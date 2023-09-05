ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2023

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.9% in Mexico and 23.2% in Puerto Rico and decreased 13.0% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2023 reached a total of 6.2 million passengers, 3.8% above the levels reported in August 2022.

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.9% in Mexico and 23.2% in Puerto Rico and declined 13.0% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases in domestic traffic of 13.0% and 21.8%, respectively, together with a 37.4% increase in international traffic in Puerto Rico, partially offset by a 1.3% decrease in Mexico. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since the beginning of 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods August 1 through August 31, 2023, and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary















August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Mexico 3,543,252 3,752,851 5.9

26,079,079 29,511,348 13.2 Domestic Traffic 1,791,666 2,024,362 13.0

11,799,961 14,049,091 19.1 International Traffic 1,751,586 1,728,489 (1.3)

14,279,118 15,462,257 8.3 San Juan, Puerto Rico 905,678 1,116,216 23.2

7,086,614 8,497,329 19.9 Domestic Traffic 819,719 998,100 21.8

6,467,266 7,604,175 17.6 International Traffic 85,959 118,116 37.4

619,348 893,154 44.2 Colombia 1,483,764 1,291,587 (13.0)

10,682,141 9,832,115 (8.0) Domestic Traffic 1,210,803 1,020,110 (15.7)

8,922,406 7,914,708 (11.3) International Traffic 272,961 271,477 (0.5)

1,759,735 1,917,407 9.0 Total Traffic 5,932,694 6,160,654 3.8

43,847,834 47,840,792 9.1 Domestic Traffic 3,822,188 4,042,572 5.8

27,189,633 29,567,974 8.7 International Traffic 2,110,506 2,118,082 0.4

16,658,201 18,272,818 9.7

Mexico Passenger Traffic













August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,791,666 2,024,362 13.0

11,799,961 14,049,091 19.1 CUN Cancun 1,072,363 1,153,621 7.6

6,749,418 7,875,338 16.7 CZM Cozumel 23,284 24,686 6.0

115,228 126,653 9.9 HUX Huatulco 79,472 68,883 (13.3)

587,232 566,708 (3.5) MID Merida 254,273 297,974 17.2

1,709,940 2,198,787 28.6 MTT Minatitlan 10,079 13,396 32.9

65,668 85,384 30.0 OAX Oaxaca 94,729 144,337 52.4

689,559 956,323 38.7 TAP Tapachula 38,989 50,510 29.5

317,135 347,158 9.5 VER Veracruz 112,382 152,185 35.4

803,336 1,026,622 27.8 VSA Villahermosa 106,095 118,770 11.9

762,445 866,118 13.6 International Traffic 1,751,586 1,728,489 (1.3)

14,279,118 15,462,257 8.3 CUN Cancun 1,653,404 1,636,287 (1.0)

13,467,783 14,570,431 8.2 CZM Cozumel 39,035 28,344 (27.4)

348,794 338,117 (3.1) HUX Huatulco 2,165 1,938 (10.5)

64,240 79,237 23.3 MID Merida 23,579 25,778 9.3

172,912 223,317 29.2 MTT Minatitlan 1,562 776 (50.3)

8,262 5,611 (32.1) OAX Oaxaca 18,070 21,367 18.2

126,533 148,172 17.1 TAP Tapachula 1,736 1,327 (23.6)

9,372 12,252 30.7 VER Veracruz 9,464 9,992 5.6

62,573 66,367 6.1 VSA Villahermosa 2,571 2,680 4.2

18,649 18,753 0.6 Traffic Total Mexico 3,543,252 3,752,851 5.9

26,079,079 29,511,348 13.2 CUN Cancun 2,725,767 2,789,908 2.4

20,217,201 22,445,769 11.0 CZM Cozumel 62,319 53,030 (14.9)

464,022 464,770 0.2 HUX Huatulco 81,637 70,821 (13.2)

651,472 645,945 (0.8) MID Merida 277,852 323,752 16.5

1,882,852 2,422,104 28.6 MTT Minatitlan 11,641 14,172 21.7

73,930 90,995 23.1 OAX Oaxaca 112,799 165,704 46.9

816,092 1,104,495 35.3 TAP Tapachula 40,725 51,837 27.3

326,507 359,410 10.1 VER Veracruz 121,846 162,177 33.1

865,909 1,092,989 26.2 VSA Villahermosa 108,666 121,450 11.8

781,094 884,871 13.3

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 SJU Total 905,678 1,116,216 23.2

7,086,614 8,497,329 19.9 Domestic Traffic 819,719 998,100 21.8

6,467,266 7,604,175 17.6 International Traffic 85,959 118,116 37.4

619,348 893,154 44.2

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,210,803 1,020,110 (15.7)

8,922,406 7,914,708 (11.3) MDE Rionegro 905,638 749,341 (17.3)

6,611,937 5,886,351 (11.0) EOH Medellin 113,985 118,920 4.3

815,244 801,054 (1.7) MTR Monteria 134,785 103,063 (23.5)

1,029,932 844,000 (18.1) APO Carepa 22,887 16,849 (26.4)

178,212 134,638 (24.5) UIB Quibdo 32,160 29,880 (7.1)

238,396 232,525 (2.5) CZU Corozal 1,348 2,057 52.6

48,685 16,140 (66.8) International Traffic 272,961 271,477 (0.5)

1,759,735 1,917,407 9.0 MDE Rionegro 272,961 271,477 (0.5)

1,759,735 1,917,407 9.0 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,483,764 1,291,587 (13.0)

10,682,141 9,832,115 (8.0) MDE Rionegro 1,178,599 1,020,818 (13.4)

8,371,672 7,803,758 (6.8) EOH Medellin 113,985 118,920 4.3

815,244 801,054 (1.7) MTR Monteria 134,785 103,063 (23.5)

1,029,932 844,000 (18.1) APO Carepa 22,887 16,849 (26.4)

178,212 134,638 (24.5) UIB Quibdo 32,160 29,880 (7.1)

238,396 232,525 (2.5) CZU Corozal 1,348 2,057 52.6

48,685 16,140 (66.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

