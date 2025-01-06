ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 16.2% in Puerto Rico and 14.5% in Colombia and decreased by 5.7% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2024 reached a total of 6.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 2.3% compared to December 2023.

Passenger traffic increased by 16.2% in Puerto Rico and 14.5% in Colombia and declined 5.7% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico reported increases of 29.3% in international traffic and 14.7% in domestic traffic. Performance in Colombia was driven by increases of 26.6% in international traffic and 11.1% in domestic traffic, while Mexico, in turn, reported declines in international and domestic traffic of 5.6% and 6.0%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from December 1 to December 31, 2024, and from December 1 to December 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Mexico 4,035,410 3,803,399 (5.7)

43,467,984 41,420,330 (4.7) Domestic Traffic 1,840,849 1,731,089 (6.0)

21,272,863 19,808,950 (6.9) International Traffic 2,194,561 2,072,310 (5.6)

22,195,121 21,611,380 (2.6) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,109,409 1,289,410 16.2

12,197,553 13,247,382 8.6 Domestic Traffic 995,024 1,141,504 14.7

10,919,299 11,697,473 7.1 International Traffic 114,385 147,906 29.3

1,278,254 1,549,909 21.3 Colombia 1,390,788 1,592,244 14.5

14,895,709 16,651,560 11.8 Domestic Traffic 1,089,695 1,210,975 11.1

11,920,378 13,004,778 9.1 International Traffic 301,093 381,269 26.6

2,975,331 3,646,782 22.6 Total Traffic 6,535,607 6,685,053 2.3

70,561,246 71,319,272 1.1 Domestic Traffic 3,925,568 4,083,568 4.0

44,112,540 44,511,201 0.9 International Traffic 2,610,039 2,601,485 (0.3)

26,448,706 26,808,071 1.4

Mexico Passenger Traffic













December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,840,849 1,731,089 (6.0)

21,272,863 19,808,950 (6.9) CUN Cancun 961,582 873,409 (9.2)

11,842,217 10,236,245 (13.6) CZM Cozumel 23,595 24,940 5.7

203,999 250,593 22.8 HUX Huatulco 62,396 57,763 (7.4)

796,414 700,493 (12.0) MID Merida 313,486 301,942 (3.7)

3,350,258 3,324,415 (0.8) MTT Minatitlan 13,166 13,212 0.3

134,392 145,326 8.1 OAX Oaxaca 137,469 137,952 0.4

1,477,600 1,531,111 3.6 TAP Tapachula 57,355 53,812 (6.2)

537,472 603,218 12.2 VER Veracruz 138,490 141,425 2.1

1,562,819 1,568,062 0.3 VSA Villahermosa 133,310 126,634 (5.0)

1,367,692 1,449,487 6.0 International Traffic 2,194,561 2,072,310 (5.6)

22,195,121 21,611,380 (2.6) CUN Cancun 2,059,633 1,929,868 (6.3)

20,908,196 20,175,275 (3.5) CZM Cozumel 52,160 38,751 (25.7)

473,504 462,365 (2.4) HUX Huatulco 20,025 21,743 8.6

118,300 146,685 24.0 MID Merida 30,028 37,185 23.8

323,845 375,462 15.9 MTT Minatitlan 593 596 0.5

7,726 7,219 (6.6) OAX Oaxaca 17,948 26,662 48.6

215,442 256,317 19.0 TAP Tapachula 874 758 (13.3)

16,272 11,718 (28.0) VER Veracruz 10,790 13,857 28.4

102,875 144,759 40.7 VSA Villahermosa 2,510 2,890 15.1

28,961 31,580 9.0 Traffic Total Mexico 4,035,410 3,803,399 (5.7)

43,467,984 41,420,330 (4.7) CUN Cancun 3,021,215 2,803,277 (7.2)

32,750,413 30,411,520 (7.1) CZM Cozumel 75,755 63,691 (15.9)

677,503 712,958 5.2 HUX Huatulco 82,421 79,506 (3.5)

914,714 847,178 (7.4) MID Merida 343,514 339,127 (1.3)

3,674,103 3,699,877 0.7 MTT Minatitlan 13,759 13,808 0.4

142,118 152,545 7.3 OAX Oaxaca 155,417 164,614 5.9

1,693,042 1,787,428 5.6 TAP Tapachula 58,229 54,570 (6.3)

553,744 614,936 11.1 VER Veracruz 149,280 155,282 4.0

1,665,694 1,712,821 2.8 VSA Villahermosa 135,820 129,524 (4.6)

1,396,653 1,481,067 6.0

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 SJU Total 1,109,409 1,289,410 16.2

12,197,553 13,247,382 8.6 Domestic Traffic 995,024 1,141,504 14.7

10,919,299 11,697,473 7.1 International Traffic 114,385 147,906 29.3

1,278,254 1,549,909 21.3

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,089,695 1,210,975 11.1

11,920,378 13,004,778 9.1 MDE Rionegro 788,658 914,933 16.0

8,804,497 9,757,608 10.8 EOH Medellin 119,559 105,549 (11.7)

1,242,806 1,211,753 (2.5) MTR Monteria 128,769 135,099 4.9

1,288,100 1,464,131 13.7 APO Carepa 16,801 15,039 (10.5)

205,052 180,788 (11.8) UIB Quibdo 32,387 33,229 2.6

353,504 340,695 (3.6) CZU Corozal 3,521 7,126 102.4

26,419 49,803 88.5 International Traffic 301,093 381,269 26.6

2,975,331 3,646,782 22.6 MDE Rionegro 301,093 381,269 26.6

2,975,331 3,646,782 22.6 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,390,788 1,592,244 14.5

14,895,709 16,651,560 11.8 MDE Rionegro 1,089,751 1,296,202 18.9

11,779,828 13,404,390 13.8 EOH Medellin 119,559 105,549 (11.7)

1,242,806 1,211,753 (2.5) MTR Monteria 128,769 135,099 4.9

1,288,100 1,464,131 13.7 APO Carepa 16,801 15,039 (10.5)

205,052 180,788 (11.8) UIB Quibdo 32,387 33,229 2.6

353,504 340,695 (3.6) CZU Corozal 3,521 7,126 102.4

26,419 49,803 88.5

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.