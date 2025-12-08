ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2025

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Dec 08, 2025, 16:30 ET

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year by 5.9% in Colombia and 1.0% in Mexico and decreased by 2.9% in Puerto Rico.

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for November 2025 reached a total of 5.9 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.5% compared to November 2024.

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year by 5.9% in Colombia and 1% in Mexico and decreased 2.9% in Puerto Rico. Performance in Colombia was driven by increases of 8.7% and 5.1% in international and domestic traffic, respectively. In Mexico, international traffic increased 2.1% while domestic traffic decreased 0.1%. Puerto Rico reported a 5.1% increase in international traffic partially offset by a 4.0% decline in domestic traffic.

All figures in this release reflect comparisons between November 1 to 30, 2025 and from November 1 to 30, 2024. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






November

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025

2024

2025

Mexico

3,332,533

3,365,844

1.0

37,616,931

36,809,388

(2.1)

Domestic Traffic

1,644,222

1,642,901

(0.1)

18,077,861

17,979,152

(0.5)

International Traffic

1,688,311

1,722,943

2.1

19,539,070

18,830,236

(3.6)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,039,762

1,009,681

(2.9)

11,957,972

12,408,811

3.8

Domestic Traffic

908,051

871,299

(4.0)

10,555,969

10,821,188

2.5

International Traffic

131,711

138,382

5.1

1,402,003

1,587,623

13.2

Colombia

1,409,711

1,493,036

5.9

15,059,316

15,632,235

3.8

Domestic Traffic

1,103,105

1,159,762

5.1

11,793,803

11,959,497

1.4

International Traffic

306,606

333,274

8.7

3,265,513

3,672,738

12.5

Total Traffic

5,782,006

5,868,561

1.5

64,634,219

64,850,434

0.3

Domestic Traffic

3,655,378

3,673,962

0.5

40,427,633

40,759,837

0.8

International Traffic

2,126,628

2,194,599

3.2

24,206,586

24,090,597

(0.5)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








November

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025

2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,644,222

1,642,901

(0.1)

18,077,861

17,979,152

(0.5)

CUN

Cancun

834,117

787,059

(5.6)

9,362,836

9,080,543

(3.0)

CZM

Cozumel

22,659

22,821

0.7

225,653

242,141

7.3

HUX

Huatulco

51,733

53,148

2.7

642,730

600,521

(6.6)

MID

Merida

285,206

316,359

10.9

3,022,473

3,200,131

5.9

MTT

Minatitlan

13,393

11,682

(12.8)

132,114

137,810

4.3

OAX

Oaxaca

138,491

142,078

2.6

1,393,159

1,451,912

4.2

TAP

Tapachula

48,203

40,763

(15.4)

549,406

449,212

(18.2)

VER

Veracruz

136,875

149,732

9.4

1,426,637

1,556,280

9.1

VSA

Villahermosa

113,545

119,259

5.0

1,322,853

1,260,602

(4.7)

International Traffic

1,688,311

1,722,943

2.1

19,539,070

18,830,236

(3.6)

CUN

Cancun

1,567,723

1,594,485

1.7

18,245,407

17,548,511

(3.8)

CZM

Cozumel

27,019

29,747

10.1

423,614

344,319

(18.7)

HUX

Huatulco

15,964

18,178

13.9

124,942

121,432

(2.8)

MID

Merida

35,371

37,819

6.9

338,277

360,846

6.7

MTT

Minatitlan

446

472

5.8

6,623

6,607

(0.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

26,987

25,554

(5.3)

229,655

245,117

6.7

TAP

Tapachula

593

1,686

184.3

10,960

21,729

98.3

VER

Veracruz

12,257

12,365

0.9

130,902

140,379

7.2

VSA

Villahermosa

1,951

2,637

35.2

28,690

41,296

43.9

Traffic Total Mexico

3,332,533

3,365,844

1.0

37,616,931

36,809,388

(2.1)

CUN

Cancun

2,401,840

2,381,544

(0.8)

27,608,243

26,629,054

(3.5)

CZM

Cozumel

49,678

52,568

5.8

649,267

586,460

(9.7)

HUX

Huatulco

67,697

71,326

5.4

767,672

721,953

(6.0)

MID

Merida

320,577

354,178

10.5

3,360,750

3,560,977

6.0

MTT

Minatitlan

13,839

12,154

(12.2)

138,737

144,417

4.1

OAX

Oaxaca

165,478

167,632

1.3

1,622,814

1,697,029

4.6

TAP

Tapachula

48,796

42,449

(13.0)

560,366

470,941

(16.0)

VER

Veracruz

149,132

162,097

8.7

1,557,539

1,696,659

8.9

VSA

Villahermosa

115,496

121,896

5.5

1,351,543

1,301,898

(3.7)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




November

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025

2024

2025

SJU Total

1,039,762

1,009,681

(2.9)

11,957,972

12,408,811

3.8

Domestic Traffic

908,051

871,299

(4.0)

10,555,969

10,821,188

2.5

International Traffic

131,711

138,382

5.1

1,402,003

1,587,623

13.2

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





November

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025

2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,103,105

1,159,762

5.1

11,793,803

11,959,497

1.4

MDE

Rionegro

828,940

877,013

5.8

8,842,675

9,041,705

2.3

EOH

Medellin

94,917

94,124

(0.8)

1,106,204

1,089,526

(1.5)

MTR

Monteria

126,909

135,028

6.4

1,329,032

1,285,452

(3.3)

APO

Carepa

17,154

16,742

(2.4)

165,749

167,176

0.9

UIB

Quibdo

28,757

32,081

11.6

307,466

325,565

5.9

CZU

Corozal

6,428

4,774

(25.7)

42,677

50,073

17.3

International Traffic

306,606

333,274

8.7

3,265,513

3,672,738

12.5

MDE

Rionegro

306,606

333,274

8.7

3,265,513

3,672,738

12.5

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,409,711

1,493,036

5.9

15,059,316

15,632,235

3.8

MDE

Rionegro

1,135,546

1,210,287

6.6

12,108,188

12,714,443

5.0

EOH

Medellin

94,917

94,124

(0.8)

1,106,204

1,089,526

(1.5)

MTR

Monteria

126,909

135,028

6.4

1,329,032

1,285,452

(3.3)

APO

Carepa

17,154

16,742

(2.4)

165,749

167,176

0.9

UIB

Quibdo

28,757

32,081

11.6

307,466

325,565

5.9

CZU

Corozal

6,428

4,774

(25.7)

42,677

50,073

17.3

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

