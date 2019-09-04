ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2019

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2019 increased 4.8% when compared to August 2018. Passenger traffic increase in 0.4% in Mexico, in 7.6% in Puerto Rico and 16.1% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between August 1 through August 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













August %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019 2018 2019 Mexico 2,905,176 2,915,346 0.4

22,982,394 23,564,174 2.5 Domestic Traffic 1,504,479 1,546,236 2.8

10,487,408 11,078,558 5.6 International Traffic 1,400,697 1,369,110 (2.3)

12,494,986 12,485,616 (0.1) San Juan, Puerto Rico 757,566 815,043 7.6

5,835,812 6,501,170 11.4 Domestic Traffic 669,280 733,331 9.6

5,198,954 5,801,363 11.6 International Traffic 88,286 81,712 (7.4)

636,858 699,807 9.9 Colombia 947,754 1,100,536 16.1

6,776,722 7,793,748 15.0 Domestic Traffic 807,586 929,410 15.1

5,735,949 6,591,052 14.9 International Traffic 140,168 171,126 22.1

1,040,773 1,202,696 15.6 Total Traffic 4,610,496 4,830,925 4.8

35,594,928 37,859,092 6.4 Domestic Traffic 2,981,345 3,208,977 7.6

21,422,311 23,470,973 9.6 International Traffic 1,629,151 1,621,948 (0.4)

14,172,617 14,388,119 1.5

Mexico Passenger Traffic













August %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 1,504,479 1,546,236 2.8

10,487,408 11,078,558 5.6 CUN Cancun 871,321 867,640 (0.4)

5,842,459 6,001,677 2.7 CZM Cozumel 16,956 17,655 4.1

111,647 136,407 22.2 HUX Huatulco 66,278 74,618 12.6

465,731 523,054 12.3 MID Merida 192,640 218,032 13.2

1,450,230 1,683,745 16.1 MTT Minatitlan 16,502 12,115 (26.6)

128,319 94,879 (26.1) OAX Oaxaca 75,525 93,255 23.5

553,089 660,885 19.5 TAP Tapachula 27,243 30,222 10.9

200,146 242,101 21.0 VER Veracruz 129,794 123,754 (4.7)

946,244 925,202 (2.2) VSA Villahermosa 108,220 108,945 0.7

789,543 810,608 2.7 International Traffic 1,400,697 1,369,110 (2.3)

12,494,986 12,485,616 (0.1) CUN Cancun 1,327,412 1,301,415 (2.0)

11,763,931 11,781,655 0.2 CZM Cozumel 31,869 20,700 (35.0)

316,546 277,507 (12.3) HUX Huatulco 2,271 2,366 4.2

107,371 106,685 (0.6) MID Merida 18,739 17,541 (6.4)

156,052 143,676 (7.9) MTT Minatitlan 761 864 13.5

5,032 5,480 8.9 OAX Oaxaca 10,030 15,739 56.9

67,791 100,345 48.0 TAP Tapachula 1,430 1,517 6.1

11,248 9,468 (15.8) VER Veracruz 6,333 6,871 8.5

45,255 46,552 2.9 VSA Villahermosa 1,852 2,097 13.2

21,760 14,248 (34.5) Traffic Total Mexico 2,905,176 2,915,346 0.4

22,982,394 23,564,174 2.5 CUN Cancun 2,198,733 2,169,055 (1.3)

17,606,390 17,783,332 1.0 CZM Cozumel 48,825 38,355 (21.4)

428,193 413,914 (3.3) HUX Huatulco 68,549 76,984 12.3

573,102 629,739 9.9 MID Merida 211,379 235,573 11.4

1,606,282 1,827,421 13.8 MTT Minatitlan 17,263 12,979 (24.8)

133,351 100,359 (24.7) OAX Oaxaca 85,555 108,994 27.4

620,880 761,230 22.6 TAP Tapachula 28,673 31,739 10.7

211,394 251,569 19.0 VER Veracruz 136,127 130,625 (4.0)

991,499 971,754 (2.0) VSA Villahermosa 110,072 111,042 0.9

811,303 824,856 1.7

















Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

August %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 SJU Total 757,566 815,043 7.6

5,835,812 6,501,170 11.4 Domestic Traffic 669,280 733,331 9.6

5,198,954 5,801,363 11.6 International Traffic 88,286 81,712 (7.4)

636,858 699,807 9.9

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan









August %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 807,586 929,410 15.1

5,735,949 6,591,052 14.9 MDE Rionegro 578,328 681,701 17.9

4,034,820 4,782,801 18.5 EOH Medellin 94,307 100,487 6.6

687,495 708,345 3.0 MTR Monteria 82,366 87,511 6.2

599,591 647,864 8.1 APO Carepa 17,147 19,548 14.0

128,341 143,361 11.7 UIB Quibdo 28,392 32,500 14.5

229,899 246,693 7.3 CZU Corozal 7,046 7,663 8.8

55,803 61,988 11.1 International Traffic 140,168 171,126 22.1

1,040,773 1,202,696 15.6 MDE Rionegro 140,168 171,126 22.1

1,040,773 1,202,696 15.6 EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 947,754 1,100,536 16.1

6,776,722 7,793,748 15.0 MDE Rionegro 718,496 852,827 18.7

5,075,593 5,985,497 17.9 EOH Medellin 94,307 100,487 6.6

687,495 708,345 3.0 MTR Monteria 82,366 87,511 6.2

599,591 647,864 8.1 APO Carepa 17,147 19,548 14.0

128,341 143,361 11.7 UIB Quibdo 28,392 32,500 14.5

229,899 246,693 7.3 CZU Corozal 7,046 7,663 8.8

55,803 61,988 11.1

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

