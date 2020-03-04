ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2020

MEXICO CITY, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for February 2020 increased 12.7% when compared to February 2019. Passenger traffic increased 9.7% in Mexico, 16.1% in Puerto Rico and 19.5% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between February 1 through February 29, 2020, and from February 1 through February 28, 2019. Please note that figures for February 2020 include an extra day of operations (February 29). Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Mexico 2,654,409 2,913,166 9.7

5,535,686 5,973,719 7.9 Domestic Traffic 1,083,453 1,226,228 13.2

2,337,522 2,591,037 10.8 International Traffic 1,570,956 1,686,938 7.4

3,198,164 3,382,682 5.8 San Juan, Puerto Rico 682,520 792,317 16.1

1,479,398 1,680,329 13.6 Domestic Traffic 614,209 714,837 16.4

1,332,491 1,520,960 14.1 International Traffic 68,311 77,480 13.4

146,907 159,369 8.5 Colombia 821,870 981,943 19.5

1,832,403 2,086,517 13.9 Domestic Traffic 704,586 838,214 19.0

1,558,642 1,771,645 13.7 International Traffic 117,284 143,729 22.5

273,761 314,872 15.0 Total Traffic 4,158,799 4,687,426 12.7

8,847,487 9,740,565 10.1 Domestic Traffic 2,402,248 2,779,279 15.7

5,228,655 5,883,642 12.5 International Traffic 1,756,551 1,908,147 8.6

3,618,832 3,856,923 6.6

Mexico Passenger Traffic















February % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 1,083,453 1,226,228 13.2

2,337,522 2,591,037 10.8 CUN Cancun 562,037 611,072 8.7

1,236,797 1,315,412 6.4 CZM Cozumel 11,310 12,838 13.5

24,850 27,981 12.6 HUX Huatulco 50,834 48,232 (5.1)

110,651 107,700 (2.7) MID Merida 174,177 213,360 22.5

366,545 437,945 19.5 MTT Minatitlan 10,752 10,518 (2.2)

22,178 21,761 (1.9) OAX Oaxaca 65,483 94,359 44.1

137,279 195,675 42.5 TAP Tapachula 25,842 30,671 18.7

56,238 65,796 17.0 VER Veracruz 97,008 108,163 11.5

201,999 221,929 9.9 VSA Villahermosa 86,010 97,015 12.8

180,985 196,838 8.8 International Traffic 1,570,956 1,686,938 7.4

3,198,164 3,382,682 5.8 CUN Cancun 1,463,274 1,563,194 6.8

2,976,380 3,135,968 5.4 CZM Cozumel 44,936 47,786 6.3

86,572 91,080 5.2 HUX Huatulco 27,446 31,545 14.9

55,450 59,630 7.5 MID Merida 17,789 22,870 28.6

38,458 45,877 19.3 MTT Minatitlan 394 493 25.1

1,249 1,291 3.4 OAX Oaxaca 10,257 13,592 32.5

23,774 30,533 28.4 TAP Tapachula 776 538 (30.7)

2,406 2,108 (12.4) VER Veracruz 4,670 5,190 11.1

10,725 12,102 12.8 VSA Villahermosa 1,414 1,730 22.3

3,150 4,093 29.9 Traffic Total Mexico 2,654,409 2,913,166 9.7

5,535,686 5,973,719 7.9 CUN Cancun 2,025,311 2,174,266 7.4

4,213,177 4,451,380 5.7 CZM Cozumel 56,246 60,624 7.8

111,422 119,061 6.9 HUX Huatulco 78,280 79,777 1.9

166,101 167,330 0.7 MID Merida 191,966 236,230 23.1

405,003 483,822 19.5 MTT Minatitlan 11,146 11,011 (1.2)

23,427 23,052 (1.6) OAX Oaxaca 75,740 107,951 42.5

161,053 226,208 40.5 TAP Tapachula 26,618 31,209 17.2

58,644 67,904 15.8 VER Veracruz 101,678 113,353 11.5

212,724 234,031 10.0 VSA Villahermosa 87,424 98,745 12.9

184,135 200,931 9.1















Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2019 2020

2019 2020 SJU Total 682,520 792,317 16.1

1,479,398 1,680,329 13.6 Domestic Traffic 614,209 714,837 16.4

1,332,491 1,520,960 14.1 International Traffic 68,311 77,480 13.4

146,907 159,369 8.5















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 704,586 838,214 19.0

1,558,642 1,771,645 13.7 MDE Rionegro 504,587 605,144 19.9

1,123,960 1,274,323 13.4 EOH Medellin 81,009 88,389 9.1

170,067 184,422 8.4 MTR Monteria 70,352 92,398 31.3

159,801 201,859 26.3 APO Carepa 15,571 19,252 23.6

30,920 37,870 22.5 UIB Quibdo 26,301 28,662 9.0

57,447 63,004 9.7 CZU Corozal 6,766 4,369 (35.4)

16,447 10,167 (38.2) International Traffic 117,284 143,729 22.5

273,761 314,872 15.0 MDE Rionegro 117,284 143,729 22.5

273,761 314,872 15.0 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria













APO Carepa













UIB Quibdo













CZU Corozal













Traffic Total Colombia 821,870 981,943 19.5

1,832,403 2,086,517 13.9 MDE Rionegro 621,871 748,873 20.4

1,397,721 1,589,195 13.7 EOH Medellin 81,009 88,389 9.1

170,067 184,422 8.4 MTR Monteria 70,352 92,398 31.3

159,801 201,859 26.3 APO Carepa 15,571 19,252 23.6

30,920 37,870 22.5 UIB Quibdo 26,301 28,662 9.0

57,447 63,004 9.7 CZU Corozal 6,766 4,369 (35.4)

16,447 10,167 (38.2)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.