ASUR 4Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 7.5% YoY in Mexico, 30.4% in Puerto Rico and 27.8% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S., and Colombia, today announced results for the three-and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018.

4Q18 Highlights1

Passenger traffic in Mexico rose 7.5% YoY, reflecting increases of 12.3% and 3.0% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun Airport was the main traffic driver.

Traffic in Puerto Rico (Aerostar) rose 30.4% YoY, driven by increases of 29.9% in domestic traffic and 34.9% in international traffic. The recovery in total passenger traffic reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017 .

Traffic in Colombia (Airplan) increased 27.8% YoY, reflecting growth of 30.7% in domestic traffic and 12.6% in international traffic.

Consolidated commercial revenues per passenger reached Ps.95.6.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 26.9% YoY, reaching Ps.2,459.8 million.

Cash position at year-end was Ps.4,584.5 million. Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 1.1x, reflecting the consolidation of Puerto Rico (Aerostar) and Colombia (Airplan).

Table 1: Financial & Operational Highlights 1





Fourth Quarter % Var

2017 2018 Financial Highlights





Total Revenue 3,947,669 3,924,232 (0.6) Mexico 2,813,545 2,636,719 (6.3) San Juan 652,066 858,436 31.6 Colombia 482,058 429,077 (11.0) Commercial Revenues per PAX 95.4 95.6 0.2 Mexico 103.7 111.6 7.6 San Juan 130.0 122.2 (6.0) Colombia 35.3 35.2 (0.1) EBITDA 1,937,770 2,459,804 26.9 Net Income 3,113,847 1,547,748 (50.3) Majority Net Income 2,262,511 1,458,592 (35.5) Earnings per Share (in pesos) 7.5417 4.8620 (35.5) Earnings per ADS (in US$) 3.8378 2.4741 (35.5) Capex 766,160 266,516 (65.2) Cash & Cash Equivalents 4,677,454 4,584,507 (2.0) Net Debt 12,966,576 9,915,874 (23.5) Net Debt/ LTM EBITDA 1.7 1.1 (40.7) Operational Highlights





Passenger Traffic





Mexico 7,522,050 8,088,897 7.5 San Juan 1,542,093 2,011,106 30.4 Colombia 2,321,077 2,966,105 27.8

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are unaudited, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including application of IFRS 9 and 15 that came into force in 2018, and represent comparisons between the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018, and the equivalent three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2017. On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis, while until then, results were accounted for by the equity method. Furthermore, starting October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate results of Airplan in Colombia. All figures in this report are expressed in Mexican pesos, unless otherwise noted. Tables state figures in thousands of pesos, unless otherwise noted. Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, unless otherwise noted. Commercial revenues include revenues from non-permanent ground transportation and parking lots. All U.S. dollar figures are calculated at the exchange rate of US$1.00 = Mexican Ps. 19.6512 (source: Diario Oficial de la Federacion de Mexico) while Colombian peso figures are calculated at the exchange rate of COL$165.2900 = Ps. 1.00 Mexican pesos (source: Investing). Definitions for EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Majority Net Income can be found on page 17 of this report.

Passenger Traffic

ASUR's total passenger traffic in 4Q18 rose 14.8% YoY to 13.1 million passengers, reflecting increases of 7.5% in traffic in Mexico, 30.4% in Puerto Rico, and 27.8% in Colombia.

Passenger traffic growth of 7.5% in Mexico reflects increases of 12.3% and 3.0% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun was the main driver behind traffic growth, with increases of 14.4% and 3.4% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. The majority of ASUR's other Mexican airports also contributed to higher traffic.

Traffic in Puerto Rico increased 30.4% YoY, recovering following the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island in September 2017. Domestic traffic increased 29.9% YoY while international traffic rose 34.9%.

Colombia reported a 27.8% YoY increase in total traffic driven by growth of 30.7% and 12.6% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.

Tables with detailed passenger traffic information for each airport can be found on page 19 of this report.

Table 2: Passenger Traffic Summary











Fourth Quarter % Chg.

Fiscal Year % Chg.

2017 2018

2017 2018 Total Mexico 7,522,050 8,088,897 7.5

31,052,569 33,247,315 7.1 - Cancun 5,605,403 6,012,727 7.3

23,601,509 25,202,016 6.8 - 8 Other Airports 1,916,647 2,076,170 8.3

7,451,060 8,045,299 8.0 Domestic Traffic 3,668,922 4,118,536 12.3

14,310,728 15,843,617 10.7 - Cancun 1,968,462 2,251,623 14.4

7,808,368 8,777,510 12.4 - 8 Other Airports 1,700,460 1,866,913 9.8

6,502,360 7,066,107 8.7 International traffic 3,853,128 3,970,361 3.0

16,741,841 17,403,698 4.0 - Cancun 3,636,941 3,761,104 3.4

15,793,141 16,424,506 4.0 - 8 Others Airports 216,187 209,257 (3.2)

948,700 979,192 3.2 Total San Juan, Puerto Rico1 1,542,093 2,011,106 30.4

8,407,404 8,373,679 (0.4) Domestic Traffic 1,383,363 1,797,007 29.9

7,389,095 7,469,211 1.1 International traffic 158,730 214,099 34.9

1,018,309 904,468 (11.2) Total Colombia2 2,321,077 2,966,105 27.8

10,051,129 10,647,523 5.9 Domestic Traffic 1,946,733 2,544,552 30.7

8,660,472 9,061,166 4.6 International traffic 374,344 421,553 12.6

1,390,657 1,586,357 14.1 Total traffic 11,385,220 13,066,108 14.8

49,511,102 52,268,517 5.6 Domestic Traffic 6,999,018 8,460,095 20.9

30,360,295 32,373,994 6.6 International traffic 4,386,202 4,606,013 5.0

19,150,807 19,894,523 3.9

Note: Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, while Puerto Rico includes transit passengers and general aviation.

1 On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its ownership stake in Aerostar, operator of Luis Muñoz Marín (LMM) Airport in Puerto Rico from 50% to 60%. ASUR began fully consolidating line by line Aerostar's operations starting June 1, 2017. For comparison purposes, this table includes traffic figures for LMM Airport for 4Q18 and 4Q17.

2 On October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate Airplan's operations (Colombia). For comparison purposes, this table includes traffic figures for Airplan for 4Q17 and 4Q18.

Review of Consolidated Results

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar, operator of LMM Airport in Puerto Rico, to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, until May 31, 2017, ASUR's ownership in Aerostar was accounted for by the equity method, while starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis. In addition, on October 19, 2017, ASUR acquired a 92.42% ownership stake in Airplan, which operates six airports in Colombia, and starting on that date, ASUR began to fully consolidate Airplan's operations on a line by line basis. On May 25, 2018, ASUR acquired a 7.58% ownership stake in Airplan, bringing its total share ownership in Airplan to 100.0%.

Table 3: Summary of Consolidated Results

Fourth Quarter % Chg.

Fiscal Year % Chg.

2017 2018

2017 2018 Total Revenues 3,947,669 3,924,232 (0.6)

12,589,818 15,410,241 22.4 Aeronautical Services 1,896,499 2,227,777 17.5

6,484,219 8,942,910 37.9 Non-Aeronautical Services 1,151,103 1,371,265 19.1

4,261,383 5,531,557 29.8 Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 3,047,602 3,599,042 18.1

10,745,602 14,474,467 34.7 Construction Revenues 1 900,067 325,190 (63.9)

1,844,216 935,774 (49.3) Total Operating Costs & Expenses 7,372,116 1,931,169 (75.6)

11,112,985 7,765,909 (31.3) Other Income

134,637 n/a



134,637 n/a Operating Profit (3,424,447) 2,127,700 (162.1)

1,476,833 7,778,969 426.7 Operating Margin (86.7%) 54.22% 14097 bps

11.7% 50.5% 3875 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 2 (112.4%) 59.12% 17148 bps

13.7% 53.7% 4000 bps EBITDA 1,937,770 2,459,804 26.9

7,413,527 9,553,635 28.9 EBITDA Margin 49.09% 62.68% 1360 bps

58.9% 62.0% 311 bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 63.58% 68.35% 476 bps

69.0% 66.0% (299 bps) Net Income 3,113,847 1,547,748 (50.3)

6,750,165 5,119,806 (24.2) Majority Net Income 2,262,511 1,458,592 (35.5)

5,834,484 4,987,601 (14.5) Earnings per Share 7.5417 4.8620 (35.5)

19.4483 16.6253 (14.5) Earnings per ADS in US$ 3.8378 2.4741 (35.5)

9.8967 16.6253 68.0















Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 4 95.4 95.6 0.2

102.8 96.9 (5.7) Commercial Revenues 1,053,171 1,259,118 19.6

3,877,529 5,099,979 31.5 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 5 17.6 16.5 (6.7)

18.6 17.7 (4.6) Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 77.8 79.2 1.7

84.2 79.2 (6.0)

1 Construction revenues for Airplan in 4Q18 and 4Q17 include the actual construction revenues which is equal to the construction cost of Ps.82.6 million and Ps.241.6 million respectively, and an estimate to the downside of income derived from the valuation of the intangible to present value (construction income) of Ps.102.7 million and Ps.54.3 million, respectively, according to IFRIC 12.

2 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

4 Passenger figures include transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

5 Represents ASUR's operations in convenience stores.

Consolidated Revenues

Consolidated Revenues for 4Q18 declined 0.6% YoY, or Ps.23.4 million to Ps.3,924.2million, mainly driven by a 63.9%, or Ps.574.9 million, decline in revenues from construction services. This was mainly due to a decrease in construction revenues in Colombia, as well as lower construction revenues in Mexico and Puerto Rico as a result of lower capital expenditures and other investments in concessioned assets during the period.

This more than offset the following increases:

17.5% in revenues from aeronautical services to Ps.2,227.8 million. Mexico contributed with Ps.1,482.4 million in revenues from aeronautical services in 4Q18, while Puerto Rico and Colombia contributed with Ps.403.1 million and Ps.342.3 million, respectively; and

19.1% in revenues from non-aeronautical services to Ps.1,371.3 million, principally reflecting the 19.6% increase in commercial revenues. Mexico contributed with Ps.1,016.1 million in revenues from non-aeronautical services, while Puerto Rico and Colombia contributed with Ps.248.2 million and Ps.106.9 million, respectively.

Excluding revenues from construction services, which are deducted as costs under IFRS accounting standards, total revenues would have increased 18.1% YoY to Ps.3,599.0 million. Total revenues excluding revenues from construction services in Puerto Rico and Colombia in 4Q18 represented 18.1% and 12.5%, respectively, of ASUR's consolidated revenues excluding revenues from construction services.

Commercial Revenues in 4Q18 increased 19.6% YoY to Ps.1,259.1 million, mainly reflecting the 14.8% increase in total passenger traffic. Commercial revenues in Mexico rose 15.6% to Ps.906.5 million, mainly driven by increases in Duty Free, Food and Beverages, Retail, and Car Rentals, among others, principally reflecting the opening of Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport during 4Q17. Likewise, Puerto Rico reported an YoY increase of 22.6% to Ps.245.7 million in commercial revenues, and Colombia an increase of 56.7% to Ps.106.9 million.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger were relatively stable at Ps.95.6 in 4Q18. Mexico contributed with commercial revenues per passenger of Ps.111.6 in 4Q18, Puerto Rico with Ps.122.2, and Colombia with Ps.35.2. During the period, commercial revenues per passenger increased 7.6% in Mexico and declined 6.0% in Puerto Rico and 0.3% in Colombia.

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses, including construction costs, for 4Q18 declined by 73.8% YoY, or Ps.5,440.9 million, to Ps.1,931.2 million. Excluding an impairment in fixed-assets in Puerto Rico in 4Q17 of Ps.4,719.1 million (equivalent to US$240.0 million) as a result of Hurricane Maria, costs and expenses declined by 27.2% or Ps.721.9 million. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses declined by 11.5% or Ps.195.4 million.

In Puerto Rico, operating costs and expenses excluding construction costs declined 44.4%, or Ps.313.1 million, mainly as a result of: i) a Ps.198.7 million (US$10.4 million) loss in fixed assets reflecting the damages arising from Hurricane Maria, ii) a Ps.98.9 million reduction in the maintenance provision as per IFRIC12 in 4Q18, and iii) the recognition of Ps.98.8 million in amortization of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar in 4Q17, compared to Ps.44.8 million in 4Q18.

Mexico reported an 11.0%, or Ps.82.7 million, increase in operating costs and expenses excluding construction costs, principally as a result of increases in maintenance, energy, and security expenses. Higher cost of sales from the opening of stores directly operated by ASUR in Terminal 4 of Cancun Airport and professional fees in connection with diverse projects also contributed to the increase in costs.

Colombia reported an increase of 73.2%, or Ps.175.5 million, operating costs and expenses excluding construction costs composed of: i) Ps.159.3 million in cost of services, resulting from a Ps.199.7 million increase in the maintenance provision for the future replacement of fixed assets as of December 31, 2018 as per IFRIC12, partially offset by a Ps.45 million decline in the provision for uncollectible accounts, ii) Ps.0.8 million in technical assistance costs, iii) concession costs of Ps.24.2 million, partially offset be a decline of Ps.149.2 million in amortization of the concession (includes Ps.28.6 million from the recognition of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of Airplan under IFRS 3 and Ps.122.2 million in initial amortization of complementary works, offset by the decline in the accumulated amortization for committed works).

Cost of Services rose by 9.0%, or Ps.72.1 million. In Mexico, cost of services increased 3.9% YoY, or Ps.14.9 million, reflecting higher maintenance expenses from the opening of Terminal 4 in Cancun airport, along with higher cost of sales from convenience stores directly operated by ASUR. Increased energy, security, and maintenance expenses also contributed to the increase in cost of services. Cost of services in Colombia rose 124.4%, or Ps.159.3 milllion, reflecting a Ps.199.7 million increase in the maintenance provision for future replacement of assets in line with IFRIC 12, as well as higher energy costs, security and maintenance expenses. This was partially offset by a Ps.45.0 million decline in the provision for uncollectible accounts and lower professional fees. By contrast, in Puerto Rico, cost of services decreased by 34.8% YoY, or Ps.102.1 million, reflecting a Ps.98.9 million decline in the maintenance provision under IFRIC 12 and from the recognition in 4Q17 of Ps.21.6 million in extraordinary expenses resulting from Hurricane Maria.

Construction Costs declined by 55.2% YoY, or Ps.526.5 million. Mexico contributed with a decline in construction costs of 78.3%, or Ps.498.6 million and Colombia with a reduction of 65.8%, or Ps.159.0 million. This was partially offset by an increase of 172.8%, or Ps.131.2 million in Puerto Rico.

G&A Expenses, which reflect administrative expenses in Mexico, increased 34.1% YoY mainly reflecting higher travel expenses, professional fees and salaries.

Consolidated Technical Assistance increased 17.6% YoY, mainly reflecting EBITDA growth in Mexico excluding extraordinary items, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees increased 43.7% YoY, principally reflecting higher fees paid to the Mexican government, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues in Mexico, a factor in the calculation of the fee. Concession fees for 4Q18 also reflect an increase in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

Depreciation and Amortization declined 59.9%, or Ps.366.1 million, principally due to: i) a Ps.198.7 million (US$10.4 million) loss in fixed assets in Puerto Rico reflecting the damages arising from Hurricane Maria in 4Q17, ii) the recognition in 4Q17 of Ps.98.8 million in amortization of the intangible asset in Puerto Rico resulting from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3, compared with Ps.44.8 million in 4Q18, and iii) in Colombia, a negative depreciation of Ps.1777.9 million resulting from the decline in the accumulated amortization rate of the concession, mainly in committed works where the accumulated amortization rate declined to 82.93% from 85.15%. This was partially offset by the recognition in 4Q18 of Ps.28.7 million from the amortization of the concesion resulting from the valuation of ASUR's investment in Airplan.

Consolidated Operating Profit and EBITDA

In 4Q18, ASUR reported a Consolidated Operating Profit of Ps.2,127.7 million and Operating Margin of 54.2%. This was mainly the result of increases of 17.5%, or Ps.331.3 million, in aeronautical revenues, and 19.1%, or Ps.220.2 million in non-aeronautical revenues. For 4Q18, Mexico reported an operating profit of 1,622.4 million, Puerto Rico of Ps.393.5 million, and Colombia Ps.71.8 million.

Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Colombia, and Puerto Rico, is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues; and was 59.1% in 4Q18 compared with negative 112.4% in 4Q17.

EBITDA increased 26.9%, or Ps.522.0 million, to Ps.2,459.8 million in 4Q18. EBITDA increased 16.3%, or Ps.257.2 milllion in Mexico, 78.1%, or Ps.240.2 million, in Puerto Rico, and 44.0%, or Ps.24.5 million in Colombia. 4Q18 EBITDA Margin was 62.7% compared to 49.1% in 4Q17.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia was 68.3% in 4Q18 compared to 63.6% in 4Q17.

Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

















Table 4: Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)















Fourth Quarter % Chg.

Fiscal Year % Chg.



2017 2018

2017 2018

Interest Income 81,834 71,611 (12.5)

245,787 280,623 14.2

Interest Expense (299,947) (315,788) 5.3

(618,831) (1,230,651) 98.9

Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net 90,686 54,663 (39.7)

141,210 87,758 (37.9)

Total (127,427) (189,514) 48.7

(231,834) (862,270) 271.9



































In 4Q18, ASUR reported a Ps.189.5 million Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared to a Ps.127.4 million loss in 4Q17.

Interest expense rose by Ps.15.8 million during the period, or 5.3%, mainly reflecting the consolidation of Colombian operations starting October 19, 2017. In addition, during 4Q18, Puerto Rico recognized financial costs for Ps.36.4 million in connection with a maintenance provision. This was partially offset by a Ps.37.6 million decline in interest expenses in Mexico as the Company paid down loans in June and November 2018. Interest income declined by Ps.10.2 million reflecting a lower cash balance following the debt reduction.

In 4Q18, ASUR reported a foreign exchange gain of Ps.54.6 million, resulting from the 6.0% quarterly average depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar on ASUR's foreign currency net asset position. This compares to a Ps.90.7 million foreign exchange gain in 4Q17 resulting from the 4.5% quarterly average Mexican peso depreciation during that period on a lower foreign currency net asset position.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for 4Q18 increased by Ps.27.0 million year-over-year, principally due to the following factors:

A Ps.77.1 million YoY increase in deferred income taxes, mainly reflecting the impact from higher construction revenues from complementary works completed in Colombia in 2018, partially offset by a lower taxable income base in Mexico resulting from a change in the tax amortization rate on the concessioned assets; and

A Ps.50.1 million decrease in income taxes, resulting from a lower taxable income base in Mexico due to a change in the tax amortization rate on those concessioned assets, along with an income tax gain in Colombia derived from changes in tax legislation according to Decree 2235 published on December 27, 2017 , following the consolidation of these operations starting October 19, 2017 .

Net Income

Net Income for 4Q18 declined by 50.3%, or Ps.1,5661.1 million, to Ps.1,547.7 million from Ps.3,113.8 million in 4Q17 which benefitted from a Ps.2,310.1 million valuation gain resulting from the Company's investment in Aerostar net of the goodwill in accordance with the guidelines of IFRS 3 "Business Combination".

Majority Net Income

Majority Net Income for 4Q18 decreased by 35.5% or Ps.803.9 million, to Ps.1,458.6 million from Ps.2,262.5 million in 4Q17 which benefitted from a Ps.1,386.1 million valuation gain resulting from the Company's investment in Aerostar net of the goodwill in accordance with the guidelines of IFRS 3 "Business Combination".

Earnings per common share for the quarter were Ps.4.8620 and earnings per ADS (EPADS) were US$2.4741 (one ADS represents ten series B common shares). This compares with earnings per share of Ps.7.5417 and EPADS of US$3.8378 for the same period last year.

Consolidated Financial Position

On December 31, 2018, airport concessions represented 88.3% of the Company's total assets, with current assets representing 10.6% and other assets representing 1.1%.

As of December 31, 2018, ASUR had cash and cash equivalents of Ps.4,584.5 million, a 2.0% decrease from Ps.4,677.4 million at December 31, 2017. Puerto Rico contributed with Ps.868.1 million in cash and cash equivalents in 4Q18 and Colombia with Ps.166.1 million.

As of December 31, 2018, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Aerostar in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects in the Balance Sheet: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.6,122.6 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.887.2 (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), iii) deferred taxes of Ps.612.3 million, and iv) a minority interest of Ps.5,405.4 million within the stockholders 'equity.

Furthermore, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Airplan resulted in the following effects in the Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2018: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,406.7 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.1,504.9, iii) deferred taxes of Ps.261.5 million, and iv) Ps.628.3 million from the recognition at bank loans at fair value.

On May 25, 2018, ASUR acquired an additional 7.58% of the share ownership of Airplan bringing its ownership stake in the company to 100%. This transaction resulted in the recognition of Shareholders' Equity in excess of the Ps.46.3 million.

Stockholders' equity at the close of 4Q18 was Ps.36,681.4 million and total liabilities were Ps.19,500.4 million, representing 65.3% and 34.7% of total assets, respectively. Deferred liabilities represented 16.2% of ASUR's total liabilities.

Total Debt at quarter-end decreased to Ps.14,500.4 million, from Ps.17,644.0 million on December 31, 2017. During June and November 2018, ASUR paid down a portion of its U.S. Dollar denominated debt, as well as a loan in Colombian pesos totaling Ps.3,230.4 million, or 22.3% of its Colombian peso denominated debt (COP 429.0 million). At December 31, 2018, 31.9% of ASUR's total debt was denominated in Mexican pesos, 17.9% in Colombian pesos and 50.6% in U.S. Dollars.

Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 1.1x at the close of 4Q18, while the Interest Coverage ratio was 9.0x as of December 31, 2018. This compares with Net Debt to LTM EBITDA and Interest Coverage Ratios of 1.2x and 9.7x as of September 30, 2018, respectively.

Table 5: Consolidated Debt Indicators







June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 Leverage





Total Debt / LTM EBITDA (Times) 1 1.9 1.7 1.5 Total Net Debt / LTM EBITDA (Times) 2 1.5 1.2 1.1 Interest Coverage Ratio 3 7.6 9.7 9.0 Total Debt 16,596,415 15,575,869 14,500,381 Short-term Debt 573,726 295,206 500,105 Long-term Debt 16,022,689 15,280,663 14,000,276 Cash & Cash Equivalents 3,688,908 4,569,129 4,584,507 Total Net Debt 4 12,907,507 11,006,740 9,915,874

1 The Total Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities divided by its EBITDA.

2 The Total Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities minus Cash & Cash Equivalents, divided by its EBITDA.

3 The Interest Coverage Ratio is calculated as ASUR's EBIT divided by its interest expenses.

4 The Total Net Debt is calculated as Total Debt minus Cash & Cash Equivalents.

Table 6: Consolidated Debt Profile

(in millions)

Airport Payment of

principal Currency Interest

Rate Amortization Schedule

2019 2020 2021

/23 2024

/35 Total 5 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Cancun To the

expiration $PMx Tiie +

1.25%



2,000.0

2,000.0 7 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Cancun Semi-Annual

Amort. $PMx Tiie +

1.25%

20.0 1,860.0 120.0 2,000.0 22 Yr-Senior Note

2035 San Juan Semi-Annual

Amort. $Usd 5.75% 5.2 5.3 17.1 162.9 190.5 20 Yr-Senior Note

2035 San Juan Semi-Annual

Amort. $Usd 6.75% 5.2 5.3 18.3 153.8 182.6 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 9,000.0 12,000.0 44,250.0 81,000.0 146,250.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 6,120.0 8,160.0 30,090.0 55,080.0 99,450.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 5,400.0 7,200.0 26,550.0 48,600.0 87,750.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 2,220.0 2,960.0 10,915.0 19,980.0 36,075.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 2,220.0 2,960.0 10,915.0 19,980.0 36,075.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 480.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 7,800.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 480.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 7,800.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 480.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 7,800.0

1 DTF is an average 90-day rate with which the credits in Colombia are subscribed

Capex

During 4Q18, ASUR made capital investments of Ps.266.5 million, of which Ps.119.6 million relate to the Company's plan to modernize its Mexican airports pursuant to its master development plans, mainly for the construction of Cancun's Terminal 4, currently in operation. This also includes investments of Ps.126.0 million made by Aerostar at LMM Airport in Puerto Rico and of Ps.20.8 million made by Airplan in Colombia. Total capex for fiscal year 2018 ammounted to Ps.1,636.3

Review of Mexico Operations

Table 7: Mexico Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger

Fourth Quarter % Chg.

Fiscal Year % Chg.

2017 2018

2017 2018 Total Passenger 7,562 8,121 7.4

31,227 33,384 6.9















Total Revenues 2,813,545 2,636,719 (6.3)

10,610,203 10,399,259 (2.0) Aeronautical Services 1,297,569 1,482,412 14.2

5,319,484 5,965,545 12.1 Non-Aeronautical Services 879,129 1,016,107 15.6

3,709,722 4,170,319 12.4 Construction Revenues 636,847 138,200 (78.3)

1,580,997 263,395 (83.3) Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,176,697 2,498,519 14.8

9,029,206 10,135,864 12.3















Total Commercial Revenues 784,434 906,476 15.6

3,331,642 3,749,943 12.6 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations 156,270 171,889 10.0

596,066 740,407 24.2 Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations 628,164 734,587 16.9

2,735,576 3,009,536 10.0















Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 103.7 111.6 7.6

106.7 112.3 5.3 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 1 20.7 21.2 2.5

19.1 22.2 16.2 Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 83.1 90.5 8.9

87.6 90.2 2.9 Note: For purposes of this table, approximately 40.3 and 31.8 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 4Q17 and 4Q18,

respectively, and 174.1 and 136.9 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 12M17 and 12M18. 1Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in airports as well as advertising since September 2017.

Mexico Revenues

Mexico Revenues for 4Q18 declined 6.3% YoY to Ps.2,636.7 million. However, excluding construction, revenues rose 14.8% YoY, reflecting the following increases:

14.2% in revenues from aeronautical services, principally due to the 7.5% increase in passenger traffic; and

15.6% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 15.6% growth in commercial revenues.

Commercial Revenues rose 15.6% YoY, mainly due to the 7.4% increase in total passenger traffic (including transit and general aviation passengers) and reported increases across all categories as shown on Table 8.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger were up 7.6% in 4Q18 to Ps.111.6, from Ps.103.7 in 4Q17.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, banking and currency exchange services, advertising, teleservices, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations, and parking lot fees.

As shown in Table 9, during the last 12 months, ASUR opened 15 new commercial spaces at Cancun Airport, reflecting the opening of its new Terminal 4, and added seven commercial spaces at its other eight Mexican airports. More details of these openings can be found on page 20 of this report.

Table 8: Mexico Commercial Revenue Performance



Table 9: Mexico Summary Retail and Other Commercial

Space Opened since December 31,2017 Bussines Line YoY Chg

Type of Commercial Space 1 # Of

Spaces

Opened 4Q18 12M18

Banking and Currency Exchange Services 72.5% 17.0%

Cancun 15 Ground Transportation 37.1% 15.6%

Retail Operations 4 Parking Lot Fees 30.7% 17.8%

Car Rental Revenues 7 Other Revenue 24.7% 18.5%

Food and Beverage Operations 2 Food and Beverage Operations 17.9% 11.4%

Banking and Currency Exchange Services 2 Advertising Revenues 17.6% (7.4%)

8 Others Airport 7 Car Rental Revenues 15.8% 13.6%

Retail Operations 4 Duty Free 11.5% 11.1%

Car Rental Revenues 2 Retail Operations 9.2% 14.4%

Other Revenue 1 Teleservices (15.5%) (6.6%)

Mexico 22 Total Commercial Revenues 15.6% 12.6%

























1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and

excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 10: Mexico Operating Costs & Expenses















Fourth Quarter % Chg.

Fiscal Year % Chg.

2017 2018

2017 2018 Cost of Services 379,830 394,701 3.9

1,525,521 1,723,224 13.0 Administrative 45,892 61,525 34.1

204,418 235,264 15.1 Technical Assistance 82,771 96,643 16.8

345,854 386,250 11.7 Concession Fees 97,833 113,395 15.9

406,734 458,290 12.7 Depreciation and Amortization 147,088 169,843 15.5

564,280 676,141 19.8 Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction

Costs 753,414 836,107 11.0

3,046,807 3,479,168 14.2 Construction Costs 636,847 138,200 (78.3)

1,580,997 263,395 (83.3) Total Operating Costs & Expenses 1,390,261 974,307 (29.9)

4,627,804 3,742,564 (19.1)

Total Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses for 4Q18 declined 29.9% YoY. This includes construction costs, which fell 78.3%, reflecting lower levels of capital improvements made to concessioned assets during the period. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 11.0% to Ps.836.1 million.

Cost of Services rose 3.9% YoY, mainly due to higher maintenance, energy, and security expenses. Higher cost of sales from convenience stores directly operated by ASUR, including those opened at Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport also contributed to the increase in cost of services.

Administrative expenses increased by 34.1% YoY, principally as a result of higher travel expenses, fees to third parties, and salaries.

The 16.8% increase in the Technical Assistance fee paid to ITA reflects EBITDA growth in Mexico, excluding extraordinary items in the quarter, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Mexican government, rose 15.9%, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 15.5% YoY, reflecting the recognition of higher investments at year-end 2017.

Mexico Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 11: Mexico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Fourth Quarter % Chg.

Fiscal Year % Chg.

2017 2018

2017 2018 Interest Income 92,280 85,042 (7.8)

272,367 336,571 23.6 Interest Expense (147,452) (109,855) (25.5)

(317,141) (461,540) 45.5 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net 90,737 54,887 (39.5)

141,261 87,794 (37.8) Total 35,565 30,074 (15.4)

96,487 (37,175) n/a

ASUR's Mexico operations reported a Ps.30.1 million Comprehensive Financing Gain, compared to a Ps.35.6 million gain in 4Q17. Mexican operations reported a foreign exchange gain of Ps.54.9 million in the quarter, resulting from the 6.0% quarterly average Mexican peso depreciation against the U.S. dollar on ASUR's foreign currency net asset position, compared with a Ps.90.7 million foreign exchange gain in 4Q17, resulting from the 4.5% quarterly average Mexican peso depreciation during that period.

In addition, interest expense declined 25.5% YoY to Ps.109.9 million as the Company paid down a total of US$145.0 million in debt between June and November 2018. Furthermore, interest income decreased 7.8% refelcting a lower cash balance following the abovementioned debt payments.

Mexico Operating Profit and EBITDA





Table 12: Mexico Operating Profit & EBITDA















Fourth Quarter % Chg.

Fiscal Year % Chg.

2017 2018

2017 2018 Total Revenue 2,813,545 2,636,719 (6.3)

10,610,203 10,399,259 (2.0) Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,176,697 2,498,519 14.8

9,029,206 10,135,864 12.3 Operating Profit 1,423,284 1,662,411 16.8

5,883,619 6,656,695 13.1 Operating Margin 50.6% 63.0% 1246 bps

55.5% 64.0% 856 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 1 65.4% 66.5% 115 bps

65.2% 65.7% 51 bps Net Profit 2 975,229 1,313,625 34.7

4,547,202 4,839,389 6.4 EBITDA 1,574,365 1,831,601 16.3

6,570,705 7,332,192 11.6 EBITDA Margin 56.0% 69.5% 1351 bps

61.9% 70.5% 858 bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 72.3% 73.3% 98 bps

72.8% 72.3% -43 bps















1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit

divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues. 2 Net Income for 4Q18 includes a gain of Ps.368.5 million from the participation in the results of subsidiaries recognized under the equity method. Aerostar in Puerto Rico

contributed with a Ps.161.1 million gain and Airplan in Colombia with a Ps.207.4 million gain. 3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing

EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.



















Mexico reported an Operating Profit of Ps.1,662.4 million in 4Q18, up 16.8%, mainly reflecting increases of 14.2% in aeronautical revenues and 15.6% in commercial revenues derived from the 7.5% growth in passenger traffic. Operating Margin was 63.0% in 4Q18 compared with 50.6% in 4Q17.

Adjusted Operating Margin in 4Q18, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues, was 66.5%, compared to 65.4% in 4Q17.

EBITDA increased 16.3% to Ps.1,831.6 million from Ps.1,574.4 million in 4Q17, as a result of higher operating leverage. EBITDA Margin expanded to 69.5% from 56.0% in 4Q17.

During 4Q18, ASUR's operations in Mexico recognized Ps.138.2 million in "Construction Revenues," a year-on-year decline of 78.3%, due to lower capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of/or improvements to concessioned assets, increased by 98 bps to 73.3%.

Mexico Tariff Regulation

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation regulates the majority of ASUR's activities by setting maximum rates, which represent the maximum possible revenues allowed per traffic unit at each airport.

ASUR's accumulated regulated revenues at its Mexican operations as of December 31, 2018 totaled Ps.6,050.9 million, with an average tariff per workload unit of Ps.178.3 (December 2016 pesos), accounting for approximately 61.6% of total Mexico income (excluding construction income) for the period.

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation reviews compliance with maximum rate regulations at the close of each year.

Mexico Capital Expenditures

During 4Q18, ASUR's operations in Mexico made capital investments of Ps.119.6 million in connection with the Company's plan to modernize its Mexican airports pursuant to its master development plans, mainly for the construction of Cancun's Terminal 4, currently in operation. This compares with capex of Ps.465.0 million in 4Q17.

Review of Puerto Rico Operations

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, consolidated results as presented in this report reflect line by line consolidation of Aerostar results starting in June 1, 2017, while prior to that, Aerostar's results were accounted for by the equity method.

As of December 31, 2018, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Aerostar in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects in the Balance Sheet: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.6,122.6 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.887.2 (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), iii) deferred taxes of Ps.612.3 million, and iv) a minority interest of Ps.5,405.4 million within stockholders 'equity.

Table 13: Puerto Rico Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger (in thousands of Mexican pesos) Fourth Quarter % Chg.

2017 2018 Total Passengers 1,542 2,011 30.4







Total Revenues 652,066 858,436 31.6 Aeronautical Services 373,238 403,053 8.0 Non-Aeronautical Services 202,903 248,234 22.3 Construction Services 75,925 207,149 172.8 Total Revenues Excluding Construction Services 576,141 651,287 13.0







Total Commercial Revenues 200,494 245,725 22.6 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations 1 38,263 44,687 16.8 Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations 162,231 201,038 23.9 Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 130.0 122.2 (6.0) Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 1 24.8 22.2 (10.4) Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 105.2 100.0 (5.0) Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.19.8401. 1 Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in LMM Airport.

Puerto Rico Revenues

Total Puerto Rico Revenues for 4Q18 increased 31.6% YoY to Ps.858.4 million, mainly due to the following increases:

8.0% in revenues from aeronautical services; and

22.3% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 22.6% increase in commercial revenues.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger declined to Ps.122.2 from Ps.130.0 in 4Q17.

Eight commercial spaces were opened at LMM Airport over the last 12 months, as shown on Table 15. More details of these openings can be found on page 20 of this report.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, advertising, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations, and parking lot fees.