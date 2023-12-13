ASUR Announces Approval of its 2024-2028 Investment Plan Totaling Ps.28.5 billion Expressed in Currency as of December 2022

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ("ASUR" or the "Company"), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that it has received approval from the Mexican Department of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation for the Master Development Programs for each of its Mexican concessions for the years 2024 through 2028, including approval for the maximum tariffs per workload unit applicable for the years 2024 through 2028 and the corresponding efficiency factor. One workload unit is equivalent to one passenger or 100 kilograms of cargo.

Master Development Programs - Investment Program

Figures expressed in millions of constant pesos as of December 31, 2022

Committed
Investments

Indicative
Investments 1

Indicative
Investments 1

Airport

2024-2028

2029-2033

2034-2038

Cancún

21,477

4,351

5,844

Cozumel

709

281

373

Huatulco

815

245

356

Mérida

1,900

787

782

Minatitlán

231

125

114

Oaxaca

2,121

207

407

Tapachula

235

215

153

Veracruz

431

613

522

Villahermosa

577

296

281

TOTAL

28,496

7,120

8,832

1 Indicative Investments (non-binding at this time)

Committed Investments 2024-2028

Figures expressed in millions of constant pesos as of December 31, 2022

Airport

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Cancún

2,624

4,493

5,500

3,861

4,999

Cozumel

122

333

168

30

56

Huatulco

102

202

86

120

305

Mérida

210

182

150

530

828

Minatitlán

77

74

40

15

25

Oaxaca

192

544

776

431

178

Tapachula

37

94

39

17

48

Veracruz

119

148

66

24

74

Villahermosa

92

162

261

25

37

TOTAL

3,575

6,232

7,086

5,053

6,550

Maximum Tariffs per Workload Unit

Figures expressed in constant pesos as of December 31, 2022

Airport

Maximum Tariff 2

Cancún

332.41

Cozumel

426.36

Huatulco

456.71

Mérida

283.23

Minatitlán

502.34

Oaxaca

335.13

Tapachula

276.61

Veracruz

266.28

Villahermosa

299.29

2 Maximum tariffs applicable in year 2024, includes efficiency factor of 0.80%.

The concession agreements for each airport provide that the maximum tariff for such airport must be reduced on an annual basis to account for projected improvements in efficiency. For the five-year period ending December 31, 2028, the maximum tariffs applicable to ASUR's airports will be reduced by an annual efficiency factor of 0.80% in real terms.

About ASUR:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico—including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America—and six airports in northern Colombia—including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and is currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx 

