ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2019

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for December 2019 increased 7.9% when compared to December 2018. Passenger traffic increased 3.6% in Mexico, 19.6% in Puerto Rico and 11.6% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018.Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













December %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Mexico 3,005,463 3,113,870 3.6

33,247,315 34,161,842 2.8 Domestic Traffic 1,429,097 1,487,771 4.1

15,843,617 16,683,996 5.3 International Traffic 1,576,366 1,626,099 3.2

17,403,698 17,477,846 0.4 San Juan, Puerto Rico 784,054 937,716 19.6

8,373,679 9,448,253 12.8 Domestic Traffic 701,306 845,671 20.6

7,469,211 8,455,993 13.2 International Traffic 82,748 92,045 11.2

904,468 992,260 9.7 Colombia 1,049,815 1,171,191 11.6

10,647,523 12,052,135 13.2 Domestic Traffic 894,749 996,876 11.4

9,061,166 10,231,479 12.9 International Traffic 155,066 174,315 12.4

1,586,357 1,820,656 14.8 Total Traffic 4,839,332 5,222,777 7.9

52,268,517 55,662,230 6.5 Domestic Traffic 3,025,152 3,330,318 10.1

32,373,994 35,371,468 9.3 International Traffic 1,814,180 1,892,459 4.3

19,894,523 20,290,762 2.0

Mexico Passenger Traffic













December %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 1,429,097 1,487,771 4.1

15,843,617 16,683,996 5.3 CUN Cancun 787,311 770,284 (2.2)

8,777,510 8,980,397 2.3 CZM Cozumel 18,072 17,739 (1.8)

171,328 189,640 10.7 HUX Huatulco 61,538 61,778 0.4

679,234 749,048 10.3 MID Merida 207,347 240,204 15.8

2,234,818 2,573,490 15.2 MTT Minatitlan 12,524 12,334 (1.5)

189,892 140,616 (25.9) OAX Oaxaca 78,669 104,758 33.2

852,280 1,047,961 23.0 TAP Tapachula 34,939 38,652 10.6

315,818 372,626 18.0 VER Veracruz 121,370 127,831 5.3

1,422,870 1,406,796 (1.1) VSA Villahermosa 107,327 114,191 6.4

1,199,867 1,223,422 2.0 International Traffic 1,576,366 1,626,099 3.2

17,403,698 17,477,846 0.4 CUN Cancun 1,484,853 1,525,467 2.7

16,424,506 16,501,592 0.5 CZM Cozumel 36,971 32,624 (11.8)

408,391 356,783 (12.6) HUX Huatulco 16,933 19,798 16.9

140,071 143,239 2.3 MID Merida 18,483 24,678 33.5

216,798 217,159 0.2 MTT Minatitlan 516 613 18.8

6,894 7,543 9.4 OAX Oaxaca 10,393 13,867 33.4

98,757 148,284 50.2 TAP Tapachula 900 1,050 16.7

14,801 12,857 (13.1) VER Veracruz 5,563 6,080 9.3

65,699 68,785 4.7 VSA Villahermosa 1,754 1,922 9.6

27,781 21,604 (22.2) Traffic Total Mexico 3,005,463 3,113,870 3.6

33,247,315 34,161,842 2.8 CUN Cancun 2,272,164 2,295,751 1.0

25,202,016 25,481,989 1.1 CZM Cozumel 55,043 50,363 (8.5)

579,719 546,423 (5.7) HUX Huatulco 78,471 81,576 4.0

819,305 892,287 8.9 MID Merida 225,830 264,882 17.3

2,451,616 2,790,649 13.8 MTT Minatitlan 13,040 12,947 (0.7)

196,786 148,159 (24.7) OAX Oaxaca 89,062 118,625 33.2

951,037 1,196,245 25.8 TAP Tapachula 35,839 39,702 10.8

330,619 385,483 16.6 VER Veracruz 126,933 133,911 5.5

1,488,569 1,475,581 (0.9) VSA Villahermosa 109,081 116,113 6.4

1,227,648 1,245,026 1.4

















Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

December %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 SJU Total 784,054 937,716 19.6

8,373,679 9,448,253 12.8 Domestic Traffic 701,306 845,671 20.6

7,469,211 8,455,993 13.2 International Traffic 82,748 92,045 11.2

904,468 992,260 9.7

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan









December %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 894,749 996,876 11.4

9,061,166 10,231,479 12.9 MDE Rionegro 651,095 717,604 10.2

6,418,530 7,409,418 15.4 EOH Medellin 94,589 104,044 10.0

1,055,694 1,095,291 3.8 MTR Monteria 86,921 109,361 25.8

936,161 1,028,309 9.8 APO Carepa 17,417 21,541 23.7

200,910 226,951 13.0 UIB Quibdo 34,730 38,682 11.4

357,169 384,487 7.6 CZU Corozal 9,997 5,644 (43.5)

92,702 87,023 (6.1) International Traffic 155,066 174,315 12.4

1,586,357 1,820,656 14.8 MDE Rionegro 155,066 174,315 12.4

1,586,357 1,820,656 14.8 EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,049,815 1,171,191 11.6

10,647,523 12,052,135 13.2 MDE Rionegro 806,161 891,919 10.6

8,004,887 9,230,074 15.3 EOH Medellin 94,589 104,044 10.0

1,055,694 1,095,291 3.8 MTR Monteria 86,921 109,361 25.8

936,161 1,028,309 9.8 APO Carepa 17,417 21,541 23.7

200,910 226,951 13.0 UIB Quibdo 34,730 38,682 11.4

357,169 384,487 7.6 CZU Corozal 9,997 5,644 (43.5)

92,702 87,023 (6.1)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

