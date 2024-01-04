ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2023

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.5% in Mexico and 11.2% in Puerto Rico and decreased 10.8% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2023 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.8% compared to December 2022.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 4.5% in Mexico, 11.2% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 10.8% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was driven primarily by increases in international traffic of 9.6% and 27.2%, respectively, while domestic traffic decreased 1.1% in Mexico and increased 9.6% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines in the beginning of 2023 which resulted in an 14.2% decline in domestic traffic while international traffic increased 4.0% year-on-year.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods December 1 through December 31, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






December

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Mexico

3,863,469

4,035,410

4.5

39,523,958

43,467,984

10.0

Domestic Traffic

1,860,661

1,840,849

(1.1)

18,700,737

21,272,863

13.8

International Traffic

2,002,808

2,194,561

9.6

20,823,221

22,195,121

6.6

San Juan, Puerto Rico

997,444

1,109,409

11.2

10,310,990

12,197,553

18.3

Domestic Traffic

907,519

995,024

9.6

9,404,031

10,919,299

16.1

International Traffic

89,925

114,385

27.2

906,959

1,278,254

40.9

Colombia

1,559,866

1,390,788

(10.8)

16,506,196

14,895,709

(9.8)

Domestic Traffic

1,270,380

1,089,695

(14.2)

13,718,590

11,920,378

(13.1)

International Traffic

289,486

301,093

4.0

2,787,606

2,975,331

6.7

Total Traffic

6,420,779

6,535,607

1.8

66,341,144

70,561,246

6.4

Domestic Traffic

4,038,560

3,925,568

(2.8)

41,823,358

44,112,540

5.5

International Traffic

2,382,219

2,610,039

9.6

24,517,786

26,448,706

7.9

Mexico Passenger Traffic








December

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,860,661

1,840,849

(1.1)

18,700,737

21,272,863

13.8

CUN

Cancun

1,050,521

961,582

(8.5)

10,705,897

11,842,217

10.6

CZM

Cozumel

10,557

23,595

123.5

173,506

203,999

17.6

HUX

Huatulco

78,694

62,396

(20.7)

878,959

796,414

(9.4)

MID

Merida

301,884

313,486

3.8

2,811,644

3,350,258

19.2

MTT

Minatitlan

9,113

13,166

44.5

100,754

134,392

33.4

OAX

Oaxaca

121,516

137,469

13.1

1,111,877

1,477,600

32.9

TAP

Tapachula

48,752

57,355

17.6

489,547

537,472

9.8

VER

Veracruz

119,522

138,490

15.9

1,241,734

1,562,819

25.9

VSA

Villahermosa

120,102

133,310

11.0

1,186,819

1,367,692

15.2

International Traffic

2,002,808

2,194,561

9.6

20,823,221

22,195,121

6.6

CUN

Cancun

1,884,068

2,059,633

9.3

19,637,064

20,908,196

6.5

CZM

Cozumel

49,642

52,160

5.1

489,764

473,504

(3.3)

HUX

Huatulco

14,923

20,025

34.2

92,076

118,300

28.5

MID

Merida

25,709

30,028

16.8

267,974

323,845

20.8

MTT

Minatitlan

661

593

(10.3)

11,264

7,726

(31.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

16,298

17,948

10.1

192,157

215,442

12.1

TAP

Tapachula

1,179

874

(25.9)

13,707

16,272

18.7

VER

Veracruz

7,449

10,790

44.9

91,844

102,875

12.0

VSA

Villahermosa

2,879

2,510

(12.8)

27,371

28,961

5.8

Traffic Total Mexico

3,863,469

4,035,410

4.5

39,523,958

43,467,984

10.0

CUN

Cancun

2,934,589

3,021,215

3.0

30,342,961

32,750,413

7.9

CZM

Cozumel

60,199

75,755

25.8

663,270

677,503

2.1

HUX

Huatulco

93,617

82,421

(12.0)

971,035

914,714

(5.8)

MID

Merida

327,593

343,514

4.9

3,079,618

3,674,103

19.3

MTT

Minatitlan

9,774

13,759

40.8

112,018

142,118

26.9

OAX

Oaxaca

137,814

155,417

12.8

1,304,034

1,693,042

29.8

TAP

Tapachula

49,931

58,229

16.6

503,254

553,744

10.0

VER

Veracruz

126,971

149,280

17.6

1,333,578

1,665,694

24.9

VSA

Villahermosa

122,981

135,820

10.4

1,214,190

1,396,653

15.0

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




December

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

SJU Total

997,444

1,109,409

11.2

10,310,990

12,197,553

18.3

Domestic Traffic

907,519

995,024

9.6

9,404,031

10,919,299

16.1

International Traffic

89,925

114,385

27.2

906,959

1,278,254

40.9

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





December

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,270,380

1,089,695

(14.2)

13,718,590

11,920,378

(13.1)

MDE

Rionegro

950,281

788,658

(17.0)

10,185,489

8,804,497

(13.6)

EOH

Medellin

116,101

119,559

3.0

1,264,382

1,242,806

(1.7)

MTR

Monteria

140,909

128,769

(8.6)

1,569,389

1,288,100

(17.9)

APO

Carepa

20,370

16,801

(17.5)

263,093

205,052

(22.1)

UIB

Quibdo

39,328

32,387

(17.6)

379,948

353,504

(7.0)

CZU

Corozal

3,391

3,521

3.8

56,289

26,419

(53.1)

International Traffic

289,486

301,093

4.0

2,787,606

2,975,331

6.7

MDE

Rionegro

289,486

301,093

4.0

2,787,606

2,975,331

6.7

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,559,866

1,390,788

(10.8)

16,506,196

14,895,709

(9.8)

MDE

Rionegro

1,239,767

1,089,751

(12.1)

12,973,095

11,779,828

(9.2)

EOH

Medellin

116,101

119,559

3.0

1,264,382

1,242,806

(1.7)

MTR

Monteria

140,909

128,769

(8.6)

1,569,389

1,288,100

(17.9)

APO

Carepa

20,370

16,801

(17.5)

263,093

205,052

(22.1)

UIB

Quibdo

39,328

32,387

(17.6)

379,948

353,504

(7.0)

CZU

Corozal

3,391

3,521

3.8

56,289

26,419

(53.1)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

