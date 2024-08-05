ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 15.4% in Colombia and 10.5% in Puerto Rico, and declined 11.1% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2024 reached a total of 6.4 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.7% compared to July 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 15.4% in Colombia and 10.5% in Puerto Rico, while Mexico reported an 11.1% decrease. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 26.9% in international traffic and a 12.3% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported growth in domestic and international traffic, up 9.5% and 17.4%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Mexico posted decreases of 9.4% and 12.7% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from July 1 to July 31, 2024 and from July 1 to July 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Mexico

3,987,375

3,545,600

(11.1)

25,758,497

25,235,650

(2.0)

Domestic Traffic

1,975,305

1,790,033

(9.4)

12,024,729

11,302,123

(6.0)

International Traffic

2,012,070

1,755,567

(12.7)

13,733,768

13,933,527

1.5

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,275,216

1,408,958

10.5

7,381,113

8,140,218

10.3

Domestic Traffic

1,113,320

1,218,928

9.5

6,606,075

7,227,852

9.4

International Traffic

161,896

190,030

17.4

775,038

912,366

17.7

Colombia

1,265,600

1,460,549

15.4

8,540,528

9,363,792

9.6

Domestic Traffic

995,418

1,117,757

12.3

6,894,598

7,316,422

6.1

International Traffic

270,182

342,792

26.9

1,645,930

2,047,370

24.4

Total Traffic

6,528,191

6,415,107

(1.7)

41,680,138

42,739,660

2.5

Domestic Traffic

4,084,043

4,126,718

1.0

25,525,402

25,846,397

1.3

International Traffic

2,444,148

2,288,389

(6.4)

16,154,736

16,893,263

4.6

Mexico Passenger Traffic








July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,975,305

1,790,033

(9.4)

12,024,729

11,302,123

(6.0)

CUN

Cancun

1,118,655

940,874

(15.9)

6,721,717

5,805,786

(13.6)

CZM

Cozumel

24,040

19,972

(16.9)

101,967

138,696

36.0

HUX

Huatulco

71,528

70,876

(0.9)

497,825

427,022

(14.2)

MID

Merida

288,074

287,335

(0.3)

1,900,813

1,886,237

(0.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,276

14,228

15.9

71,988

80,998

12.5

OAX

Oaxaca

147,588

134,948

(8.6)

811,986

876,234

7.9

TAP

Tapachula

49,506

53,483

8.0

296,648

352,911

19.0

VER

Veracruz

150,024

138,412

(7.7)

874,437

885,446

1.3

VSA

Villahermosa

113,614

129,905

14.3

747,348

848,793

13.6

International Traffic

2,012,070

1,755,567

(12.7)

13,733,768

13,933,527

1.5

CUN

Cancun

1,898,642

1,637,174

(13.8)

12,934,144

13,010,812

0.6

CZM

Cozumel

42,172

32,836

(22.1)

309,773

341,986

10.4

HUX

Huatulco

2,192

2,993

36.5

77,299

102,898

33.1

MID

Merida

28,440

32,253

13.4

197,539

220,849

11.8

MTT

Minatitlan

887

771

(13.1)

4,835

4,165

(13.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

25,173

28,700

14.0

126,805

144,098

13.6

TAP

Tapachula

1,482

1,651

11.4

10,925

8,101

(25.8)

VER

Veracruz

10,044

15,999

59.3

56,375

80,455

42.7

VSA

Villahermosa

3,038

3,190

5.0

16,073

20,163

25.4

Traffic Total Mexico

3,987,375

3,545,600

(11.1)

25,758,497

25,235,650

(2.0)

CUN

Cancun

3,017,297

2,578,048

(14.6)

19,655,861

18,816,598

(4.3)

CZM

Cozumel

66,212

52,808

(20.2)

411,740

480,682

16.7

HUX

Huatulco

73,720

73,869

0.2

575,124

529,920

(7.9)

MID

Merida

316,514

319,588

1.0

2,098,352

2,107,086

0.4

MTT

Minatitlan

13,163

14,999

13.9

76,823

85,163

10.9

OAX

Oaxaca

172,761

163,648

(5.3)

938,791

1,020,332

8.7

TAP

Tapachula

50,988

55,134

8.1

307,573

361,012

17.4

VER

Veracruz

160,068

154,411

(3.5)

930,812

965,901

3.8

VSA

Villahermosa

116,652

133,095

14.1

763,421

868,956

13.8

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

SJU Total

1,275,216

1,408,958

10.5

7,381,113

8,140,218

10.3

Domestic Traffic

1,113,320

1,218,928

9.5

6,606,075

7,227,852

9.4

International Traffic

161,896

190,030

17.4

775,038

912,366

17.7

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

995,418

1,117,757

12.3

6,894,598

7,316,422

6.1

MDE

Rionegro

728,744

844,675

15.9

5,137,010

5,452,915

6.1

EOH

Medellin

113,192

104,251

(7.9)

682,134

703,121

3.1

MTR

Monteria

103,118

121,808

18.1

740,937

843,203

13.8

APO

Carepa

16,948

15,036

(11.3)

117,789

102,685

(12.8)

UIB

Quibdo

31,330

28,394

(9.4)

202,645

194,955

(3.8)

CZU

Corozal

2,086

3,593

72.2

14,083

19,543

38.8

International Traffic

270,182

342,792

26.9

1,645,930

2,047,370

24.4

MDE

Rionegro

270,182

342,792

26.9

1,645,930

2,047,370

24.4

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,265,600

1,460,549

15.4

8,540,528

9,363,792

9.6

MDE

Rionegro

998,926

1,187,467

18.9

6,782,940

7,500,285

10.6

EOH

Medellin

113,192

104,251

(7.9)

682,134

703,121

3.1

MTR

Monteria

103,118

121,808

18.1

740,937

843,203

13.8

APO

Carepa

16,948

15,036

(11.3)

117,789

102,685

(12.8)

UIB

Quibdo

31,330

28,394

(9.4)

202,645

194,955

(3.8)

CZU

Corozal

2,086

3,593

72.2

14,083

19,543

38.8

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

