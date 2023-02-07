ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2023

Compared to January 2022, passenger traffic increased by 37.8% in Puerto Rico, 33.6% in Mexico and 16.6% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for January 2023 reached a total of 6.3 million passengers, 29.8% above the levels reported in January 2022.

Compared to January 2022, passenger traffic increased by 37.8% in Puerto Rico, 33.6% in Mexico and 16.6% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth all regions of operations was driven by increases in both domestic and international traffic. In Puerto Rico, Mexico and Colombia domestic traffic increased 36.8%, 35.0% and 10.5%, respectively, while international traffic increased 49.6%, 32.4% and 50.8%, respectively.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods January 1 through January 31, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Mexico Passenger Traffic













January % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2022 2023

2022 2023

Domestic Traffic 1,228,532 1,658,897 35.0

1,228,532 1,658,897 35.0

CUN Cancun 691,864 914,893 32.2

691,864 914,893 32.2

CZM Cozumel 14,397 10,916 (24.2)

14,397 10,916 (24.2)

HUX Huatulco 65,257 78,013 19.5

65,257 78,013 19.5

MID Merida 173,128 274,343 58.5

173,128 274,343 58.5

MTT Minatitlan 6,092 8,840 45.1

6,092 8,840 45.1

OAX Oaxaca 77,045 115,316 49.7

77,045 115,316 49.7

TAP Tapachula 37,572 39,936 6.3

37,572 39,936 6.3

VER Veracruz 85,857 112,475 31.0

85,857 112,475 31.0

VSA Villahermosa 77,320 104,165 34.7

77,320 104,165 34.7

International Traffic 1,597,837 2,115,810 32.4

1,597,837 2,115,810 32.4

CUN Cancun 1,500,061 1,982,951 32.2

1,500,061 1,982,951 32.2

CZM Cozumel 36,719 49,978 36.1

36,719 49,978 36.1

HUX Huatulco 11,659 18,998 62.9

11,659 18,998 62.9

MID Merida 19,325 29,862 54.5

19,325 29,862 54.5

MTT Minatitlan 1,152 827 (28.2)

1,152 827 (28.2)

OAX Oaxaca 17,206 20,403 18.6

17,206 20,403 18.6

TAP Tapachula 1,392 1,743 25.2

1,392 1,743 25.2

VER Veracruz 8,338 8,719 4.6

8,338 8,719 4.6

VSA Villahermosa 1,985 2,329 17.3

1,985 2,329 17.3

Traffic Total Mexico 2,826,369 3,774,707 33.6

2,826,369 3,774,707 33.6

CUN Cancun 2,191,925 2,897,844 32.2

2,191,925 2,897,844 32.2

CZM Cozumel 51,116 60,894 19.1

51,116 60,894 19.1

HUX Huatulco 76,916 97,011 26.1

76,916 97,011 26.1

MID Merida 192,453 304,205 58.1

192,453 304,205 58.1

MTT Minatitlan 7,244 9,667 33.4

7,244 9,667 33.4

OAX Oaxaca 94,251 135,719 44.0

94,251 135,719 44.0

TAP Tapachula 38,964 41,679 7.0

38,964 41,679 7.0

VER Veracruz 94,195 121,194 28.7

94,195 121,194 28.7

VSA Villahermosa 79,305 106,494 34.3

79,305 106,494 34.3



































US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









January % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 LMM Total 746,697 1,028,927 37.8

746,697 1,028,927 37.8 Domestic Traffic 686,058 938,226 36.8

686,058 938,226 36.8 International Traffic 60,639 90,701 49.6

60,639 90,701 49.6

























Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











January % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2022 2023

2022 2023

Domestic Traffic 1,077,833 1,190,799 10.5

1,077,833 1,190,799 10.5

MDE Rionegro 781,662 901,816 15.4

781,662 901,816 15.4

EOH Medellin 101,375 97,087 (4.2)

101,375 97,087 (4.2)

MTR Monteria 136,771 141,185 3.2

136,771 141,185 3.2

APO Carepa 21,852 16,048 (26.6)

21,852 16,048 (26.6)

UIB Quibdo 30,908 31,813 2.9

30,908 31,813 2.9

CZU Corozal 5,265 2,850 (45.9)

5,265 2,850 (45.9)

International Traffic 192,446 290,191 50.8

192,446 290,191 50.8

MDE Rionegro 192,446 290,191 50.8

192,446 290,191 50.8

EOH Medellin















MTR Monteria - -



- -



APO Carepa - -



- -



UIB Quibdo - -



- -



CZU Corozal - -



- -



Traffic Total Colombia 1,270,279 1,480,990 16.6

1,270,279 1,480,990 16.6

MDE Rionegro 974,108 1,192,007 22.4

974,108 1,192,007 22.4

EOH Medellin 101,375 97,087 (4.2)

101,375 97,087 (4.2)

MTR Monteria 136,771 141,185 3.2

136,771 141,185 3.2

APO Carepa 21,852 16,048 (26.6)

21,852 16,048 (26.6)

UIB Quibdo 30,908 31,813 2.9

30,908 31,813 2.9

CZU Corozal 5,265 2,850 (45.9)

5,265 2,850 (45.9)

































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.