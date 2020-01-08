ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2019

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 3.6% in Mexico, 19.6% in Puerto Rico and 11.6% in Colombia

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Jan 08, 2020, 16:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for December 2019 increased 7.9% when compared to December 2018. Passenger traffic increased 3.6% in Mexico, 19.6% in Puerto Rico and 11.6% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018.Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






December

%
Chg

Year to date

%
Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Mexico

3,005,463

3,113,870

3.6

33,247,315

34,161,842

2.8

Domestic Traffic

1,429,097

1,487,771

4.1

15,843,617

16,683,996

5.3

International Traffic

1,576,366

1,626,099

3.2

17,403,698

17,477,846

0.4

San Juan, Puerto Rico

784,054

937,716

19.6

8,373,679

9,448,253

12.8

Domestic Traffic

701,306

845,671

20.6

7,469,211

8,455,993

13.2

International Traffic

82,748

92,045

11.2

904,468

992,260

9.7

Colombia

1,049,815

1,171,191

11.6

10,647,523

12,052,135

13.2

Domestic Traffic

894,749

996,876

11.4

9,061,166

10,231,479

12.9

International Traffic

155,066

174,315

12.4

1,586,357

1,820,656

14.8

Total Traffic

4,839,332

5,222,777

7.9

52,268,517

55,662,230

6.5

Domestic Traffic

3,025,152

3,330,318

10.1

32,373,994

35,371,468

9.3

International Traffic

1,814,180

1,892,459

4.3

19,894,523

20,290,762

2.0

Mexico Passenger Traffic








December

%
Chg

Year to date

%
Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

1,429,097

1,487,771

4.1

15,843,617

16,683,996

5.3

CUN

Cancun

787,311

770,284

(2.2)

8,777,510

8,980,397

2.3

CZM

Cozumel

18,072

17,739

(1.8)

171,328

189,640

10.7

HUX

Huatulco

61,538

61,778

0.4

679,234

749,048

10.3

MID

Merida

207,347

240,204

15.8

2,234,818

2,573,490

15.2

MTT

Minatitlan

12,524

12,334

(1.5)

189,892

140,616

(25.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

78,669

104,758

33.2

852,280

1,047,961

23.0

TAP

Tapachula

34,939

38,652

10.6

315,818

372,626

18.0

VER

Veracruz

121,370

127,831

5.3

1,422,870

1,406,796

(1.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

107,327

114,191

6.4

1,199,867

1,223,422

2.0

International Traffic

1,576,366

1,626,099

3.2

17,403,698

17,477,846

0.4

CUN

Cancun

1,484,853

1,525,467

2.7

16,424,506

16,501,592

0.5

CZM

Cozumel

36,971

32,624

(11.8)

408,391

356,783

(12.6)

HUX

Huatulco

16,933

19,798

16.9

140,071

143,239

2.3

MID

Merida

18,483

24,678

33.5

216,798

217,159

0.2

MTT

Minatitlan

516

613

18.8

6,894

7,543

9.4

OAX

Oaxaca

10,393

13,867

33.4

98,757

148,284

50.2

TAP

Tapachula

900

1,050

16.7

14,801

12,857

(13.1)

VER

Veracruz

5,563

6,080

9.3

65,699

68,785

4.7

VSA

Villahermosa

1,754

1,922

9.6

27,781

21,604

(22.2)

Traffic Total Mexico

3,005,463

3,113,870

3.6

33,247,315

34,161,842

2.8

CUN

Cancun

2,272,164

2,295,751

1.0

25,202,016

25,481,989

1.1

CZM

Cozumel

55,043

50,363

(8.5)

579,719

546,423

(5.7)

HUX

Huatulco

78,471

81,576

4.0

819,305

892,287

8.9

MID

Merida

225,830

264,882

17.3

2,451,616

2,790,649

13.8

MTT

Minatitlan

13,040

12,947

(0.7)

196,786

148,159

(24.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

89,062

118,625

33.2

951,037

1,196,245

25.8

TAP

Tapachula

35,839

39,702

10.8

330,619

385,483

16.6

VER

Veracruz

126,933

133,911

5.5

1,488,569

1,475,581

(0.9)

VSA

Villahermosa

109,081

116,113

6.4

1,227,648

1,245,026

1.4









Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

December

%
Chg

Year to date

%
Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

SJU Total

784,054

937,716

19.6

8,373,679

9,448,253

12.8

Domestic Traffic

701,306

845,671

20.6

7,469,211

8,455,993

13.2

International Traffic

82,748

92,045

11.2

904,468

992,260

9.7









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan




December

%
Chg

Year to date

%
Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

894,749

996,876

11.4

9,061,166

10,231,479

12.9

MDE

Rionegro

651,095

717,604

10.2

6,418,530

7,409,418

15.4

EOH

Medellin

94,589

104,044

10.0

1,055,694

1,095,291

3.8

MTR

Monteria

86,921

109,361

25.8

936,161

1,028,309

9.8

APO

Carepa

17,417

21,541

23.7

200,910

226,951

13.0

UIB

Quibdo

34,730

38,682

11.4

357,169

384,487

7.6

CZU

Corozal

9,997

5,644

(43.5)

92,702

87,023

(6.1)

International Traffic

155,066

174,315

12.4

1,586,357

1,820,656

14.8

MDE

Rionegro

155,066

174,315

12.4

1,586,357

1,820,656

14.8

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,049,815

1,171,191

11.6

10,647,523

12,052,135

13.2

MDE

Rionegro

806,161

891,919

10.6

8,004,887

9,230,074

15.3

EOH

Medellin

94,589

104,044

10.0

1,055,694

1,095,291

3.8

MTR

Monteria

86,921

109,361

25.8

936,161

1,028,309

9.8

APO

Carepa

17,417

21,541

23.7

200,910

226,951

13.0

UIB

Quibdo

34,730

38,682

11.4

357,169

384,487

7.6

CZU

Corozal

9,997

5,644

(43.5)

92,702

87,023

(6.1)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

