ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2021

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 44.1% in Mexico, 40.1% in Puerto Rico and 45.4% in Colombia

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Feb 04, 2021, 16:37 ET

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for January 2021 decreased 43.7% when compared to January 2020. Passenger traffic decreased 44.1% in Mexico, 40.1% in Puerto Rico and 45.4% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded the requirement for negative COVID-19 tests to all air passengers entering the US as of January 26, 2021. According to the CDC, pre- and post-trip testing is a critical layer in slowing the introduction and spread of COVID-19. This strategy is consistent with the current phase of the pandemic and intended to more effectively protect the health of US citizens. Within three days of departure to the United States, passengers are required to obtain a viral test and provide the airline on which they are traveling written documentation of their negative test result or documentation that evidences that they have recovered from COVID-19. Additionally, passengers must get tested again 3 to 5 days after arrival in the US and self-quarantine for 7 days after their arrival. Beginning January 7, 2021, Canada has established similar testing requirements for air passengers travelling to the country. Subsequently, the Canadian government suspended flights between Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30, 2021.

This passenger traffic announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2021 and from January 1 through January 31, 2020. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measurements for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic
Summary






January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2020

2021

2020

2021

Mexico

3,060,553

1,711,590

(44.1)

3,060,553

1,711,590

(44.1)

Domestic Traffic

1,364,809

958,869

(29.7)

1,364,809

958,869

(29.7)

International Traffic

1,695,744

752,721

(55.6)

1,695,744

752,721

(55.6)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

888,012

531,629

(40.1)

888,012

531,629

(40.1)

Domestic Traffic

806,123

505,866

(37.2)

806,123

505,866

(37.2)

International Traffic

81,889

25,763

(68.5)

81,889

25,763

(68.5)

Colombia

1,104,574

602,589

(45.4)

1,104,574

602,589

(45.4)

Domestic Traffic

933,431

526,696

(43.6)

933,431

526,696

(43.6)

International Traffic

171,143

75,893

(55.7)

171,143

75,893

(55.7)

Total Traffic

5,053,139

2,845,808

(43.7)

5,053,139

2,845,808

(43.7)

Domestic Traffic

3,104,363

1,991,431

(35.9)

3,104,363

1,991,431

(35.9)

International Traffic

1,948,776

854,377

(56.2)

1,948,776

854,377

(56.2)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2020

2021

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

1,364,809

958,869

(29.7)

1,364,809

958,869

(29.7)

CUN

Cancun

704,340

577,813

(18.0)

704,340

577,813

(18.0)

CZM

Cozumel

15,143

8,172

(46.0)

15,143

8,172

(46.0)

HUX

Huatulco

59,468

36,970

(37.8)

59,468

36,970

(37.8)

MID

Merida

224,585

115,916

(48.4)

224,585

115,916

(48.4)

MTT

Minatitlan

11,243

7,004

(37.7)

11,243

7,004

(37.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

101,316

50,697

(50.0)

101,316

50,697

(50.0)

TAP

Tapachula

35,125

30,850

(12.2)

35,125

30,850

(12.2)

VER

Veracruz

113,766

69,432

(39.0)

113,766

69,432

(39.0)

VSA

Villahermosa

99,823

62,015

(37.9)

99,823

62,015

(37.9)

International Traffic

1,695,744

752,721

(55.6)

1,695,744

752,721

(55.6)

CUN

Cancun

1,572,774

711,729

(54.7)

1,572,774

711,729

(54.7)

CZM

Cozumel

43,294

16,471

(62.0)

43,294

16,471

(62.0)

HUX

Huatulco

28,085

2,618

(90.7)

28,085

2,618

(90.7)

MID

Merida

23,007

7,699

(66.5)

23,007

7,699

(66.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

798

884

10.8

798

884

10.8

OAX

Oaxaca

16,941

6,600

(61.0)

16,941

6,600

(61.0)

TAP

Tapachula

1,570

816

(48.0)

1,570

816

(48.0)

VER

Veracruz

6,912

4,212

(39.1)

6,912

4,212

(39.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

2,363

1,692

(28.4)

2,363

1,692

(28.4)

Traffic Total Mexico

3,060,553

1,711,590

(44.1)

3,060,553

1,711,590

(44.1)

CUN

Cancun

2,277,114

1,289,542

(43.4)

2,277,114

1,289,542

(43.4)

CZM

Cozumel

58,437

24,643

(57.8)

58,437

24,643

(57.8)

HUX

Huatulco

87,553

39,588

(54.8)

87,553

39,588

(54.8)

MID

Merida

247,592

123,615

(50.1)

247,592

123,615

(50.1)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,041

7,888

(34.5)

12,041

7,888

(34.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

118,257

57,297

(51.5)

118,257

57,297

(51.5)

TAP

Tapachula

36,695

31,666

(13.7)

36,695

31,666

(13.7)

VER

Veracruz

120,678

73,644

(39.0)

120,678

73,644

(39.0)

VSA

Villahermosa

102,186

63,707

(37.7)

102,186

63,707

(37.7)









Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2020

2021

2020

2021

SJU Total

888,012

531,629

(40.1)

888,012

531,629

(40.1)

Domestic Traffic

806,123

505,866

(37.2)

806,123

505,866

(37.2)

International Traffic

81,889

25,763

(68.5)

81,889

25,763

(68.5)









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2020

2021

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

933,431

526,696

(43.6)

933,431

526,696

(43.6)

MDE

Rionegro

669,179

346,727

(48.2)

669,179

346,727

(48.2)

EOH

Medellin

96,033

67,381

(29.8)

96,033

67,381

(29.8)

MTR

Monteria

109,461

71,785

(34.4)

109,461

71,785

(34.4)

APO

Carepa

18,618

15,133

(18.7)

18,618

15,133

(18.7)

UIB

Quibdo

34,342

21,914

(36.2)

34,342

21,914

(36.2)

CZU

Corozal

5,798

3,756

(35.2)

5,798

3,756

(35.2)

International Traffic

171,143

75,893

(55.7)

171,143

75,893

(55.7)

MDE

Rionegro

171,143

75,893

(55.7)

171,143

75,893

(55.7)

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,104,574

602,589

(45.4)

1,104,574

602,589

(45.4)

MDE

Rionegro

840,322

422,620

(49.7)

840,322

422,620

(49.7)

EOH

Medellin

96,033

67,381

(29.8)

96,033

67,381

(29.8)

MTR

Monteria

109,461

71,785

(34.4)

109,461

71,785

(34.4)

APO

Carepa

18,618

15,133

(18.7)

18,618

15,133

(18.7)

UIB

Quibdo

34,342

21,914

(36.2)

34,342

21,914

(36.2)

CZU

Corozal

5,798

3,756

(35.2)

5,798

3,756

(35.2)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

