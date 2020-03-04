ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2020

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 9.7% in Mexico, 16.1% in Puerto Rico and 19.5% in Colombia

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Mar 04, 2020, 16:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for February 2020 increased 12.7% when compared to February 2019. Passenger traffic increased 9.7% in Mexico, 16.1% in Puerto Rico and 19.5% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between February 1 through February 29, 2020, and from February 1 through February 28, 2019. Please note that figures for February 2020 include an extra day of operations (February 29). Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Mexico

2,654,409

2,913,166

9.7

5,535,686

5,973,719

7.9

Domestic Traffic

1,083,453

1,226,228

13.2

2,337,522

2,591,037

10.8

International Traffic

1,570,956

1,686,938

7.4

3,198,164

3,382,682

5.8

San Juan, Puerto Rico

682,520

792,317

16.1

1,479,398

1,680,329

13.6

Domestic Traffic

614,209

714,837

16.4

1,332,491

1,520,960

14.1

International Traffic

68,311

77,480

13.4

146,907

159,369

8.5

Colombia

821,870

981,943

19.5

1,832,403

2,086,517

13.9

Domestic Traffic

704,586

838,214

19.0

1,558,642

1,771,645

13.7

International Traffic

117,284

143,729

22.5

273,761

314,872

15.0

Total Traffic

4,158,799

4,687,426

12.7

8,847,487

9,740,565

10.1

Domestic Traffic

2,402,248

2,779,279

15.7

5,228,655

5,883,642

12.5

International Traffic

1,756,551

1,908,147

8.6

3,618,832

3,856,923

6.6

Mexico Passenger Traffic









February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

1,083,453

1,226,228

13.2

2,337,522

2,591,037

10.8

CUN Cancun

562,037

611,072

8.7

1,236,797

1,315,412

6.4

CZM Cozumel

11,310

12,838

13.5

24,850

27,981

12.6

HUX Huatulco

50,834

48,232

(5.1)

110,651

107,700

(2.7)

MID Merida

174,177

213,360

22.5

366,545

437,945

19.5

MTT Minatitlan

10,752

10,518

(2.2)

22,178

21,761

(1.9)

OAX Oaxaca

65,483

94,359

44.1

137,279

195,675

42.5

TAP Tapachula

25,842

30,671

18.7

56,238

65,796

17.0

VER Veracruz

97,008

108,163

11.5

201,999

221,929

9.9

VSA Villahermosa

86,010

97,015

12.8

180,985

196,838

8.8

International Traffic

1,570,956

1,686,938

7.4

3,198,164

3,382,682

5.8

CUN Cancun

1,463,274

1,563,194

6.8

2,976,380

3,135,968

5.4

CZM Cozumel

44,936

47,786

6.3

86,572

91,080

5.2

HUX Huatulco

27,446

31,545

14.9

55,450

59,630

7.5

MID Merida

17,789

22,870

28.6

38,458

45,877

19.3

MTT Minatitlan

394

493

25.1

1,249

1,291

3.4

OAX Oaxaca

10,257

13,592

32.5

23,774

30,533

28.4

TAP Tapachula

776

538

(30.7)

2,406

2,108

(12.4)

VER Veracruz

4,670

5,190

11.1

10,725

12,102

12.8

VSA Villahermosa

1,414

1,730

22.3

3,150

4,093

29.9

Traffic Total Mexico

2,654,409

2,913,166

9.7

5,535,686

5,973,719

7.9

CUN Cancun

2,025,311

2,174,266

7.4

4,213,177

4,451,380

5.7

CZM Cozumel

56,246

60,624

7.8

111,422

119,061

6.9

HUX Huatulco

78,280

79,777

1.9

166,101

167,330

0.7

MID Merida

191,966

236,230

23.1

405,003

483,822

19.5

MTT Minatitlan

11,146

11,011

(1.2)

23,427

23,052

(1.6)

OAX Oaxaca

75,740

107,951

42.5

161,053

226,208

40.5

TAP Tapachula

26,618

31,209

17.2

58,644

67,904

15.8

VER Veracruz

101,678

113,353

11.5

212,724

234,031

10.0

VSA Villahermosa

87,424

98,745

12.9

184,135

200,931

9.1








Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

SJU Total

682,520

792,317

16.1

1,479,398

1,680,329

13.6

Domestic Traffic

614,209

714,837

16.4

1,332,491

1,520,960

14.1

International Traffic

68,311

77,480

13.4

146,907

159,369

8.5








Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan






February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

704,586

838,214

19.0

1,558,642

1,771,645

13.7

MDE Rionegro

504,587

605,144

19.9

1,123,960

1,274,323

13.4

EOH Medellin

81,009

88,389

9.1

170,067

184,422

8.4

MTR Monteria

70,352

92,398

31.3

159,801

201,859

26.3

APO Carepa

15,571

19,252

23.6

30,920

37,870

22.5

UIB Quibdo

26,301

28,662

9.0

57,447

63,004

9.7

CZU Corozal

6,766

4,369

(35.4)

16,447

10,167

(38.2)

International Traffic

117,284

143,729

22.5

273,761

314,872

15.0

MDE Rionegro

117,284

143,729

22.5

273,761

314,872

15.0

EOH Medellin






MTR Monteria






APO Carepa






UIB Quibdo






CZU Corozal






Traffic Total Colombia

821,870

981,943

19.5

1,832,403

2,086,517

13.9

MDE Rionegro

621,871

748,873

20.4

1,397,721

1,589,195

13.7

EOH Medellin

81,009

88,389

9.1

170,067

184,422

8.4

MTR Monteria

70,352

92,398

31.3

159,801

201,859

26.3

APO Carepa

15,571

19,252

23.6

30,920

37,870

22.5

UIB Quibdo

26,301

28,662

9.0

57,447

63,004

9.7

CZU Corozal

6,766

4,369

(35.4)

16,447

10,167

(38.2)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

