ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2020

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 74.7% in Mexico, 62.4% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia

Aug 06, 2020, 16:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for July 2020 decreased 77.6% when compared to July 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 74.7% in Mexico, 62.4% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between July 1 through July 31, 2020 and from July 1 through July 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Mexico

3,198,194

809,306

(74.7)

20,648,828

9,334,186

(54.8)

Domestic Traffic

1,634,446

574,574

(64.8)

9,532,322

4,549,044

(52.3)

International Traffic

1,563,748

234,732

(85.0)

11,116,506

4,785,142

(57.0)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

968,319

363,935

(62.4)

5,686,127

2,906,051

(48.9)

Domestic Traffic

851,865

351,932

(58.7)

5,068,032

2,684,660

(47.0)

International Traffic

116,454

12,003

(89.7)

618,095

221,391

(64.2)

Colombia

1,078,246

2,369

(99.8)

5,836,076

2,276,841

(61.0)

Domestic Traffic

903,812

1,654

(99.8)

5,661,642

2,276,126

(59.8)

International Traffic

174,434

715

(99.6)

174,434

715

(99.6)

Total Traffic

5,244,759

1,175,610

(77.6)

32,171,031

14,517,078

(54.9)

Domestic Traffic

3,390,123

928,160

(72.6)

20,261,996

9,509,830

(53.1)

International Traffic

1,854,636

247,450

(86.7)

11,909,035

5,007,248

(58.0)









Since March 16, 2020, various governments have issued flight restrictions for different regions of the world to limit the breakout of the COVID-19 virus. With respect to the airports ASUR operates:

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight bans, to date. In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all arriving passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. On March 30, 2020, the Governor of Puerto Rico, through an executive order of indefinite term, imposed a two-week quarantine on all passengers arriving at the LMM Airport. Therefore, LMM Airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.

To further strengthen health controls on arrival, starting July 15, the Governor of Puerto Rico began implementing the following additional measures. All passengers must wear a mask, complete a mandatory flight declaration form from the Puerto Rico Health Department, and submit negative results of a PCR molecular COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to arrival to avoid having to undergo the two-week quarantine. Passengers can also opt to take the COVID-19 test in Puerto Rico (not necessarily at the airport), in order to be released from quarantine (estimated to take between 24-48 hours).

In Colombia, all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, were suspended by the Colombian government starting March 23, 2020. This suspension has been extended through August 31, 2020, with exceptions for humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure. Recently, the Colombian government announced that Colombia's airports will reopen to international flights on September 1, 2020. Similarly, domestic air travel in Colombia was suspended starting March 25, 2020. Consequently, ASUR's commercial aviation operations at the Enrique Olaya Herrera de Medellín, José María Córdova de Rionegro, Los Garzones de Montería, Antonio Roldán Betancourt de Carepa, El Caraño de Quibdó and Las Brujas de Corozal airports were suspended starting as of such dates.

The Colombian government allowed domestic flights to resume on July 1, 2020, starting with pilot tests for domestic routes between cities with low levels of contagion. The Colombian government has delegated to municipal administrations the power to request approval from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transport and Aerocivil (the aeronautical authority in Colombia) to resume domestic flights from or to their municipalities. As a result, both municipalities involved would be required to agree in order to restart such domestic flights. As of today, ASUR's airports in Colombia have not yet resumed domestic flights.

Mexico Passenger Traffic

July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

1,634,446

574,574

(64.8)

9,532,322

4,549,044

(52.3)

CUN

Cancun

914,987

395,958

(56.7)

5,134,037

2,429,042

(52.7)

CZM

Cozumel

20,523

2,114

(89.7)

118,752

40,401

(66.0)

HUX

Huatulco

78,728

15,779

(80.0)

448,436

166,991

(62.8)

MID

Merida

237,223

55,578

(76.6)

1,465,713

702,560

(52.1)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,145

3,192

(73.7)

82,764

36,876

(55.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

100,386

21,908

(78.2)

567,630

310,872

(45.2)

TAP

Tapachula

30,959

14,745

(52.4)

211,879

135,549

(36.0)

VER

Veracruz

129,467

36,051

(72.2)

801,448

384,277

(52.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

110,028

29,249

(73.4)

701,663

342,476

(51.2)

Mexico Passenger Traffic (continued)






July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

International Traffic

1,563,748

234,732

(85.0)

11,116,506

4,785,142

(57.0)

CUN

Cancun

1,484,897

221,074

(85.1)

10,480,240

4,430,974

(57.7)

CZM

Cozumel

27,621

8,675

(68.6)

256,807

139,276

(45.8)

HUX

Huatulco

3,251

313

(90.4)

104,319

77,710

(25.5)

MID

Merida

19,463

1,874

(90.4)

126,135

64,628

(48.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

891

92

(89.7)

4,616

2,047

(55.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

16,449

520

(96.8)

84,606

40,953

(51.6)

TAP

Tapachula

1,581

515

(67.4)

7,951

4,195

(47.2)

VER

Veracruz

7,275

519

(92.9)

39,681

16,484

(58.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

2,320

1,150

(50.4)

12,151

8,875

(27.0)

Traffic Total Mexico

3,198,194

809,306

(74.7)

20,648,828

9,334,186

(54.8)

CUN

Cancun

2,399,884

617,032

(74.3)

15,614,277

6,860,016

(56.1)

CZM

Cozumel

48,144

10,789

(77.6)

375,559

179,677

(52.2)

HUX

Huatulco

81,979

16,092

(80.4)

552,755

244,701

(55.7)

MID

Merida

256,686

57,452

(77.6)

1,591,848

767,188

(51.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

13,036

3,284

(74.8)

87,380

38,923

(55.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

116,835

22,428

(80.8)

652,236

351,825

(46.1)

TAP

Tapachula

32,540

15,260

(53.1)

219,830

139,744

(36.4)

VER

Veracruz

136,742

36,570

(73.3)

841,129

400,761

(52.4)

VSA

Villahermosa

112,348

30,399

(72.9)

713,814

351,351

(50.8)
















US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

SJU Total

968,319

363,935

(62.4)

5,686,127

2,906,051

(48.9)

Domestic Traffic

851,865

351,932

(58.7)

5,068,032

2,684,660

(47.0)

International Traffic

116,454

12,003

(89.7)

618,095

221,391

(64.2)









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

903,812

1,654

(99.8)

5,661,642

2,276,126

(59.8)

MDE

Rionegro

655,875

49

(100.0)

4,101,100

1,623,708

(60.4)

EOH

Medellin

98,190

1,002

(99.0)

607,858

244,650

(59.8)

MTR

Monteria

87,586

138

(99.8)

560,353

259,772

(53.6)

APO

Carepa

19,456

81

(99.6)

123,813

50,574

(59.2)

UIB

Quibdo

34,114

341

(99.0)

214,193

84,104

(60.7)

CZU

Corozal

8,591

43

(99.5)

54,325

13,318

(75.5)

International Traffic

174,434

715

(99.6)

174,434

715

(99.6)

MDE

Rionegro

174,434

715

(99.6)

174,434

715

(99.6)

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,078,246

2,369

(99.8)

5,836,076

2,276,841

(61.0)

MDE

Rionegro

830,309

764

(99.9)

4,275,534

1,624,423

(62.0)

EOH

Medellin

98,190

1,002

(99.0)

607,858

244,650

(59.8)

MTR

Monteria

87,586

138

(99.8)

560,353

259,772

(53.6)

APO

Carepa

19,456

81

(99.6)

123,813

50,574

(59.2)

UIB

Quibdo

34,114

341

(99.0)

214,193

84,104

(60.7)

CZU

Corozal

8,591

43

(99.5)

54,325

13,318

(75.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

