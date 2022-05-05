ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2022

Compared to April 2019, passenger traffic increased by 48.9% in Colombia, 17.9% in Puerto Rico and 12.7% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2022 reached a total of 5.6 million passengers, 20.5% above the levels reported in April 2019, reflecting a continued gradual recovery in travel demand.

Compared to April 2019, passenger traffic increased by 48.9% in Colombia, Puerto Rico 17.9% and 12.7% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, while international traffic in Puerto Rico remained weak.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods April 1 through April 30, 2022, April 1 through April 30, 2021 and April 1 through April 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia. It must be taken into account that Holy Week in 2021 took place from March 28 to April 4, while in 2022 it was from April 10 through April 17.

Passenger Traffic Summary

























April

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Mexico 2,991,010 2,149,956 3,370,877 56.8 12.7

11,714,239 7,268,822 12,391,631 70.5 5.8 Domestic Traffic 1,400,277 1,166,737 1,508,670 29.3 7.7

5,011,038 4,019,776 5,254,358 30.7 4.9 International Traffic 1,590,733 983,219 1,862,207 89.4 17.1

6,703,201 3,249,046 7,137,273 119.7 6.5 San Juan, Puerto Rico 752,910 765,561 888,029 16.0 17.9

3,053,418 2,530,434 3,278,748 29.6 7.4 Domestic Traffic 670,608 739,680 821,712 11.1 22.5

2,743,433 2,442,824 3,034,726 24.2 10.6 International Traffic 82,302 25,881 66,317 156.2 (19.4)

309,985 87,610 244,022 178.5 (21.3) Colombia 890,196 544,609 1,325,196 143.3 48.9

3,636,233 2,401,894 4,897,169 103.9 34.7 Domestic Traffic 755,273 464,369 1,107,002 138.4 46.6

3,100,045 2,118,797 4,158,344 96.3 34.1 International Traffic 134,923 80,240 218,194 171.9 61.7

536,188 283,097 738,825 161.0 37.8 Total Traffic 4,634,116 3,460,126 5,584,102 61.4 20.5

18,403,890 12,201,150 20,567,548 68.6 11.8 Domestic Traffic 2,826,158 2,370,786 3,437,384 45.0 21.6

10,854,516 8,581,397 12,447,428 45.1 14.7 International Traffic 1,807,958 1,089,340 2,146,718 97.1 18.7

7,549,374 3,619,753 8,120,120 124.3 7.6

Mexico Passenger Traffic





















April % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 1,400,277 1,166,737 1,508,670 29.3 7.7

5,011,038 4,019,776 5,254,358 30.7 4.9 CUN Cancun 745,015 714,687 853,177 19.4 14.5

2,644,198 2,460,863 2,934,824 19.3 11.0 CZM Cozumel 18,619 11,906 10,246 (13.9) (45.0)

58,607 35,654 54,392 52.6 (7.2) HUX Huatulco 66,842 50,449 80,172 58.9 19.9

234,406 160,053 273,127 70.6 16.5 MID Merida 220,063 142,134 219,738 54.6 (0.1)

790,747 482,158 766,405 59.0 (3.1) MTT Minatitlan 12,209 8,285 8,775 5.9 (28.1)

46,044 27,965 29,071 4.0 (36.9) OAX Oaxaca 82,680 53,269 85,631 60.8 3.6

302,273 198,280 321,840 62.3 6.5 TAP Tapachula 33,333 33,373 43,773 31.2 31.3

119,014 115,727 152,242 31.6 27.9 VER Veracruz 117,719 81,419 103,743 27.4 (11.9)

433,081 282,821 369,989 30.8 (14.6) VSA Villahermosa 103,797 71,215 103,415 45.2 (0.4)

382,668 256,255 352,468 37.5 (7.9) International

Traffic 1,590,733 983,219 1,862,207 89.4 17.1

6,703,201 3,249,046 7,137,273 119.7 6.5 CUN Cancun 1,507,701 924,952 1,764,137 90.7 17.0

6,267,922 3,063,842 6,724,436 119.5 7.3 CZM Cozumel 34,133 28,137 39,156 39.2 14.7

182,792 91,791 171,438 86.8 (6.2) HUX Huatulco 12,191 986 9,836 897.6 (19.3)

94,803 6,830 52,169 663.8 (45.0) MID Merida 17,059 13,933 22,593 62.2 32.4

76,633 38,332 82,261 114.6 7.3 MTT Minatitlan 602 301 598 98.7 (0.7)

2,376 1,645 3,556 116.2 49.7 OAX Oaxaca 10,995 6,774 15,161 123.8 37.9

46,850 21,679 61,796 185.1 31.9 TAP Tapachula 1,104 521 990 90.0 (10.3)

4,242 1,971 4,234 114.8 (0.2) VER Veracruz 5,192 5,716 7,188 25.8 38.4

21,157 17,033 28,360 66.5 34.0 VSA Villahermosa 1,756 1,899 2,548 34.2 45.1

6,426 5,923 9,023 52.3 40.4 Traffic Total

Mexico 2,991,010 2,149,956 3,370,877 56.8 12.7

11,714,239 7,268,822 12,391,631 70.5 5.8 CUN Cancun 2,252,716 1,639,639 2,617,314 59.6 16.2

8,912,120 5,524,705 9,659,260 74.8 8.4 CZM Cozumel 52,752 40,043 49,402 23.4 (6.4)

241,399 127,445 225,830 77.2 (6.4) HUX Huatulco 79,033 51,435 90,008 75.0 13.9

329,209 166,883 325,296 94.9 (1.2) MID Merida 237,122 156,067 242,331 55.3 2.2

867,380 520,490 848,666 63.1 (2.2) MTT Minatitlan 12,811 8,586 9,373 9.2 (26.8)

48,420 29,610 32,627 10.2 (32.6) OAX Oaxaca 93,675 60,043 100,792 67.9 7.6

349,123 219,959 383,636 74.4 9.9 TAP Tapachula 34,437 33,894 44,763 32.1 30.0

123,256 117,698 156,476 32.9 27.0 VER Veracruz 122,911 87,135 110,931 27.3 (9.7)

454,238 299,854 398,349 32.8 (12.3) VSA Villahermosa 105,553 73,114 105,963 44.9 0.4

389,094 262,178 361,491 37.9 (7.1)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

















April % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 SJU Total 752,910 765,561 888,029 16.0 17.9

3,053,418 2,530,434 3,278,748 29.6 7.4 Domestic Traffic 670,608 739,680 821,712 11.1 22.5

2,743,433 2,442,824 3,034,726 24.2 10.6 International Traffic 82,302 25,881 66,317 156.2 (19.4)

309,985 87,610 244,022 178.5 (21.3)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan



















April % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 755,273 464,369 1,107,002 138.4 46.6

3,100,045 2,118,797 4,158,344 96.3 34.1 MDE Rionegro 545,993 304,904 823,089 170.0 50.8

2,238,580 1,415,597 3,053,575 115.7 36.4 EOH Medellin 77,238 58,856 97,933 66.4 26.8

334,797 265,770 384,453 44.7 14.8 MTR Monteria 78,140 65,760 128,509 95.4 64.5

312,251 280,573 499,764 78.1 60.1 APO Carepa 16,649 12,722 21,992 72.9 32.1

66,088 59,207 85,755 44.8 29.8 UIB Quibdo 30,149 19,276 27,891 44.7 (7.5)

117,214 85,179 112,034 31.5 (4.4) CZU Corozal 7,104 2,851 7,588 166.2 6.8

31,115 12,471 22,763 82.5 (26.8) International

Traffic 134,923 80,240 218,194 171.9 61.7

536,188 283,097 738,825 161.0 37.8 MDE Rionegro 134,923 80,240 218,194 171.9 61.7

536,188 283,097 738,825 161.0 37.8 EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total

Colombia 890,196 544,609 1,325,196 143.3 48.9

3,636,233 2,401,894 4,897,169 103.9 34.7 MDE Rionegro 680,916 385,144 1,041,283 170.4 52.9

2,774,768 1,698,694 3,792,400 123.3 36.7 EOH Medellin 77238 58,856 97,933 66.4 26.8

334,797 265,770 384,453 44.7 14.8 MTR Monteria 78,140 65,760 128,509 95.4 64.5

312,251 280,573 499,764 78.1 60.1 APO Carepa 16,649 12,722 21,992 72.9 32.1

66,088 59,207 85,755 44.8 29.8 UIB Quibdo 30,149 19,276 27,891 44.7 (7.5)

117,214 85,179 112,034 31.5 (4.4) CZU Corozal 7,104 2,851 7,588 166.2 6.8

31,115 12,471 22,763 82.5 (26.8)

About ASUR

