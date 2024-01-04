ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2023

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.5% in Mexico and 11.2% in Puerto Rico and decreased 10.8% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2023 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.8% compared to December 2022.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 4.5% in Mexico, 11.2% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 10.8% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was driven primarily by increases in international traffic of 9.6% and 27.2%, respectively, while domestic traffic decreased 1.1% in Mexico and increased 9.6% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines in the beginning of 2023 which resulted in an 14.2% decline in domestic traffic while international traffic increased 4.0% year-on-year.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods December 1 through December 31, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Mexico 3,863,469 4,035,410 4.5

39,523,958 43,467,984 10.0 Domestic Traffic 1,860,661 1,840,849 (1.1)

18,700,737 21,272,863 13.8 International Traffic 2,002,808 2,194,561 9.6

20,823,221 22,195,121 6.6 San Juan, Puerto Rico 997,444 1,109,409 11.2

10,310,990 12,197,553 18.3 Domestic Traffic 907,519 995,024 9.6

9,404,031 10,919,299 16.1 International Traffic 89,925 114,385 27.2

906,959 1,278,254 40.9 Colombia 1,559,866 1,390,788 (10.8)

16,506,196 14,895,709 (9.8) Domestic Traffic 1,270,380 1,089,695 (14.2)

13,718,590 11,920,378 (13.1) International Traffic 289,486 301,093 4.0

2,787,606 2,975,331 6.7 Total Traffic 6,420,779 6,535,607 1.8

66,341,144 70,561,246 6.4 Domestic Traffic 4,038,560 3,925,568 (2.8)

41,823,358 44,112,540 5.5 International Traffic 2,382,219 2,610,039 9.6

24,517,786 26,448,706 7.9

Mexico Passenger Traffic













December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,860,661 1,840,849 (1.1)

18,700,737 21,272,863 13.8 CUN Cancun 1,050,521 961,582 (8.5)

10,705,897 11,842,217 10.6 CZM Cozumel 10,557 23,595 123.5

173,506 203,999 17.6 HUX Huatulco 78,694 62,396 (20.7)

878,959 796,414 (9.4) MID Merida 301,884 313,486 3.8

2,811,644 3,350,258 19.2 MTT Minatitlan 9,113 13,166 44.5

100,754 134,392 33.4 OAX Oaxaca 121,516 137,469 13.1

1,111,877 1,477,600 32.9 TAP Tapachula 48,752 57,355 17.6

489,547 537,472 9.8 VER Veracruz 119,522 138,490 15.9

1,241,734 1,562,819 25.9 VSA Villahermosa 120,102 133,310 11.0

1,186,819 1,367,692 15.2 International Traffic 2,002,808 2,194,561 9.6

20,823,221 22,195,121 6.6 CUN Cancun 1,884,068 2,059,633 9.3

19,637,064 20,908,196 6.5 CZM Cozumel 49,642 52,160 5.1

489,764 473,504 (3.3) HUX Huatulco 14,923 20,025 34.2

92,076 118,300 28.5 MID Merida 25,709 30,028 16.8

267,974 323,845 20.8 MTT Minatitlan 661 593 (10.3)

11,264 7,726 (31.4) OAX Oaxaca 16,298 17,948 10.1

192,157 215,442 12.1 TAP Tapachula 1,179 874 (25.9)

13,707 16,272 18.7 VER Veracruz 7,449 10,790 44.9

91,844 102,875 12.0 VSA Villahermosa 2,879 2,510 (12.8)

27,371 28,961 5.8 Traffic Total Mexico 3,863,469 4,035,410 4.5

39,523,958 43,467,984 10.0 CUN Cancun 2,934,589 3,021,215 3.0

30,342,961 32,750,413 7.9 CZM Cozumel 60,199 75,755 25.8

663,270 677,503 2.1 HUX Huatulco 93,617 82,421 (12.0)

971,035 914,714 (5.8) MID Merida 327,593 343,514 4.9

3,079,618 3,674,103 19.3 MTT Minatitlan 9,774 13,759 40.8

112,018 142,118 26.9 OAX Oaxaca 137,814 155,417 12.8

1,304,034 1,693,042 29.8 TAP Tapachula 49,931 58,229 16.6

503,254 553,744 10.0 VER Veracruz 126,971 149,280 17.6

1,333,578 1,665,694 24.9 VSA Villahermosa 122,981 135,820 10.4

1,214,190 1,396,653 15.0

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 SJU Total 997,444 1,109,409 11.2

10,310,990 12,197,553 18.3 Domestic Traffic 907,519 995,024 9.6

9,404,031 10,919,299 16.1 International Traffic 89,925 114,385 27.2

906,959 1,278,254 40.9

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,270,380 1,089,695 (14.2)

13,718,590 11,920,378 (13.1) MDE Rionegro 950,281 788,658 (17.0)

10,185,489 8,804,497 (13.6) EOH Medellin 116,101 119,559 3.0

1,264,382 1,242,806 (1.7) MTR Monteria 140,909 128,769 (8.6)

1,569,389 1,288,100 (17.9) APO Carepa 20,370 16,801 (17.5)

263,093 205,052 (22.1) UIB Quibdo 39,328 32,387 (17.6)

379,948 353,504 (7.0) CZU Corozal 3,391 3,521 3.8

56,289 26,419 (53.1) International Traffic 289,486 301,093 4.0

2,787,606 2,975,331 6.7 MDE Rionegro 289,486 301,093 4.0

2,787,606 2,975,331 6.7 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,559,866 1,390,788 (10.8)

16,506,196 14,895,709 (9.8) MDE Rionegro 1,239,767 1,089,751 (12.1)

12,973,095 11,779,828 (9.2) EOH Medellin 116,101 119,559 3.0

1,264,382 1,242,806 (1.7) MTR Monteria 140,909 128,769 (8.6)

1,569,389 1,288,100 (17.9) APO Carepa 20,370 16,801 (17.5)

263,093 205,052 (22.1) UIB Quibdo 39,328 32,387 (17.6)

379,948 353,504 (7.0) CZU Corozal 3,391 3,521 3.8

56,289 26,419 (53.1)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.