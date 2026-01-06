ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year in Colombia by 6.0% and decreased by 0.4% in México and 4.2% in Puerto Rico.

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2025 reached a total of 6.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.4% compared to December 2024.

Passenger traffic increased 6.0% in Colombia, and presented declines of 0.4% and 4.2% in Mexico and Puerto Rico, respectively. Colombia's growth was driven by increases of 6.3% in international traffic and 5.9% in domestic traffic. Mexico experienced decreases of 0.1% and 0.8% in international and domestic traffic, respectively, while Puerto Rico saw a 0.3% increase in international traffic which was more than offset by 4.8% decrease in domestic traffic.

All figures in this release reflect comparisons between December 1 to 31, 2025 and from December 1 to 31, 2024. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Mexico 3,803,399 3,786,341 (0.4)

41,420,330 40,595,729 (2.0) Domestic Traffic 1,731,089 1,716,534 (0.8)

19,808,950 19,695,686 (0.6) International Traffic 2,072,310 2,069,807 (0.1)

21,611,380 20,900,043 (3.3) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,289,410 1,234,875 (4.2)

13,247,382 13,643,686 3.0 Domestic Traffic 1,141,504 1,086,470 (4.8)

11,697,473 11,907,658 1.8 International Traffic 147,906 148,405 0.3

1,549,909 1,736,028 12.0 Colombia 1,592,244 1,688,129 6.0

16,651,560 17,320,364 4.0 Domestic Traffic 1,210,975 1,283,004 5.9

13,004,778 13,242,501 1.8 International Traffic 381,269 405,125 6.3

3,646,782 4,077,863 11.8 Total Traffic 6,685,053 6,709,345 0.4

71,319,272 71,559,779 0.3 Domestic Traffic 4,083,568 4,086,008 0.1

44,511,201 44,845,845 0.8 International Traffic 2,601,485 2,623,337 0.8

26,808,071 26,713,934 (0.4)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,731,089 1,716,534 (0.8)

19,808,950 19,695,686 (0.6) CUN Cancun 873,409 800,441 (8.4)

10,236,245 9,880,984 (3.5) CZM Cozumel 24,940 21,077 (15.5)

250,593 263,218 5.0 HUX Huatulco 57,763 55,730 (3.5)

700,493 656,251 (6.3) MID Merida 301,942 336,177 11.3

3,324,415 3,536,308 6.4 MTT Minatitlan 13,212 12,932 (2.1)

145,326 150,742 3.7 OAX Oaxaca 137,952 139,909 1.4

1,531,111 1,591,821 4.0 TAP Tapachula 53,812 46,066 (14.4)

603,218 495,278 (17.9) VER Veracruz 141,425 162,286 14.8

1,568,062 1,718,566 9.6 VSA Villahermosa 126,634 141,916 12.1

1,449,487 1,402,518 (3.2) International Traffic 2,072,310 2,069,807 (0.1)

21,611,380 20,900,043 (3.3) CUN Cancun 1,929,868 1,916,043 (0.7)

20,175,275 19,464,554 (3.5) CZM Cozumel 38,751 39,069 0.8

462,365 383,388 (17.1) HUX Huatulco 21,743 24,120 10.9

146,685 145,552 (0.8) MID Merida 37,185 42,538 14.4

375,462 403,384 7.4 MTT Minatitlan 596 564 (5.4)

7,219 7,171 (0.7) OAX Oaxaca 26,662 28,029 5.1

256,317 273,146 6.6 TAP Tapachula 758 2,098 176.8

11,718 23,827 103.3 VER Veracruz 13,857 13,752 (0.8)

144,759 154,131 6.5 VSA Villahermosa 2,890 3,594 24.4

31,580 44,890 42.1 Traffic Total Mexico 3,803,399 3,786,341 (0.4)

41,420,330 40,595,729 (2.0) CUN Cancun 2,803,277 2,716,484 (3.1)

30,411,520 29,345,538 (3.5) CZM Cozumel 63,691 60,146 (5.6)

712,958 646,606 (9.3) HUX Huatulco 79,506 79,850 0.4

847,178 801,803 (5.4) MID Merida 339,127 378,715 11.7

3,699,877 3,939,692 6.5 MTT Minatitlan 13,808 13,496 (2.3)

152,545 157,913 3.5 OAX Oaxaca 164,614 167,938 2.0

1,787,428 1,864,967 4.3 TAP Tapachula 54,570 48,164 (11.7)

614,936 519,105 (15.6) VER Veracruz 155,282 176,038 13.4

1,712,821 1,872,697 9.3 VSA Villahermosa 129,524 145,510 12.3

1,481,067 1,447,408 (2.3)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 SJU Total 1,289,410 1,234,875 (4.2)

13,247,382 13,643,686 3.0 Domestic Traffic 1,141,504 1,086,470 (4.8)

11,697,473 11,907,658 1.8 International Traffic 147,906 148,405 0.3

1,549,909 1,736,028 12.0

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,210,975 1,283,004 5.9

13,004,778 13,242,501 1.8 MDE Rionegro 914,933 974,121 6.5

9,757,608 10,015,826 2.6 EOH Medellin 105,549 104,032 (1.4)

1,211,753 1,193,558 (1.5) MTR Monteria 135,099 149,105 10.4

1,464,131 1,434,557 (2.0) APO Carepa 15,039 16,233 7.9

180,788 183,409 1.4 UIB Quibdo 33,229 37,047 11.5

340,695 362,612 6.4 CZU Corozal 7,126 2,466 (65.4)

49,803 52,539 5.5 International Traffic 381,269 405,125 6.3

3,646,782 4,077,863 11.8 MDE Rionegro 381,269 405,125 6.3

3,646,782 4,077,863 11.8 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,592,244 1,688,129 6.0

16,651,560 17,320,364 4.0 MDE Rionegro 1,296,202 1,379,246 6.4

13,404,390 14,093,689 5.1 EOH Medellin 105,549 104,032 (1.4)

1,211,753 1,193,558 (1.5) MTR Monteria 135,099 149,105 10.4

1,464,131 1,434,557 (2.0) APO Carepa 15,039 16,233 7.9

180,788 183,409 1.4 UIB Quibdo 33,229 37,047 11.5

340,695 362,612 6.4

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.