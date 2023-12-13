ASUR Announces Approval of its 2024-2028 Investment Plan Totaling Ps.28.5 billion Expressed in Currency as of December 2022

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ("ASUR" or the "Company"), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that it has received approval from the Mexican Department of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation for the Master Development Programs for each of its Mexican concessions for the years 2024 through 2028, including approval for the maximum tariffs per workload unit applicable for the years 2024 through 2028 and the corresponding efficiency factor. One workload unit is equivalent to one passenger or 100 kilograms of cargo.

Master Development Programs - Investment Program Figures expressed in millions of constant pesos as of December 31, 2022

Committed

Investments Indicative

Investments 1 Indicative

Investments 1 Airport 2024-2028 2029-2033 2034-2038 Cancún 21,477 4,351 5,844 Cozumel 709 281 373 Huatulco 815 245 356 Mérida 1,900 787 782 Minatitlán 231 125 114 Oaxaca 2,121 207 407 Tapachula 235 215 153 Veracruz 431 613 522 Villahermosa 577 296 281 TOTAL 28,496 7,120 8,832 1 Indicative Investments (non-binding at this time)

Committed Investments 2024-2028 Figures expressed in millions of constant pesos as of December 31, 2022 Airport 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Cancún 2,624 4,493 5,500 3,861 4,999 Cozumel 122 333 168 30 56 Huatulco 102 202 86 120 305 Mérida 210 182 150 530 828 Minatitlán 77 74 40 15 25 Oaxaca 192 544 776 431 178 Tapachula 37 94 39 17 48 Veracruz 119 148 66 24 74 Villahermosa 92 162 261 25 37 TOTAL 3,575 6,232 7,086 5,053 6,550

Maximum Tariffs per Workload Unit Figures expressed in constant pesos as of December 31, 2022 Airport Maximum Tariff 2 Cancún 332.41 Cozumel 426.36 Huatulco 456.71 Mérida 283.23 Minatitlán 502.34 Oaxaca 335.13 Tapachula 276.61 Veracruz 266.28 Villahermosa 299.29 2 Maximum tariffs applicable in year 2024, includes efficiency factor of 0.80%.

The concession agreements for each airport provide that the maximum tariff for such airport must be reduced on an annual basis to account for projected improvements in efficiency. For the five-year period ending December 31, 2028, the maximum tariffs applicable to ASUR's airports will be reduced by an annual efficiency factor of 0.80% in real terms.

About ASUR:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico—including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America—and six airports in northern Colombia—including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and is currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

