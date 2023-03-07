ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2023

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 25.6% in Mexico, 21.7% in Colombia and 20.5% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for February 2023 reached a total of 5.5 million passengers, 23.9% above the levels reported in February 2022.

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 25.6% in Mexico, 21.7% in Colombia and 20.5% in Puerto Rico. The growth of passenger traffic in Mexico, Colombia and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases in domestic traffic of 29.3%, 16.8% and 18.1%, respectively and in international traffic of 22.9%, 51.3% and 50.3%, respectively.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods February 1 through February 28, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary











February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Mexico 2,711,721 3,404,744 25.6

5,538,090 7,179,451 29.6 Domestic Traffic 1,110,169 1,435,653 29.3

2,338,701 3,094,550 32.3 International Traffic 1,601,552 1,969,091 22.9

3,199,389 4,084,901 27.7 San Juan, Puerto Rico 725,786 874,406 20.5

1,472,483 1,903,333 29.3 Domestic Traffic 672,555 794,414 18.1

1,358,613 1,732,640 27.5 International Traffic 53,231 79,992 50.3

113,870 170,693 49.9 Colombia 1,013,487 1,233,907 21.7

2,283,766 2,714,897 18.9 Domestic Traffic 869,261 1,015,714 16.8

1,947,094 2,206,513 13.3 International Traffic 144,226 218,193 51.3

336,672 508,384 51.0 Total Traffic 4,450,994 5,513,057 23.9

9,294,339 11,797,681 26.9 Domestic Traffic 2,651,985 3,245,781 22.4

5,644,408 7,033,703 24.6 International Traffic 1,799,009 2,267,276 26.0

3,649,931 4,763,978 30.5

Mexico Passenger Traffic













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,110,169 1,435,653 29.3

2,338,701 3,094,550 32.3 CUN Cancun 604,798 763,729 26.3

1,296,662 1,678,622 29.5 CZM Cozumel 13,381 9,512 (28.9)

27,778 20,428 (26.5) HUX Huatulco 59,945 63,268 5.5

125,202 141,281 12.8 MID Merida 163,266 250,908 53.7

336,394 525,251 56.1 MTT Minatitlan 5,789 7,736 33.6

11,881 16,576 39.5 OAX Oaxaca 73,152 103,072 40.9

150,197 218,388 45.4 TAP Tapachula 32,876 38,845 18.2

70,448 78,781 11.8 VER Veracruz 79,729 103,025 29.2

165,586 215,500 30.1 VSA Villahermosa 77,233 95,558 23.7

154,553 199,723 29.2 International Traffic 1,601,552 1,969,091 22.9

3,199,389 4,084,901 27.7 CUN Cancun 1,508,779 1,846,489 22.4

3,008,840 3,829,440 27.3 CZM Cozumel 38,833 46,596 20.0

75,552 96,574 27.8 HUX Huatulco 13,355 18,439 38.1

25,014 37,437 49.7 MID Merida 18,103 30,083 66.2

37,428 59,945 60.2 MTT Minatitlan 936 502 (46.4)

2,088 1,329 (36.4) OAX Oaxaca 12,859 16,812 30.7

30,065 37,215 23.8 TAP Tapachula 736 1,755 138.5

2,128 3,498 64.4 VER Veracruz 5,983 6,535 9.2

14,321 15,254 6.5 VSA Villahermosa 1,968 1,880 (4.5)

3,953 4,209 6.5 Traffic Total Mexico 2,711,721 3,404,744 25.6

5,538,090 7,179,451 29.6 CUN Cancun 2,113,577 2,610,218 23.5

4,305,502 5,508,062 27.9 CZM Cozumel 52,214 56,108 7.5

103,330 117,002 13.2 HUX Huatulco 73,300 81,707 11.5

150,216 178,718 19.0 MID Merida 181,369 280,991 54.9

373,822 585,196 56.5 MTT Minatitlan 6,725 8,238 22.5

13,969 17,905 28.2 OAX Oaxaca 86,011 119,884 39.4

180,262 255,603 41.8 TAP Tapachula 33,612 40,600 20.8

72,576 82,279 13.4 VER Veracruz 85,712 109,560 27.8

179,907 230,754 28.3 VSA Villahermosa 79,201 97,438 23.0

158,506 203,932 28.7

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)





February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 SJU Total 725,786 874,406 20.5

1,472,483 1,903,333 29.3 Domestic Traffic 672,555 794,414 18.1

1,358,613 1,732,640 27.5 International Traffic 53,231 79,992 50.3

113,870 170,693 49.9

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 869,261 1,015,714 16.8

1,947,094 2,206,513 13.3 MDE Rionegro 623,368 781,793 25.4

1,405,030 1,683,609 19.8 EOH Medellin 88,584 79,673 (10.1)

189,959 176,760 (6.9) MTR Monteria 108,977 112,591 3.3

245,748 253,776 3.3 APO Carepa 18,688 15,337 (17.9)

40,540 31,385 (22.6) UIB Quibdo 25,289 24,683 (2.4)

56,197 56,496 0.5 CZU Corozal 4,355 1,637 (62.4)

9,620 4,487 (53.4) International Traffic 144,226 218,193 51.3

336,672 508,384 51.0 MDE Rionegro 144,226 218,193 51.3

336,672 508,384 51.0 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,013,487 1,233,907 21.7

2,283,766 2,714,897 18.9 MDE Rionegro 767,594 999,986 30.3

1,741,702 2,191,993 25.9 EOH Medellin 88,584 79,673 (10.1)

189,959 176,760 (6.9) MTR Monteria 108,977 112,591 3.3

245,748 253,776 3.3 APO Carepa 18,688 15,337 (17.9)

40,540 31,385 (22.6) UIB Quibdo 25,289 24,683 (2.4)

56,197 56,496 0.5 CZU Corozal 4,355 1,637 (62.4)

9,620 4,487 (53.4)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.