ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2019

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 4.0% in Mexico, 8.2% in Puerto Rico and 10.1% in Colombia

May 06, 2019, 16:20 ET

MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for April 2019 increased 5.8% when compared to April 2018. Passenger traffic rose 4.0% in Mexico, 8.2% in Puerto Rico and 10.1% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between April 1 through April 30, 2019 and 2018, as well as accumulated figures through April 30 for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia. During 2019, the impact of Holy Week on passenger traffic in Mexico began on April 12, while in 2018 it began on March 23.

The recovery in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport, Puerto Rico reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017.

Passenger Traffic Summary






April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Mexico

2,874,891

2,991,010

4.0

11,396,807

11,714,239

2.8

Domestic Traffic

1,287,135

1,400,277

8.8

4,746,093

5,011,038

5.6

International Traffic

1,587,756

1,590,733

0.2

6,650,714

6,703,201

0.8

San Juan, Puerto Rico

695,954

752,910

8.2

2,554,252

3,053,418

19.5

Domestic Traffic

624,998

670,608

7.3

2,307,955

2,743,433

18.9

International Traffic

70,956

82,302

16.0

246,297

309,985

25.9

Colombia

808,387

890,196

10.1

3,193,213

3,636,233

13.9

Domestic Traffic

686,535

755,273

10.0

2,698,652

3,100,045

14.9

International Traffic

121,852

134,923

10.7

494,561

536,188

8.4

Total Traffic

4,379,232

4,634,116

5.8

17,144,272

18,403,890

7.3

Domestic Traffic

2,598,668

2,826,158

8.8

9,752,700

10,854,516

11.3

International Traffic

1,780,564

1,807,958

1.5

7,391,572

7,549,374

2.1










Mexico Passenger Traffic










April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

1,287,135

1,400,277

8.8

4,746,093

5,011,038

5.6

CUN

Cancun

705,655

745,015

5.6

2,534,913

2,644,198

4.3

CZM

Cozumel

12,858

18,619

44.8

49,113

58,607

19.3

HUX

Huatulco

55,544

66,842

20.3

217,177

234,406

7.9

MID

Merida

184,180

220,063

19.5

693,241

790,747

14.1

MTT

Minatitlan

17,211

12,209

(29.1)

60,873

46,044

(24.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

64,369

82,680

28.4

274,256

302,273

10.2

TAP

Tapachula

24,935

33,333

33.7

94,929

119,014

25.4

VER

Veracruz

121,442

117,719

(3.1)

440,398

433,081

(1.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

100,941

103,797

2.8

381,193

382,668

0.4

International Traffic

1,587,756

1,590,733

0.2

6,650,714

6,703,201

0.8

CUN

Cancun

1,506,275

1,507,701

0.1

6,222,218

6,267,922

0.7

CZM

Cozumel

32,822

34,133

4.0

174,281

182,792

4.9

HUX

Huatulco

12,239

12,191

(0.4)

96,553

94,803

(1.8)

MID

Merida

18,677

17,059

(8.7)

82,011

76,633

(6.6)

MTT

Minatitlan

611

602

(1.5)

2,182

2,376

8.9

OAX

Oaxaca

7,017

10,995

56.7

34,398

46,850

36.2

TAP

Tapachula

1,615

1,104

(31.6)

5,910

4,242

(28.2)

VER

Veracruz

5,481

5,192

(5.3)

21,023

21,157

0.6

VSA

Villahermosa

3,019

1,756

(41.8)

12,138

6,426

(47.1)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,874,891

2,991,010

4.0

11,396,807

11,714,239

2.8

CUN

Cancun

2,211,930

2,252,716

1.8

8,757,131

8,912,120

1.8

CZM

Cozumel

45,680

52,752

15.5

223,394

241,399

8.1

HUX

Huatulco

67,783

79,033

16.6

313,730

329,209

4.9

MID

Merida

202,857

237,122

16.9

775,252

867,380

11.9

MTT

Minatitlan

17,822

12,811

(28.1)

63,055

48,420

(23.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

71,386

93,675

31.2

308,654

349,123

13.1

TAP

Tapachula

26,550

34,437

29.7

100,839

123,256

22.2

VER

Veracruz

126,923

122,911

(3.2)

461,421

454,238

(1.6)

VSA

Villahermosa

103,960

105,553

1.5

393,331

389,094

(1.1)










Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

SJU Total

695,954

752,910

8.2

2,554,252

3,053,418

19.5

Domestic Traffic

624,998

670,608

7.3

2,307,955

2,743,433

18.9

International Traffic

70,956

82,302

16.0

246,297

309,985

25.9










Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

686,535

755,273

10.0

2,698,652

3,100,045

14.9

MDE

Rionegro

483,700

545,993

12.9

1,885,937

2,238,580

18.7

EOH

Medellin

80,988

77,238

(4.6)

330,927

334,797

1.2

MTR

Monteria

70,046

78,140

11.6

278,810

312,251

12.0

APO

Carepa

16,963

16,649

(1.9)

61,883

66,088

6.8

UIB

Quibdo

28,282

30,149

6.6

113,769

117,214

3.0

CZU

Corozal

6,556

7,104

8.4

27,326

31,115

13.9

International Traffic

121,852

134,923

10.7

494,561

536,188

8.4

MDE

Rionegro

121,852

134,923

10.7

494,561

536,188

8.4

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

808,387

890,196

10.1

3,193,213

3,636,233

13.9

MDE

Rionegro

605,552

680,916

12.4

2,380,498

2,774,768

16.6

EOH

Medellin

80,988

77,238

(4.6)

330,927

334,797

1.2

MTR

Monteria

70,046

78,140

11.6

278,810

312,251

12.0

APO

Carepa

16,963

16,649

(1.9)

61,883

66,088

6.8

UIB

Quibdo

28,282

30,149

6.6

113,769

117,214

3.0

CZU

Corozal

6,556

7,104

8.4

27,326

31,115

13.9
















About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

