ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2022
Passenger traffic increased 25.7% in Colombia while decreasing 1.9% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico, compared to January 2019
Compared to January 2020 passenger traffic, a record level at the time, traffic increased 15.0% in Colombia, while declining 7.7% in Mexico and 15.9% in Puerto Rico
Feb 08, 2022, 16:30 ET
MEXICO CITY, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for January 2022 reached a total of 4.8 million passengers, 3.3% above the levels reported in January 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus, as well as the impact of the new Omicron variant mainly in Mexico and Puerto Rico.
Compared to January 2019, passenger traffic increased by 25.7% in Colombia and decreased by 1.9% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico. The growth of passenger traffic in Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, while the decreases reported in Mexico and Puerto Rico were mainly due declines in domestic and international traffic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2022, from January 1 through January 31, 2021 and January 1 through January 31, 2019 and 2020. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
January
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2020
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2020
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Mexico
|
2,881,277
|
3,060,553
|
1,711,590
|
2,826,369
|
65.1
|
(7.7)
|
(1.9)
|
2,881,277
|
3,060,553
|
1,711,590
|
2,826,369
|
65.1
|
(7.7)
|
(1.9)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,254,069
|
1,364,809
|
958,869
|
1,228,532
|
28.1
|
(10.0)
|
(2.0)
|
1,254,069
|
1,364,809
|
958,869
|
1,228,532
|
28.1
|
(10.0)
|
(2.0)
|
International Traffic
|
1,627,208
|
1,695,744
|
752,721
|
1,597,837
|
112.3
|
(5.8)
|
(1.8)
|
1,627,208
|
1,695,744
|
752,721
|
1,597,837
|
112.3
|
(5.8)
|
(1.8)
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
796,878
|
888,012
|
531,629
|
746,697
|
40.5
|
(15.9)
|
(6.3)
|
796,878
|
888,012
|
531,629
|
746,697
|
40.5
|
(15.9)
|
(6.3)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
718,282
|
806,123
|
505,866
|
686,058
|
35.6
|
(14.9)
|
(4.5)
|
718,282
|
806,123
|
505,866
|
686,058
|
35.6
|
(14.9)
|
(4.5)
|
International Traffic
|
78,596
|
81,889
|
25,763
|
60,639
|
135.4
|
(25.9)
|
(22.8)
|
78,596
|
81,889
|
25,763
|
60,639
|
135.4
|
(25.9)
|
(22.8)
|
Colombia
|
1,010,533
|
1,104,574
|
602,589
|
1,270,279
|
110.8
|
15.0
|
25.7
|
1,010,533
|
1,104,574
|
602,589
|
1,270,279
|
110.8
|
15.0
|
25.7
|
Domestic Traffic
|
854,056
|
933,431
|
526,696
|
1,077,833
|
104.6
|
15.5
|
26.2
|
854,056
|
933,431
|
526,696
|
1,077,833
|
104.6
|
15.5
|
26.2
|
International Traffic
|
156,477
|
171,143
|
75,893
|
192,446
|
153.6
|
12.4
|
23.0
|
156,477
|
171,143
|
75,893
|
192,446
|
153.6
|
12.4
|
23.0
|
Total Traffic
|
4,688,688
|
5,053,139
|
2,845,808
|
4,843,345
|
70.2
|
(4.2)
|
3.3
|
4,688,688
|
5,053,139
|
2,845,808
|
4,843,345
|
70.2
|
(4.2)
|
3.3
|
Domestic Traffic
|
2,826,407
|
3,104,363
|
1,991,431
|
2,992,423
|
50.3
|
(3.6)
|
5.9
|
2,826,407
|
3,104,363
|
1,991,431
|
2,992,423
|
50.3
|
(3.6)
|
5.9
|
International Traffic
|
1,862,281
|
1,948,776
|
854,377
|
1,850,922
|
116.6
|
(5.0)
|
(0.6)
|
1,862,281
|
1,948,776
|
854,377
|
1,850,922
|
116.6
|
(5.0)
|
(0.6)
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
January
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2020
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2020
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,254,069
|
1,364,809
|
958,869
|
1,228,532
|
28.1
|
(10.0)
|
(2.0)
|
1,254,069
|
1,364,809
|
958,869
|
1,228,532
|
28.1
|
(10.0)
|
(2.0)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
674,760
|
704,340
|
577,813
|
691,864
|
19.7
|
(1.8)
|
2.5
|
674,760
|
704,340
|
577,813
|
691,864
|
19.7
|
(1.8)
|
2.5
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
13,540
|
15,143
|
8,172
|
14,397
|
76.2
|
(4.9)
|
6.3
|
13,540
|
15,143
|
8,172
|
14,397
|
76.2
|
(4.9)
|
6.3
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
59,817
|
59,468
|
36,970
|
65,257
|
76.5
|
9.7
|
9.1
|
59,817
|
59,468
|
36,970
|
65,257
|
76.5
|
9.7
|
9.1
|
MID
|
Merida
|
192,368
|
224,585
|
115,916
|
173,128
|
49.4
|
(22.9)
|
(10.0)
|
192,368
|
224,585
|
115,916
|
173,128
|
49.4
|
(22.9)
|
(10.0)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
11,426
|
11,243
|
7,004
|
6,092
|
(13.0)
|
(45.8)
|
(46.7)
|
11,426
|
11,243
|
7,004
|
6,092
|
(13.0)
|
(45.8)
|
(46.7)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
71,796
|
101,316
|
50,697
|
77,045
|
52.0
|
(24.0)
|
7.3
|
71,796
|
101,316
|
50,697
|
77,045
|
52.0
|
(24.0)
|
7.3
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
30,396
|
35,125
|
30,850
|
37,572
|
21.8
|
7.0
|
23.6
|
30,396
|
35,125
|
30,850
|
37,572
|
21.8
|
7.0
|
23.6
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
104,991
|
113,766
|
69,432
|
85,857
|
23.7
|
(24.5)
|
(18.2)
|
104,991
|
113,766
|
69,432
|
85,857
|
23.7
|
(24.5)
|
(18.2)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
94,975
|
99,823
|
62,015
|
77,320
|
24.7
|
(22.5)
|
(18.6)
|
94,975
|
99,823
|
62,015
|
77,320
|
24.7
|
(22.5)
|
(18.6)
|
International Traffic
|
1,627,208
|
1,695,744
|
752,721
|
1,597,837
|
112.3
|
(5.8)
|
(1.8)
|
1,627,208
|
1,695,744
|
752,721
|
1,597,837
|
112.3
|
(5.8)
|
(1.8)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,513,106
|
1,572,774
|
711,729
|
1,500,061
|
110.8
|
(4.6)
|
(0.9)
|
1,513,106
|
1,572,774
|
711,729
|
1,500,061
|
110.8
|
(4.6)
|
(0.9)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
41,636
|
43,294
|
16,471
|
36,719
|
122.9
|
(15.2)
|
(11.8)
|
41,636
|
43,294
|
16,471
|
36,719
|
122.9
|
(15.2)
|
(11.8)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
28,004
|
28,085
|
2,618
|
11,659
|
345.3
|
(58.5)
|
(58.4)
|
28,004
|
28,085
|
2,618
|
11,659
|
345.3
|
(58.5)
|
(58.4)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
20,669
|
23,007
|
7,699
|
19,325
|
151.0
|
(16.0)
|
(6.5)
|
20,669
|
23,007
|
7,699
|
19,325
|
151.0
|
(16.0)
|
(6.5)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
855
|
798
|
884
|
1,152
|
30.3
|
44.4
|
34.7
|
855
|
798
|
884
|
1,152
|
30.3
|
44.4
|
34.7
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
13,517
|
16,941
|
6,600
|
17,206
|
160.7
|
1.6
|
27.3
|
13,517
|
16,941
|
6,600
|
17,206
|
160.7
|
1.6
|
27.3
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,630
|
1,570
|
816
|
1,392
|
70.6
|
(11.3)
|
(14.6)
|
1,630
|
1,570
|
816
|
1,392
|
70.6
|
(11.3)
|
(14.6)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
6,055
|
6,912
|
4,212
|
8,338
|
98.0
|
20.6
|
37.7
|
6,055
|
6,912
|
4,212
|
8,338
|
98.0
|
20.6
|
37.7
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
1,736
|
2,363
|
1,692
|
1,985
|
17.3
|
(16.0)
|
14.3
|
1,736
|
2,363
|
1,692
|
1,985
|
17.3
|
(16.0)
|
14.3
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
2,881,277
|
3,060,553
|
1,711,590
|
2,826,369
|
65.1
|
(7.7)
|
(1.9)
|
2,881,277
|
3,060,553
|
1,711,590
|
2,826,369
|
65.1
|
(7.7)
|
(1.9)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,187,866
|
2,277,114
|
1,289,542
|
2,191,925
|
70.0
|
(3.7)
|
0.2
|
2,187,866
|
2,277,114
|
1,289,542
|
2,191,925
|
70.0
|
(3.7)
|
0.2
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
55,176
|
58,437
|
24,643
|
51,116
|
107.4
|
(12.5)
|
(7.4)
|
55,176
|
58,437
|
24,643
|
51,116
|
107.4
|
(12.5)
|
(7.4)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
87,821
|
87,553
|
39,588
|
76,916
|
94.3
|
(12.1)
|
(12.4)
|
87,821
|
87,553
|
39,588
|
76,916
|
94.3
|
(12.1)
|
(12.4)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
213,037
|
247,592
|
123,615
|
192,453
|
55.7
|
(22.3)
|
(9.7)
|
213,037
|
247,592
|
123,615
|
192,453
|
55.7
|
(22.3)
|
(9.7)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
12,281
|
12,041
|
7,888
|
7,244
|
(8.2)
|
(39.8)
|
(41.0)
|
12,281
|
12,041
|
7,888
|
7,244
|
(8.2)
|
(39.8)
|
(41.0)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
85,313
|
118,257
|
57,297
|
94,251
|
64.5
|
(20.3)
|
10.5
|
85,313
|
118,257
|
57,297
|
94,251
|
64.5
|
(20.3)
|
10.5
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
32,026
|
36,695
|
31,666
|
38,964
|
23.0
|
6.2
|
21.7
|
32,026
|
36,695
|
31,666
|
38,964
|
23.0
|
6.2
|
21.7
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
111,046
|
120,678
|
73,644
|
94,195
|
27.9
|
(21.9)
|
(15.2)
|
111,046
|
120,678
|
73,644
|
94,195
|
27.9
|
(21.9)
|
(15.2)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
96,711
|
102,186
|
63,707
|
79,305
|
24.5
|
(22.4)
|
(18.0)
|
96,711
|
102,186
|
63,707
|
79,305
|
24.5
|
(22.4)
|
(18.0)
|
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
January
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2020
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2020
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
SJU Total
|
796,878
|
888,012
|
531,629
|
746,697
|
40.5
|
(15.9)
|
(6.3)
|
796,878
|
888,012
|
531,629
|
746,697
|
40.5
|
(15.9)
|
(6.3)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
718,282
|
806,123
|
505,866
|
686,058
|
35.6
|
(14.9)
|
(4.5)
|
718,282
|
806,123
|
505,866
|
686,058
|
35.6
|
(14.9)
|
(4.5)
|
International Traffic
|
78,596
|
81,889
|
25,763
|
60,639
|
135.4
|
(25.9)
|
(22.8)
|
78,596
|
81,889
|
25,763
|
60,639
|
135.4
|
(25.9)
|
(22.8)
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
January
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2020
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2020
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Domestic Traffic
|
854,056
|
933,431
|
526,696
|
1,077,833
|
104.6
|
15.5
|
26.2
|
854,056
|
933,431
|
526,696
|
1,077,833
|
104.6
|
15.5
|
26.2
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
619,373
|
669,179
|
346,727
|
781,662
|
125.4
|
16.8
|
26.2
|
619,373
|
669,179
|
346,727
|
781,662
|
125.4
|
16.8
|
26.2
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
89,058
|
96,033
|
67,381
|
101,375
|
50.5
|
5.6
|
13.8
|
89,058
|
96,033
|
67,381
|
101,375
|
50.5
|
5.6
|
13.8
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
89,449
|
109,461
|
71,785
|
136,771
|
90.5
|
24.9
|
52.9
|
89,449
|
109,461
|
71,785
|
136,771
|
90.5
|
24.9
|
52.9
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
15,349
|
18,618
|
15,133
|
21,852
|
44.4
|
17.4
|
42.4
|
15,349
|
18,618
|
15,133
|
21,852
|
44.4
|
17.4
|
42.4
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
31,146
|
34,342
|
21,914
|
30,908
|
41.0
|
(10.0)
|
(0.8)
|
31,146
|
34,342
|
21,914
|
30,908
|
41.0
|
(10.0)
|
(0.8)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
9,681
|
5,798
|
3,756
|
5,265
|
40.2
|
(9.2)
|
(45.6)
|
9,681
|
5,798
|
3,756
|
5,265
|
40.2
|
(9.2)
|
(45.6)
|
International Traffic
|
156,477
|
171,143
|
75,893
|
192,446
|
153.6
|
12.4
|
23.0
|
156,477
|
171,143
|
75,893
|
192,446
|
153.6
|
12.4
|
23.0
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
156,477
|
171,143
|
75,893
|
192,446
|
153.6
|
12.4
|
23.0
|
156,477
|
171,143
|
75,893
|
192,446
|
153.6
|
12.4
|
23.0
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,010,533
|
1,104,574
|
602,589
|
1,270,279
|
110.8
|
15.0
|
25.7
|
1,010,533
|
1,104,574
|
602,589
|
1,270,279
|
110.8
|
15.0
|
25.7
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
775,850
|
840,322
|
422,620
|
974,108
|
130.5
|
15.9
|
25.6
|
775,850
|
840,322
|
422,620
|
974,108
|
130.5
|
15.9
|
25.6
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
89058
|
96,033
|
67,381
|
101,375
|
50.5
|
5.6
|
13.8
|
89,058
|
96,033
|
67,381
|
101,375
|
50.5
|
5.6
|
13.8
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
89,449
|
109,461
|
71,785
|
136,771
|
90.5
|
24.9
|
52.9
|
89,449
|
109,461
|
71,785
|
136,771
|
90.5
|
24.9
|
52.9
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
15,349
|
18,618
|
15,133
|
21,852
|
44.4
|
17.4
|
42.4
|
15,349
|
18,618
|
15,133
|
21,852
|
44.4
|
17.4
|
42.4
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
31,146
|
34,342
|
21,914
|
30,908
|
41.0
|
(10.0)
|
(0.8)
|
31,146
|
34,342
|
21,914
|
30,908
|
41.0
|
(10.0)
|
(0.8)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
9,681
|
5,798
|
3,756
|
5,265
|
40.2
|
(9.2)
|
(45.6)
|
9,681
|
5,798
|
3,756
|
5,265
|
40.2
|
(9.2)
|
(45.6)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
|
Contacts:
|
ASUR
|
InspIR Group
|
Lic. Adolfo Castro
|
Susan Borinelli
|
+52-55-5284-0408
|
+1-646-330-5907
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
