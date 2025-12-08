ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year by 5.9% in Colombia and 1.0% in Mexico and decreased by 2.9% in Puerto Rico.

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for November 2025 reached a total of 5.9 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.5% compared to November 2024.

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year by 5.9% in Colombia and 1% in Mexico and decreased 2.9% in Puerto Rico. Performance in Colombia was driven by increases of 8.7% and 5.1% in international and domestic traffic, respectively. In Mexico, international traffic increased 2.1% while domestic traffic decreased 0.1%. Puerto Rico reported a 5.1% increase in international traffic partially offset by a 4.0% decline in domestic traffic.

All figures in this release reflect comparisons between November 1 to 30, 2025 and from November 1 to 30, 2024. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













November % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Mexico 3,332,533 3,365,844 1.0

37,616,931 36,809,388 (2.1) Domestic Traffic 1,644,222 1,642,901 (0.1)

18,077,861 17,979,152 (0.5) International Traffic 1,688,311 1,722,943 2.1

19,539,070 18,830,236 (3.6) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,039,762 1,009,681 (2.9)

11,957,972 12,408,811 3.8 Domestic Traffic 908,051 871,299 (4.0)

10,555,969 10,821,188 2.5 International Traffic 131,711 138,382 5.1

1,402,003 1,587,623 13.2 Colombia 1,409,711 1,493,036 5.9

15,059,316 15,632,235 3.8 Domestic Traffic 1,103,105 1,159,762 5.1

11,793,803 11,959,497 1.4 International Traffic 306,606 333,274 8.7

3,265,513 3,672,738 12.5 Total Traffic 5,782,006 5,868,561 1.5

64,634,219 64,850,434 0.3 Domestic Traffic 3,655,378 3,673,962 0.5

40,427,633 40,759,837 0.8 International Traffic 2,126,628 2,194,599 3.2

24,206,586 24,090,597 (0.5)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













November % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,644,222 1,642,901 (0.1)

18,077,861 17,979,152 (0.5) CUN Cancun 834,117 787,059 (5.6)

9,362,836 9,080,543 (3.0) CZM Cozumel 22,659 22,821 0.7

225,653 242,141 7.3 HUX Huatulco 51,733 53,148 2.7

642,730 600,521 (6.6) MID Merida 285,206 316,359 10.9

3,022,473 3,200,131 5.9 MTT Minatitlan 13,393 11,682 (12.8)

132,114 137,810 4.3 OAX Oaxaca 138,491 142,078 2.6

1,393,159 1,451,912 4.2 TAP Tapachula 48,203 40,763 (15.4)

549,406 449,212 (18.2) VER Veracruz 136,875 149,732 9.4

1,426,637 1,556,280 9.1 VSA Villahermosa 113,545 119,259 5.0

1,322,853 1,260,602 (4.7) International Traffic 1,688,311 1,722,943 2.1

19,539,070 18,830,236 (3.6) CUN Cancun 1,567,723 1,594,485 1.7

18,245,407 17,548,511 (3.8) CZM Cozumel 27,019 29,747 10.1

423,614 344,319 (18.7) HUX Huatulco 15,964 18,178 13.9

124,942 121,432 (2.8) MID Merida 35,371 37,819 6.9

338,277 360,846 6.7 MTT Minatitlan 446 472 5.8

6,623 6,607 (0.2) OAX Oaxaca 26,987 25,554 (5.3)

229,655 245,117 6.7 TAP Tapachula 593 1,686 184.3

10,960 21,729 98.3 VER Veracruz 12,257 12,365 0.9

130,902 140,379 7.2 VSA Villahermosa 1,951 2,637 35.2

28,690 41,296 43.9 Traffic Total Mexico 3,332,533 3,365,844 1.0

37,616,931 36,809,388 (2.1) CUN Cancun 2,401,840 2,381,544 (0.8)

27,608,243 26,629,054 (3.5) CZM Cozumel 49,678 52,568 5.8

649,267 586,460 (9.7) HUX Huatulco 67,697 71,326 5.4

767,672 721,953 (6.0) MID Merida 320,577 354,178 10.5

3,360,750 3,560,977 6.0 MTT Minatitlan 13,839 12,154 (12.2)

138,737 144,417 4.1 OAX Oaxaca 165,478 167,632 1.3

1,622,814 1,697,029 4.6 TAP Tapachula 48,796 42,449 (13.0)

560,366 470,941 (16.0) VER Veracruz 149,132 162,097 8.7

1,557,539 1,696,659 8.9 VSA Villahermosa 115,496 121,896 5.5

1,351,543 1,301,898 (3.7)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









November % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 SJU Total 1,039,762 1,009,681 (2.9)

11,957,972 12,408,811 3.8 Domestic Traffic 908,051 871,299 (4.0)

10,555,969 10,821,188 2.5 International Traffic 131,711 138,382 5.1

1,402,003 1,587,623 13.2

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











November % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,103,105 1,159,762 5.1

11,793,803 11,959,497 1.4 MDE Rionegro 828,940 877,013 5.8

8,842,675 9,041,705 2.3 EOH Medellin 94,917 94,124 (0.8)

1,106,204 1,089,526 (1.5) MTR Monteria 126,909 135,028 6.4

1,329,032 1,285,452 (3.3) APO Carepa 17,154 16,742 (2.4)

165,749 167,176 0.9 UIB Quibdo 28,757 32,081 11.6

307,466 325,565 5.9 CZU Corozal 6,428 4,774 (25.7)

42,677 50,073 17.3 International Traffic 306,606 333,274 8.7

3,265,513 3,672,738 12.5 MDE Rionegro 306,606 333,274 8.7

3,265,513 3,672,738 12.5 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,409,711 1,493,036 5.9

15,059,316 15,632,235 3.8 MDE Rionegro 1,135,546 1,210,287 6.6

12,108,188 12,714,443 5.0 EOH Medellin 94,917 94,124 (0.8)

1,106,204 1,089,526 (1.5) MTR Monteria 126,909 135,028 6.4

1,329,032 1,285,452 (3.3) APO Carepa 17,154 16,742 (2.4)

165,749 167,176 0.9 UIB Quibdo 28,757 32,081 11.6

307,466 325,565 5.9 CZU Corozal 6,428 4,774 (25.7)

42,677 50,073 17.3

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

