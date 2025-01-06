ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2024

News provided by

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Jan 06, 2025, 16:30 ET

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 16.2% in Puerto Rico and 14.5% in Colombia and decreased by 5.7% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2024 reached a total of 6.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 2.3% compared to December 2023.

Passenger traffic increased by 16.2% in Puerto Rico and 14.5% in Colombia and declined 5.7% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico reported increases of 29.3% in international traffic and 14.7% in domestic traffic. Performance in Colombia was driven by increases of 26.6% in international traffic and 11.1% in domestic traffic, while Mexico, in turn, reported declines in international and domestic traffic of 5.6% and 6.0%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from December 1 to December 31, 2024, and from December 1 to December 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






December

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Mexico

4,035,410

3,803,399

(5.7)

43,467,984

41,420,330

(4.7)

Domestic Traffic

1,840,849

1,731,089

(6.0)

21,272,863

19,808,950

(6.9)

International Traffic

2,194,561

2,072,310

(5.6)

22,195,121

21,611,380

(2.6)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,109,409

1,289,410

16.2

12,197,553

13,247,382

8.6

Domestic Traffic

995,024

1,141,504

14.7

10,919,299

11,697,473

7.1

International Traffic

114,385

147,906

29.3

1,278,254

1,549,909

21.3

Colombia

1,390,788

1,592,244

14.5

14,895,709

16,651,560

11.8

Domestic Traffic

1,089,695

1,210,975

11.1

11,920,378

13,004,778

9.1

International Traffic

301,093

381,269

26.6

2,975,331

3,646,782

22.6

Total Traffic

6,535,607

6,685,053

2.3

70,561,246

71,319,272

1.1

Domestic Traffic

3,925,568

4,083,568

4.0

44,112,540

44,511,201

0.9

International Traffic

2,610,039

2,601,485

(0.3)

26,448,706

26,808,071

1.4

Mexico Passenger Traffic








December

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,840,849

1,731,089

(6.0)

21,272,863

19,808,950

(6.9)

CUN

Cancun

961,582

873,409

(9.2)

11,842,217

10,236,245

(13.6)

CZM

Cozumel

23,595

24,940

5.7

203,999

250,593

22.8

HUX

Huatulco

62,396

57,763

(7.4)

796,414

700,493

(12.0)

MID

Merida

313,486

301,942

(3.7)

3,350,258

3,324,415

(0.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

13,166

13,212

0.3

134,392

145,326

8.1

OAX

Oaxaca

137,469

137,952

0.4

1,477,600

1,531,111

3.6

TAP

Tapachula

57,355

53,812

(6.2)

537,472

603,218

12.2

VER

Veracruz

138,490

141,425

2.1

1,562,819

1,568,062

0.3

VSA

Villahermosa

133,310

126,634

(5.0)

1,367,692

1,449,487

6.0

International Traffic

2,194,561

2,072,310

(5.6)

22,195,121

21,611,380

(2.6)

CUN

Cancun

2,059,633

1,929,868

(6.3)

20,908,196

20,175,275

(3.5)

CZM

Cozumel

52,160

38,751

(25.7)

473,504

462,365

(2.4)

HUX

Huatulco

20,025

21,743

8.6

118,300

146,685

24.0

MID

Merida

30,028

37,185

23.8

323,845

375,462

15.9

MTT

Minatitlan

593

596

0.5

7,726

7,219

(6.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

17,948

26,662

48.6

215,442

256,317

19.0

TAP

Tapachula

874

758

(13.3)

16,272

11,718

(28.0)

VER

Veracruz

10,790

13,857

28.4

102,875

144,759

40.7

VSA

Villahermosa

2,510

2,890

15.1

28,961

31,580

9.0

Traffic Total Mexico

4,035,410

3,803,399

(5.7)

43,467,984

41,420,330

(4.7)

CUN

Cancun

3,021,215

2,803,277

(7.2)

32,750,413

30,411,520

(7.1)

CZM

Cozumel

75,755

63,691

(15.9)

677,503

712,958

5.2

HUX

Huatulco

82,421

79,506

(3.5)

914,714

847,178

(7.4)

MID

Merida

343,514

339,127

(1.3)

3,674,103

3,699,877

0.7

MTT

Minatitlan

13,759

13,808

0.4

142,118

152,545

7.3

OAX

Oaxaca

155,417

164,614

5.9

1,693,042

1,787,428

5.6

TAP

Tapachula

58,229

54,570

(6.3)

553,744

614,936

11.1

VER

Veracruz

149,280

155,282

4.0

1,665,694

1,712,821

2.8

VSA

Villahermosa

135,820

129,524

(4.6)

1,396,653

1,481,067

6.0

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




December

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

SJU Total

1,109,409

1,289,410

16.2

12,197,553

13,247,382

8.6

Domestic Traffic

995,024

1,141,504

14.7

10,919,299

11,697,473

7.1

International Traffic

114,385

147,906

29.3

1,278,254

1,549,909

21.3

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





December

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,089,695

1,210,975

11.1

11,920,378

13,004,778

9.1

MDE

Rionegro

788,658

914,933

16.0

8,804,497

9,757,608

10.8

EOH

Medellin

119,559

105,549

(11.7)

1,242,806

1,211,753

(2.5)

MTR

Monteria

128,769

135,099

4.9

1,288,100

1,464,131

13.7

APO

Carepa

16,801

15,039

(10.5)

205,052

180,788

(11.8)

UIB

Quibdo

32,387

33,229

2.6

353,504

340,695

(3.6)

CZU

Corozal

3,521

7,126

102.4

26,419

49,803

88.5

International Traffic

301,093

381,269

26.6

2,975,331

3,646,782

22.6

MDE

Rionegro

301,093

381,269

26.6

2,975,331

3,646,782

22.6

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,390,788

1,592,244

14.5

14,895,709

16,651,560

11.8

MDE

Rionegro

1,089,751

1,296,202

18.9

11,779,828

13,404,390

13.8

EOH

Medellin

119,559

105,549

(11.7)

1,242,806

1,211,753

(2.5)

MTR

Monteria

128,769

135,099

4.9

1,288,100

1,464,131

13.7

APO

Carepa

16,801

15,039

(10.5)

205,052

180,788

(11.8)

UIB

Quibdo

32,387

33,229

2.6

353,504

340,695

(3.6)

CZU

Corozal

3,521

7,126

102.4

26,419

49,803

88.5

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2024

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the...

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2024

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Passenger Aviation

Passenger Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics