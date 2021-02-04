ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2021
On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 44.1% in Mexico, 40.1% in Puerto Rico and 45.4% in Colombia
Feb 04, 2021, 16:37 ET
MEXICO CITY, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for January 2021 decreased 43.7% when compared to January 2020. Passenger traffic decreased 44.1% in Mexico, 40.1% in Puerto Rico and 45.4% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded the requirement for negative COVID-19 tests to all air passengers entering the US as of January 26, 2021. According to the CDC, pre- and post-trip testing is a critical layer in slowing the introduction and spread of COVID-19. This strategy is consistent with the current phase of the pandemic and intended to more effectively protect the health of US citizens. Within three days of departure to the United States, passengers are required to obtain a viral test and provide the airline on which they are traveling written documentation of their negative test result or documentation that evidences that they have recovered from COVID-19. Additionally, passengers must get tested again 3 to 5 days after arrival in the US and self-quarantine for 7 days after their arrival. Beginning January 7, 2021, Canada has established similar testing requirements for air passengers travelling to the country. Subsequently, the Canadian government suspended flights between Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30, 2021.
This passenger traffic announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2021 and from January 1 through January 31, 2020. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measurements for Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic
|
January
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
Mexico
|
3,060,553
|
1,711,590
|
(44.1)
|
3,060,553
|
1,711,590
|
(44.1)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,364,809
|
958,869
|
(29.7)
|
1,364,809
|
958,869
|
(29.7)
|
International Traffic
|
1,695,744
|
752,721
|
(55.6)
|
1,695,744
|
752,721
|
(55.6)
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
888,012
|
531,629
|
(40.1)
|
888,012
|
531,629
|
(40.1)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
806,123
|
505,866
|
(37.2)
|
806,123
|
505,866
|
(37.2)
|
International Traffic
|
81,889
|
25,763
|
(68.5)
|
81,889
|
25,763
|
(68.5)
|
Colombia
|
1,104,574
|
602,589
|
(45.4)
|
1,104,574
|
602,589
|
(45.4)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
933,431
|
526,696
|
(43.6)
|
933,431
|
526,696
|
(43.6)
|
International Traffic
|
171,143
|
75,893
|
(55.7)
|
171,143
|
75,893
|
(55.7)
|
Total Traffic
|
5,053,139
|
2,845,808
|
(43.7)
|
5,053,139
|
2,845,808
|
(43.7)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
3,104,363
|
1,991,431
|
(35.9)
|
3,104,363
|
1,991,431
|
(35.9)
|
International Traffic
|
1,948,776
|
854,377
|
(56.2)
|
1,948,776
|
854,377
|
(56.2)
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
January
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,364,809
|
958,869
|
(29.7)
|
1,364,809
|
958,869
|
(29.7)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
704,340
|
577,813
|
(18.0)
|
704,340
|
577,813
|
(18.0)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
15,143
|
8,172
|
(46.0)
|
15,143
|
8,172
|
(46.0)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
59,468
|
36,970
|
(37.8)
|
59,468
|
36,970
|
(37.8)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
224,585
|
115,916
|
(48.4)
|
224,585
|
115,916
|
(48.4)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
11,243
|
7,004
|
(37.7)
|
11,243
|
7,004
|
(37.7)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
101,316
|
50,697
|
(50.0)
|
101,316
|
50,697
|
(50.0)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
35,125
|
30,850
|
(12.2)
|
35,125
|
30,850
|
(12.2)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
113,766
|
69,432
|
(39.0)
|
113,766
|
69,432
|
(39.0)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
99,823
|
62,015
|
(37.9)
|
99,823
|
62,015
|
(37.9)
|
International Traffic
|
1,695,744
|
752,721
|
(55.6)
|
1,695,744
|
752,721
|
(55.6)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,572,774
|
711,729
|
(54.7)
|
1,572,774
|
711,729
|
(54.7)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
43,294
|
16,471
|
(62.0)
|
43,294
|
16,471
|
(62.0)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
28,085
|
2,618
|
(90.7)
|
28,085
|
2,618
|
(90.7)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
23,007
|
7,699
|
(66.5)
|
23,007
|
7,699
|
(66.5)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
798
|
884
|
10.8
|
798
|
884
|
10.8
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
16,941
|
6,600
|
(61.0)
|
16,941
|
6,600
|
(61.0)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,570
|
816
|
(48.0)
|
1,570
|
816
|
(48.0)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
6,912
|
4,212
|
(39.1)
|
6,912
|
4,212
|
(39.1)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
2,363
|
1,692
|
(28.4)
|
2,363
|
1,692
|
(28.4)
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
3,060,553
|
1,711,590
|
(44.1)
|
3,060,553
|
1,711,590
|
(44.1)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,277,114
|
1,289,542
|
(43.4)
|
2,277,114
|
1,289,542
|
(43.4)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
58,437
|
24,643
|
(57.8)
|
58,437
|
24,643
|
(57.8)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
87,553
|
39,588
|
(54.8)
|
87,553
|
39,588
|
(54.8)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
247,592
|
123,615
|
(50.1)
|
247,592
|
123,615
|
(50.1)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
12,041
|
7,888
|
(34.5)
|
12,041
|
7,888
|
(34.5)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
118,257
|
57,297
|
(51.5)
|
118,257
|
57,297
|
(51.5)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
36,695
|
31,666
|
(13.7)
|
36,695
|
31,666
|
(13.7)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
120,678
|
73,644
|
(39.0)
|
120,678
|
73,644
|
(39.0)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
102,186
|
63,707
|
(37.7)
|
102,186
|
63,707
|
(37.7)
|
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
January
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
SJU Total
|
888,012
|
531,629
|
(40.1)
|
888,012
|
531,629
|
(40.1)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
806,123
|
505,866
|
(37.2)
|
806,123
|
505,866
|
(37.2)
|
International Traffic
|
81,889
|
25,763
|
(68.5)
|
81,889
|
25,763
|
(68.5)
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
January
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
Domestic Traffic
|
933,431
|
526,696
|
(43.6)
|
933,431
|
526,696
|
(43.6)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
669,179
|
346,727
|
(48.2)
|
669,179
|
346,727
|
(48.2)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
96,033
|
67,381
|
(29.8)
|
96,033
|
67,381
|
(29.8)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
109,461
|
71,785
|
(34.4)
|
109,461
|
71,785
|
(34.4)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
18,618
|
15,133
|
(18.7)
|
18,618
|
15,133
|
(18.7)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
34,342
|
21,914
|
(36.2)
|
34,342
|
21,914
|
(36.2)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
5,798
|
3,756
|
(35.2)
|
5,798
|
3,756
|
(35.2)
|
International Traffic
|
171,143
|
75,893
|
(55.7)
|
171,143
|
75,893
|
(55.7)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
171,143
|
75,893
|
(55.7)
|
171,143
|
75,893
|
(55.7)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,104,574
|
602,589
|
(45.4)
|
1,104,574
|
602,589
|
(45.4)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
840,322
|
422,620
|
(49.7)
|
840,322
|
422,620
|
(49.7)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
96,033
|
67,381
|
(29.8)
|
96,033
|
67,381
|
(29.8)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
109,461
|
71,785
|
(34.4)
|
109,461
|
71,785
|
(34.4)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
18,618
|
15,133
|
(18.7)
|
18,618
|
15,133
|
(18.7)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
34,342
|
21,914
|
(36.2)
|
34,342
|
21,914
|
(36.2)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
5,798
|
3,756
|
(35.2)
|
5,798
|
3,756
|
(35.2)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
