% of total revenues excluding revenues from construction services, while Puerto Rico and Colombia represented 18.7% and 11.9%, respectively.

Commercial Revenues in 2Q19 increased 6.9% YoY to Ps.1,406.4 million, mainly reflecting the 6.9% increase in total passenger traffic. Commercial revenues in Mexico rose 4.5% to Ps.1,011.0 million, mainly driven by the opening of new commercial spaces, including duty free, retail, food and beverages, and car rentals, among others. Likewise, Puerto Rico reported a YoY increase of 10.6% to Ps.276.6 million in commercial revenues, and Colombia an increase of 20.9% to Ps.118.9 million.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger remained practically unchanged at Ps.99.7 in 2Q19. Mexico contributed with commercial revenues per passenger of Ps.115.4 in 2Q19, Puerto Rico with Ps.114.4, and Colombia with Ps.40.6. Commercial revenues per passenger declined 0.1% in Mexico and increased 4.2% in Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia.

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses, including construction costs, for 2Q19 declined 5.1% YoY, or Ps.105.9 million, to Ps.1,984.1 million.

Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 0.6%, or Ps.11.2 million, year-on-year, reflecting the following variations:

A 6.1%, or Ps.54.8 million, increase in Mexico reflecting higher energy and maintenance costs, along with increases in technical assistance and concession costs;

A 0.5%, or Ps.2.7 million decline in Puerto Rico mainly due to a lower maintenance provision; and

A 9.8%, or Ps.40.9 million, decline in Colombia composed of: i) a Ps.18.5 million decline in the the provision for labor litigation expenses for employees of a contractor created in previous years, partially offset by a Ps.6.3 million increase in the maintenance provision for the future replacement of fixed assets as per IFRIC12 and ii) a 19.7%, or Ps.38.3 million, decline in depreciation and amortization principally reflecting a change in amortization methodology, which starting January 2019 is on a straight-line basis instead of the percentage of completion method which implied variations in the accumulated amortization rate of the concession. This was partially offset by the recognition starting March 2018 of the amortization of the concession resulting from the valuation of ASUR's investment in Airplan.

Cost of Services rose by 0.9%, or Ps.8.8 million. In Mexico, cost of services increased 7.5% YoY, or Ps.34.5 million, mainly reflecting higher maintenance expenses, along with increased energy costs resulting from higher consumption and utility tariffs. By contrast, cost of services in Colombia declined 10.1%, or Ps.14.5 million, principally due to a Ps.18.5 million decline in the provision for labor litigation expenses for employees of a contractor created in previous years, partially offset by a Ps.6.3 million increase in the maintenance provision for the future replacement of fixed assets as per IFRIC12. Cost of services in Puerto Rico declined 3.3%, or Ps.11.2 million.

Construction Costs declined by 49.0% YoY, or Ps.117.1 million. This was mainly driven by declines of 64.7%, or Ps.82.3 million in Puerto Rico and 59.0%, or Ps.53.5 million in Colombia, partially offset by an increase of 88.6%, or Ps.18.7 million in Mexico.

G&A Expenses, which reflect administrative expenses in Mexico, increased 2.6% YoY mainly reflecting higher salaries, partly offset by a decline in travel expenses and professional fees.

Consolidated Technical Assistance increased 6.8% YoY, mainly reflecting EBITDA growth in Mexico, excluding extraordinary items, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees increased 9.9% YoY, principally reflecting higher fees paid to the Mexican government, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues in Mexico, a factor in the calculation of the fee. Concession fees for 2Q19 also reflect increases in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

Depreciation and Amortization declined 5.4%, or Ps.28.5 million, principally due to a Ps.38.3 million, or 19.7% decline in Colombia, resulting mainly from the change in the amortization methodology, which as of January 1, 2019 is on a straight line rather than a percentage of completion basis. This was partially offset by the recognition starting March 2018 of the amortization of the concession resulting from the valuation of ASUR's investment in Airplan under IFRS 3. By contrast, depreciation and amortization in Mexico increased 1.7%, or Ps.3.0 million increase, while Puerto Rico reported an increase of 4.3%, or Ps.6.9 million, mainly from the recognition starting March 2018 of the amortization of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3, while.

Consolidated Operating Profit and EBITDA

In 2Q19, ASUR reported a Consolidated Operating Profit of Ps.2,247.9 million and Operating Margin of 55.2%. This was principally due to increases of 7.3%, or Ps.165.8 million, in aeronautical revenues, and 7.2%, or Ps.102.2 million in non-aeronautical revenues. Mexico reported an operating profit of 1,783.0 million, Puerto Rico of Ps.372.6 million, and Colombia Ps.92.3 million.

Additionally, during 2Q19 Puerto Rico benefited from a Ps.162.6 million insurance claim recovery in connection with Hurricane Maria in 2017. Excluding this one-time income, operating profit for Puerto Rico in 2Q19 would have been Ps.210.0 million, and consolidated operating profit would have been Ps.2,085.3 million.

Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Colombia, and Puerto Rico, and is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues, was 56.9% in 2Q19 compared with 48.8% in 2Q19.

EBITDA increased 16.3%, or Ps.385.2 million, to Ps.2,745.0 million in 2Q19. EBITDA increased 6.9%, or Ps.126.8 million in Mexico, 59.5%, or Ps.202.2 million in Puerto Rico, and 29.3%, or Ps.56.2 million in Colombia. 2Q19 EBITDA Margin was 67.5% compared to 60.7% in 2Q18. Excluding the Ps.162.6 million one-time income discussed above, consolidated EBITDA for 2Q19 would have been Ps.2,582.4 million and EBITDA for Puerto Rico would have been Ps.379.4 million, representing YoY increases of 9.4% and 11.7%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia was 69.5% in 2Q19 compared to 64.1% in 2Q18.

Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 4: Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)















Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.



2018 2019

2018 2019

Interest Income 80,617 87,877 9.0

150,862 199,036 31.9

Interest Expense (304,425) (273,731) (10.1)

(615,931) (558,135) (9.4)

Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net 27,670 8,291 (70.0)

72,587 (9,808) n/a

Total (196,138) (177,563) (9.5)

(392,482) (368,907) (6.0)



































In 2Q19, ASUR reported a Ps.177.6 million Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared to a Ps.196.1 million loss in 2Q18.

Interest expense declined by Ps.30.7 million during the period, or 10.1%, mainly reflecting a Ps.16.4 million decline in interest payments in Mexico as the Company paid down loans in June and November 2018, together with a Ps.16.6 million decline in interest payments in Colombia, reflecting a loan payments in 2H18. Interest income increased Ps.7.3 million, or 9.0%, reflecting a higher cash balance in the quarter.

In 2Q19, ASUR reported a foreign exchange gain of Ps.8.3 million, resulting from the 1.3% quarterly average appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar together with a lower U.S. dollar foreign currency net asset position. This compares to a Ps.27.7 million foreign exchange gain in 2Q18 resulting from the 7.3% quarterly average Mexican peso depreciation during that period on a higher foreign currency net asset position.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for 2Q19 increased by Ps.44.0 million year-over-year, principally due to the combination of following factors:

A Ps.65.8 million YoY decline in deferred income taxes, mainly reflecting the reduction in the tax rate used for the calculation of deferred income taxes in Colombia from 33% to 30% resulting from the fiscal reform enacted on December 23, 2018 . This was partially offset by a decrease in the tax benefit in Mexico resulting from a change in the tax amortization rate on the concessioned assets starting in the second quarter of 2018. Lower deferred income taxes also reflect the increase in the inflation rate from a deflation of 1.2% in 2Q18 to inflation of 0.1% in 2Q19.

A Ps.111.0 million increase in income taxes, reflecting mainly a tax gain in Colombia in 2018 resulting from a change in tax legislation according to Decree 2235 published on December 27, 2017 . This was partly offset by a higher taxable income base for Cancun Airport and Cancun Airport Services in Mexico .

Majority Net Income

Majority Net Income for 2Q19 increased by 31.3% or Ps.340.4 million, to Ps.1,426.7 million from Ps.1,086.3 million in 2Q18. Earnings per common share for the quarter were Ps.4.7558 and earnings per ADS (EPADS) were US$2.4759 (one ADS represents ten series B common shares). This compares with earnings per share of Ps.3.6211 and earnings per ADS of US$1.8851 for the same period last year.

Net Income

Net Income for 2Q19 increased by 38.7%, or Ps.425.1 million, to Ps.1,523.5 million from Ps.1,098.4 million in 2Q19.

Consolidated Financial Position

On June 30, 2019, airport concessions represented 87.1% of the Company's total assets, with current assets representing 12.0% and other assets representing 0.9%.

As of June 30, 2019, ASUR had cash and cash equivalents of Ps.4,851.3 million, a 5.8% increase from Ps.4,584.5 million at December 31, 2018. Puerto Rico contributed with Ps.831.9 million in cash and cash equivalents in 2Q19 and Colombia with Ps.285.4 million.

As of June 30, 2019, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Aerostar in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects on the balance sheet: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.5,897.1 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.887.2 (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), iii) deferred taxes of Ps.589.7 million, and iv) a minority interest of Ps.5,324.2 million within stockholders 'equity.

Furthermore, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Airplan resulted in the following effects on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2019: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,325.9 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.1,504.9, iii) deferred taxes of Ps.213.7 million, and iv) Ps.613.6 million from the recognition of bank loans at fair value.

On May 25, 2018, ASUR acquired an additional 7.58% of the share ownership of Airplan bringing its ownership stake in the company to 100%. This transaction resulted in the recognition of shareholders' equity of approximately Ps.213.5 million (Ps.37.7 million by majority interest and Ps.175.8 by minority interest).

Stockholders' equity at the close of 2Q19 was Ps.36,432.4 million and total liabilities were Ps.19,151.3 million, representing 65.5% and 34.5% of total assets, respectively. Deferred liabilities represented 16.0% of ASUR's total liabilities.

Total Debt at quarter-end decreased to Ps.14,146.6 million to Ps.14,500.4 million on December 31, 2018. On June 30, 2019, 28.3% of ASUR's total debt was denominated in Mexican pesos, 49.6% in U.S. Dollars (at Aerostar) and 22.1% in Colombian pesos.

Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 0.9x at the close of 2Q19, while the Interest Coverage ratio was 9.6x as of June 30, 2019. This compares with Net Debt to LTM EBITDA of 1.0x and an Interest Coverage Ratio of 8.7x as of December 31, 2018.

Table 5: Consolidated Debt Indicators







June 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 June 30, 2019 Leverage





Total Debt / LTM EBITDA (Times) 1 1.9 1.5 1.4 Total Net Debt / LTM EBITDA (Times) 2 1.5 1.0 0.9 Interest Coverage Ratio 3 7.6 8.7 9.6 Total Debt 16,596,416 14,500,381 14,146,557 Short-term Debt 573,726 500,105 441,002 Long-term Debt 16,022,689 14,000,276 13,705,555 Cash & Cash Equivalents 3,688,908 4,584,507 4,851,261 Total Net Debt 4 12,907,507 9,915,874 9,295,296









1 The Total Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities divided by its EBITDA. 2The Total Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities minus Cash & Cash Equivalents, divided by its EBITDA. 3The Interest Coverage Ratio is calculated as ASUR's EBIT divided by its interest expenses. 4 The Total Net Debt is calculated as Total Debt minus Cash & Cash Equivalents.

Table 6: Consolidated Debt Profile (in millions)

Airport Payment of

principal Currency Interest Rate Amortization Schedule



2019 2020 2021 /23 2024 /35 Total

5 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Cancun Upon

expiration $PMx Tiie + 1.25% - - 2,000.0 - 2,000.0

7 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Cancun Semi-Annual

Amort. $PMx Tiie + 1.25% - 20.0 1,860.0 120.0 2,000.0

22 Yr-Senior Note

2035 San Juan Semi-Annual

Amort. $Usd 5.75% - 5.3 17.1 162.9 185.3

20 Yr-Senior Note

2035 San Juan Semi-Annual

Amort. $Usd 6.75% 5.2 5.3 18.3 153.8 182.6

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $PCol DTF 1 + 4 5,250.0 12,000.0 44,250.0 81,000.0 142,500.0

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $PCol DTF 1 + 4 3,570.0 8,160.0 30,090.0 55,077.0 96,897.0

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $PCol DTF 1 + 4 3,150.0 7,200.0 26,550.0 48,600.0 85,500.0

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $PCol DTF 1 + 4 1,295.0 2,960.0 10,915.0 19,980.0 35,150.0

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $PCol DTF 1 + 4 1,295.0 2,960.0 10,915.0 19,980.0 35,150.0

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $PCol DTF 1 + 4 280.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 7,600.0

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $PCol DTF 1 + 4 280.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 7,600.0

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $PCol DTF 1 + 4 280.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 7,600.0





1DTF is an average 90-day rate to which the credit facilities in Colombia are pegged. Mexican syndicated loans were contracted in October 2017, Puerto Rico bonds were contracted in March 2013 and June 2015 respectively, and the syndicated loan from Colombia was contracted in June 2015 with a three-year grace period.



Capex

During 2Q19, ASUR made capital investments of Ps.170.8 million, of which Ps.53.8 million relate to the Company's plan to modernize its Mexican airports pursuant to its master development plans. This also includes investments of Ps.57.7 million made by Aerostar at LMM Airport in Puerto Rico and investments of Ps.59.3 million made by Airplan in Colombia.

In 2Q18, ASUR made capital investments of Ps.407.2 million, of which Ps.130.6 million reflect the Company's plan to modernize its Mexican airports pursuant to its master development plans, mainly for Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport. Capex also included investments of Ps.201.0 million made by Aerostar in Puerto Rico and of Ps.75.6 million by Airplan in Colombia.

Review of Mexico Operations

Table 7: Mexico Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger (in thousands of Mexican pesos)

Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.

2018 2019

2018 2019 Total Passenger 8,370 8,761 4.7

16,931 17,519 3.5















Total Revenues 2,579,526 2,777,678 7.7

5,176,901 5,570,097 7.6 Aeronautical Services 1,489,342 1,615,807 8.5

2,987,189 3,213,359 7.6 Non-Aeronautical Services 1,069,080 1,122,059 5.0

2,156,844 2,302,736 6.8 Construction Revenues 21,104 39,812 88.6

32,868 54,002 64.3 Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,558,422 2,737,866 7.0

5,144,033 5,516,095 7.2















Total Commercial Revenues 967,052 1,011,015 4.5

1,942,584 2,080,724 7.1 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations 192,656 208,197 8.1

385,233 419,049 8.8 Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations 774,396 802,818 3.7

1,557,351 1,661,675 6.7















Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 115.5 115.4 (0.1)

114.7 118.8 3.5 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 1 23.0 23.8 3.2

22.8 23.9 5.1 Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 92.5 91.6 (1.0)

92.0 94.9 3.1 Note: For purposes of this table, approximately 36.8and 33.7 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 2Q18 and 2Q19, respectively, and 76.0and 68.6 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 6M18 and 6M19.

1Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in airports as well as advertising since September 2017.

Mexico Revenues

Mexico Revenues for 2Q19 increased 7.7% YoY to Ps.2,777.7 million. Excluding construction, revenues rose 7.0% YoY, reflecting the following increases:

8.5% in revenues from aeronautical services, principally due to the 4.7% increase in passenger traffic; and

5.0% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 4.5% growth in commercial revenues .

Commercial Revenues rose 4.5% YoY, mainly due to the 4.7% increase in total passenger traffic (including transit and general aviation passengers) and reported increases across all categories as shown on Table 8.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger for 2Q19 declined 0.1% YoY to Ps.115.4 from Ps.115.5 in 2Q18.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, banking and currency exchange services, advertising, teleservices, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations, and parking lot fees.

As shown in Table 9, during the last 12 months, ASUR opened 7 new commercial spaces at Cancun Airport, and four commercial spaces at its other eight Mexican airports. More details of these openings can be found on page 20 of this report.

Table 8: Mexico Commercial Revenue Performance



Table 9: Mexico Summary Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened since June 30, 2018. Business Line YoY Chg

Type of Commercial Space 1 # Of

Spaces

Opened 2Q19 6M19

Teleservices 26.4% 8.9%

Cancun 7 Ground Transportation 12.8% 16.9%

Retail Operations 4 Advertising Revenues 11.3% 25.9%

Food and Beverage Operations 1 Other Revenue 9.8% 11.0%

Other Revenue 2 Food and Beverage Operations 8.2% 10.3%

8 Others Airport 4 Car Rental Revenues 7.5% 9.1%

Retail Operations 2 Parking Lot Fees 4.2% 9.4%

Car Rental Revenues 2 Retail Operations 3.5% 5.7%

Mexico 11 Duty Free 0.0% 3.6%

1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and

excludes remodelings or contract renewals. Banking and Currency Exchange Services (0.9%) (6.2%)



Total Commercial Revenues 4.5% 7.1%

























Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 10: Mexico Operating Costs & Expenses















Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.

2018 2019

2018 2019 Cost of Services 459,871 494,376 7.5

845,262 928,397 9.8 Administrative 59,037 60,555 2.6

117,302 120,879 3.0 Technical Assistance 96,324 102,946 6.9

197,569 211,028 6.8 Concession Fees 115,848 125,056 7.9

231,505 248,915 7.5 Depreciation and Amortization 168,995 171,948 1.7

337,072 343,006 1.8 Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction Costs 900,075 954,881 6.1

1,728,710 1,852,225 7.1 Construction Costs 21,104 39,812 88.6

32,868 54,002 64.3 Total Operating Costs & Expenses 921,179 994,693 8.0

1,761,578 1,906,227 8.2

Total Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses for 2Q19 increased 8.0% YoY. This includes construction costs, which rose 88.6%, reflecting higher levels of capital improvements made to concessioned assets during the period. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 6.1% to Ps.954.9 million.

Cost of Services rose 7.5% YoY, mainly due to higher maintenance costs and energy expenses resulting from both higher consumption and tariffs.

Administrative expenses increased by 2.6% YoY, principally as a result of higher salaries, partially offset by a decline in travel expenses and fees to third parties.

The 6.9% increase in the Technical Assistance fee paid to ITA reflects EBITDA growth in Mexico, excluding extraordinary items in the quarter, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Mexican government, rose 7.9%, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 1.7% YoY, reflecting higher investments to-date.

Mexico Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 11: Mexico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.

2018 2019

2018 2019 Interest Income 97,536 96,163 (1.4)

180,693 186,015 2.9 Interest Expense (118,360) (102,007) (13.8)

(237,007) (207,366) (12.5) Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net 27,976 8,275 (70.4)

72,386 (10,010) n/a Total 7,152 2,431 (66.0)

16,072 (31,361) n/a

ASUR's Mexico operations reported a Ps.2.4 million Comprehensive Financing Gain, compared to a Ps.7.2 million gain in 2Q18. Mexican operations reported a foreign exchange gain of Ps.8.3 million in the quarter, resulting from the 1.3% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation against the U.S. dollar on a lower foreign currency net asset position, compared with a Ps.28.0 million foreign exchange gain in 2Q18, resulting from the 7.3% quarterly average Mexican peso depreciation during that period and a higher foreign currency net asset position.

In addition, interest expense declined 13.8% YoY to Ps.102.0 million as the Company paid down debt between June and November 2018. Furthermore, interest income declined 1.4%, reflecting a lower cash balance.

Mexico Operating Profit and EBITDA









Table 12: Mexico Operating Profit & EBITDA

















Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.



2018 2019

2018 2019

Total Revenue 2,579,526 2,777,678 7.7

5,176,901 5,570,097 7.6

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,558,422 2,737,866 7.0

5,144,033 5,516,095 7.2

Operating Profit 1,658,347 1,782,985 7.5

3,415,323 3,663,870 7.3

Operating Margin 64.3% 64.2% (10 bps)

66.0% 65.8% (19 bps)

Adjusted Operating Margin 1 64.8% 65.1% 30 bps

66.4% 66.4% 3 bps

Net Profit 2 1,142,229 1,251,252 9.5

2,453,501 2,561,060 4.4

EBITDA 1,828,172 1,954,932 6.9

3,752,529 4,006,876 6.8

EBITDA Margin 70.9% 70.4% (49 bps)

72.5% 71.9% (55 bps)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 71.5% 71.4% (5 bps)

72.9% 72.6% (31 bps)

















1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues. 2 Net Income for 2Q19 and 2Q18 include gains of Ps.268.5 million and Ps.66.8 million, respectively from the participation in the results of Aerostar in Puerto Rico. Airplan in Colombia contributed with gains of Ps.89.1 million and Ps.94.5 million in 2Q19 and 2Q18, respectively. 3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

























Mexico reported an Operating Profit of Ps.1,783.0 million in 2Q19, resulting in an Operating Margin of 64.2% compared with 64.3% in 2Q18 reflecting lower cost dilution.

Adjusted Operating Margin in 2Q19, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues, was 65.1%, compared to 64.8% in 2Q18.

EBITDA increased 6.9% to Ps.1,954.9 million from Ps.1,828.2 million in 2Q18, resulting in an EBITDA Margin of 70.4% in 2Q19, compared with 70.9% in 2Q18.

During 2Q19, ASUR's operations in Mexico recognized Ps.39.8 million in "Construction Revenues," a year-on-year increase of 88.6%, due to higher capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of/or improvements to concessioned assets, declined 5 bps to 71.4%.

Mexico Tariff Regulation

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation regulates the majority of ASUR's activities by setting maximum rates, which represent the maximum possible revenues allowed per traffic unit at each airport.

ASUR's accumulated regulated revenues at its Mexican operations as of June 30, 2019 totaled Ps.3,364.5 million, with an average tariff per workload unit of Ps.190.51 (December 2016 pesos), accounting for approximately 60.2% of total Mexico income (excluding construction income) for the period.

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation reviews compliance with maximum rate regulations at the close of each year.

Mexico Capital Expenditures

During 2Q19, ASUR's operations in Mexico made capital investments of Ps.53.8 million in connection with the Company's plan to modernize its Mexican airports pursuant to its master development plans. This compares with capex of Ps.130.5 million in 2Q18.

Review of Puerto Rico Operations

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, consolidated results as presented in this report reflect line by line consolidation of Aerostar results starting in June 1, 2017, while prior to that, Aerostar's results were accounted for by the equity method.

As of June 30, 2019, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Aerostar in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects on the balance sheet: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.5,897.1 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.887.2 (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), iii) deferred taxes of Ps.589.7 million, and iv) a minority interest of Ps.5,324.2 million within stockholders 'equity.