ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2023

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Feb 07, 2023, 16:30 ET

Compared to January 2022, passenger traffic increased by 37.8% in Puerto Rico, 33.6% in Mexico and 16.6% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for January 2023 reached a total of 6.3 million passengers, 29.8% above the levels reported in January 2022.

Compared to January 2022, passenger traffic increased by 37.8% in Puerto Rico, 33.6% in Mexico and 16.6% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth all regions of operations was driven by increases in both domestic and international traffic. In Puerto Rico, Mexico and Colombia domestic traffic increased 36.8%, 35.0% and 10.5%, respectively, while international traffic increased 49.6%, 32.4% and 50.8%, respectively.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods January 1 through January 31, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Mexico

2,826,369

3,774,707

33.6

2,826,369

3,774,707

33.6

Domestic Traffic

1,228,532

1,658,897

35.0

1,228,532

1,658,897

35.0

International Traffic

1,597,837

2,115,810

32.4

1,597,837

2,115,810

32.4

San Juan, Puerto Rico

746,697

1,028,927

37.8

746,697

1,028,927

37.8

Domestic Traffic

686,058

938,226

36.8

686,058

938,226

36.8

International Traffic

60,639

90,701

49.6

60,639

90,701

49.6

Colombia

1,270,279

1,480,990

16.6

1,270,279

1,480,990

16.6

Domestic Traffic

1,077,833

1,190,799

10.5

1,077,833

1,190,799

10.5

International Traffic

192,446

290,191

50.8

192,446

290,191

50.8

Total Traffic

4,843,345

6,284,624

29.8

4,843,345

6,284,624

29.8

Domestic Traffic

2,992,423

3,787,922

26.6

2,992,423

3,787,922

26.6

International Traffic

1,850,922

2,496,702

34.9

1,850,922

2,496,702

34.9

Mexico Passenger Traffic








January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,228,532

1,658,897

35.0

1,228,532

1,658,897

35.0

CUN

Cancun

691,864

914,893

32.2

691,864

914,893

32.2

CZM

Cozumel

14,397

10,916

(24.2)

14,397

10,916

(24.2)

HUX

Huatulco

65,257

78,013

19.5

65,257

78,013

19.5

MID

Merida

173,128

274,343

58.5

173,128

274,343

58.5

MTT

Minatitlan

6,092

8,840

45.1

6,092

8,840

45.1

OAX

Oaxaca

77,045

115,316

49.7

77,045

115,316

49.7

TAP

Tapachula

37,572

39,936

6.3

37,572

39,936

6.3

VER

Veracruz

85,857

112,475

31.0

85,857

112,475

31.0

VSA

Villahermosa

77,320

104,165

34.7

77,320

104,165

34.7

International Traffic

1,597,837

2,115,810

32.4

1,597,837

2,115,810

32.4

CUN

Cancun

1,500,061

1,982,951

32.2

1,500,061

1,982,951

32.2

CZM

Cozumel

36,719

49,978

36.1

36,719

49,978

36.1

HUX

Huatulco

11,659

18,998

62.9

11,659

18,998

62.9

MID

Merida

19,325

29,862

54.5

19,325

29,862

54.5

MTT

Minatitlan

1,152

827

(28.2)

1,152

827

(28.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

17,206

20,403

18.6

17,206

20,403

18.6

TAP

Tapachula

1,392

1,743

25.2

1,392

1,743

25.2

VER

Veracruz

8,338

8,719

4.6

8,338

8,719

4.6

VSA

Villahermosa

1,985

2,329

17.3

1,985

2,329

17.3

Traffic Total Mexico

2,826,369

3,774,707

33.6

2,826,369

3,774,707

33.6

CUN

Cancun

2,191,925

2,897,844

32.2

2,191,925

2,897,844

32.2

CZM

Cozumel

51,116

60,894

19.1

51,116

60,894

19.1

HUX

Huatulco

76,916

97,011

26.1

76,916

97,011

26.1

MID

Merida

192,453

304,205

58.1

192,453

304,205

58.1

MTT

Minatitlan

7,244

9,667

33.4

7,244

9,667

33.4

OAX

Oaxaca

94,251

135,719

44.0

94,251

135,719

44.0

TAP

Tapachula

38,964

41,679

7.0

38,964

41,679

7.0

VER

Veracruz

94,195

121,194

28.7

94,195

121,194

28.7

VSA

Villahermosa

79,305

106,494

34.3

79,305

106,494

34.3
















US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

LMM Total

746,697

1,028,927

37.8

746,697

1,028,927

37.8

Domestic Traffic

686,058

938,226

36.8

686,058

938,226

36.8

International Traffic

60,639

90,701

49.6

60,639

90,701

49.6












Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,077,833

1,190,799

10.5

1,077,833

1,190,799

10.5

MDE

Rionegro

781,662

901,816

15.4

781,662

901,816

15.4

EOH

Medellin

101,375

97,087

(4.2)

101,375

97,087

(4.2)

MTR

Monteria

136,771

141,185

3.2

136,771

141,185

3.2

APO

Carepa

21,852

16,048

(26.6)

21,852

16,048

(26.6)

UIB

Quibdo

30,908

31,813

2.9

30,908

31,813

2.9

CZU

Corozal

5,265

2,850

(45.9)

5,265

2,850

(45.9)

International Traffic

192,446

290,191

50.8

192,446

290,191

50.8

MDE

Rionegro

192,446

290,191

50.8

192,446

290,191

50.8

EOH

Medellin







MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,270,279

1,480,990

16.6

1,270,279

1,480,990

16.6

MDE

Rionegro

974,108

1,192,007

22.4

974,108

1,192,007

22.4

EOH

Medellin

101,375

97,087

(4.2)

101,375

97,087

(4.2)

MTR

Monteria

136,771

141,185

3.2

136,771

141,185

3.2

APO

Carepa

21,852

16,048

(26.6)

21,852

16,048

(26.6)

UIB

Quibdo

30,908

31,813

2.9

30,908

31,813

2.9

CZU

Corozal

5,265

2,850

(45.9)

5,265

2,850

(45.9)















About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

