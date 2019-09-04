ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2019

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increase 0.4% in Mexico, 7.6% in Puerto Rico and 16.1% in Colombia

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Sep 04, 2019, 16:20 ET

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2019 increased 4.8% when compared to August 2018. Passenger traffic increase in 0.4% in Mexico, in 7.6% in Puerto Rico and 16.1% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between August 1 through August 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






August

%  
Chg

Year to date

%
Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Mexico

2,905,176

2,915,346

0.4

22,982,394

23,564,174

2.5

Domestic Traffic

1,504,479

1,546,236

2.8

10,487,408

11,078,558

5.6

International Traffic

1,400,697

1,369,110

(2.3)

12,494,986

12,485,616

(0.1)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

757,566

815,043

7.6

5,835,812

6,501,170

11.4

Domestic Traffic

669,280

733,331

9.6

5,198,954

5,801,363

11.6

International Traffic

88,286

81,712

(7.4)

636,858

699,807

9.9

Colombia

947,754

1,100,536

16.1

6,776,722

7,793,748

15.0

Domestic Traffic

807,586

929,410

15.1

5,735,949

6,591,052

14.9

International Traffic

140,168

171,126

22.1

1,040,773

1,202,696

15.6

Total Traffic

4,610,496

4,830,925

4.8

35,594,928

37,859,092

6.4

Domestic Traffic

2,981,345

3,208,977

7.6

21,422,311

23,470,973

9.6

International Traffic

1,629,151

1,621,948

(0.4)

14,172,617

14,388,119

1.5

Mexico Passenger Traffic








August

%
Chg

Year to date

%
Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

1,504,479

1,546,236

2.8

10,487,408

11,078,558

5.6

CUN

Cancun

871,321

867,640

(0.4)

5,842,459

6,001,677

2.7

CZM

Cozumel

16,956

17,655

4.1

111,647

136,407

22.2

HUX

Huatulco

66,278

74,618

12.6

465,731

523,054

12.3

MID

Merida

192,640

218,032

13.2

1,450,230

1,683,745

16.1

MTT

Minatitlan

16,502

12,115

(26.6)

128,319

94,879

(26.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

75,525

93,255

23.5

553,089

660,885

19.5

TAP

Tapachula

27,243

30,222

10.9

200,146

242,101

21.0

VER

Veracruz

129,794

123,754

(4.7)

946,244

925,202

(2.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

108,220

108,945

0.7

789,543

810,608

2.7

International Traffic

1,400,697

1,369,110

(2.3)

12,494,986

12,485,616

(0.1)

CUN

Cancun

1,327,412

1,301,415

(2.0)

11,763,931

11,781,655

0.2

CZM

Cozumel

31,869

20,700

(35.0)

316,546

277,507

(12.3)

HUX

Huatulco

2,271

2,366

4.2

107,371

106,685

(0.6)

MID

Merida

18,739

17,541

(6.4)

156,052

143,676

(7.9)

MTT

Minatitlan

761

864

13.5

5,032

5,480

8.9

OAX

Oaxaca

10,030

15,739

56.9

67,791

100,345

48.0

TAP

Tapachula

1,430

1,517

6.1

11,248

9,468

(15.8)

VER

Veracruz

6,333

6,871

8.5

45,255

46,552

2.9

VSA

Villahermosa

1,852

2,097

13.2

21,760

14,248

(34.5)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,905,176

2,915,346

0.4

22,982,394

23,564,174

2.5

CUN

Cancun

2,198,733

2,169,055

(1.3)

17,606,390

17,783,332

1.0

CZM

Cozumel

48,825

38,355

(21.4)

428,193

413,914

(3.3)

HUX

Huatulco

68,549

76,984

12.3

573,102

629,739

9.9

MID

Merida

211,379

235,573

11.4

1,606,282

1,827,421

13.8

MTT

Minatitlan

17,263

12,979

(24.8)

133,351

100,359

(24.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

85,555

108,994

27.4

620,880

761,230

22.6

TAP

Tapachula

28,673

31,739

10.7

211,394

251,569

19.0

VER

Veracruz

136,127

130,625

(4.0)

991,499

971,754

(2.0)

VSA

Villahermosa

110,072

111,042

0.9

811,303

824,856

1.7









Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

August

%
Chg

Year to date

%
Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

SJU Total

757,566

815,043

7.6

5,835,812

6,501,170

11.4

Domestic Traffic

669,280

733,331

9.6

5,198,954

5,801,363

11.6

International Traffic

88,286

81,712

(7.4)

636,858

699,807

9.9









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan




August

%
Chg

Year to date

%
Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

807,586

929,410

15.1

5,735,949

6,591,052

14.9

MDE

Rionegro

578,328

681,701

17.9

4,034,820

4,782,801

18.5

EOH

Medellin

94,307

100,487

6.6

687,495

708,345

3.0

MTR

Monteria

82,366

87,511

6.2

599,591

647,864

8.1

APO

Carepa

17,147

19,548

14.0

128,341

143,361

11.7

UIB

Quibdo

28,392

32,500

14.5

229,899

246,693

7.3

CZU

Corozal

7,046

7,663

8.8

55,803

61,988

11.1

International Traffic

140,168

171,126

22.1

1,040,773

1,202,696

15.6

MDE

Rionegro

140,168

171,126

22.1

1,040,773

1,202,696

15.6

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

947,754

1,100,536

16.1

6,776,722

7,793,748

15.0

MDE

Rionegro

718,496

852,827

18.7

5,075,593

5,985,497

17.9

EOH

Medellin

94,307

100,487

6.6

687,495

708,345

3.0

MTR

Monteria

82,366

87,511

6.2

599,591

647,864

8.1

APO

Carepa

17,147

19,548

14.0

128,341

143,361

11.7

UIB

Quibdo

28,392

32,500

14.5

229,899

246,693

7.3

CZU

Corozal

7,046

7,663

8.8

55,803

61,988

11.1

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

