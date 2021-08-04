ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2021

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that that total passenger traffic for July 2021 reached a total of 5.2 million passengers, 1.5% below the levels reported in July 2019, reflecting a continued recovery in travel demand in general and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus .

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of July 2019, passenger traffic declined 4.8% in Mexico and 6.9% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 15.6%.

This announcement reflects comparisons between July 1 through July 31, 2021, from July 1 through July 31, 2020 and July 1 through July 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary



























July

% Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2021

vs 2020 % Chg

2021

vs 2019





2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021

Mexico

3,198,194 809,306 3,043,952 276.1 (4.8)

20,648,828 9,334,186 15,467,960 65.7 (25.1)

Domestic Traffic 1,634,446 574,574 1,499,657 161.0 (8.2)

9,532,322 4,549,044 8,122,700 78.6 (14.8)

International Traffic 1,563,748 234,732 1,544,295 557.9 (1.2)

11,116,506 4,785,142 7,345,260 53.5 (33.9)

San Juan, Puerto Rico 968,319 363,935 1,118,931 207.5 15.6

5,686,127 2,906,051 5,555,160 91.2 (2.3)

Domestic Traffic 851,865 351,932 1,042,005 196.1 22.3

5,068,032 2,684,660 5,301,739 97.5 4.6

International Traffic 116,454 12,003 76,926 540.9 (33.9)

618,095 221,391 253,421 14.5 (59.0)

Colombia 1,078,246 2,369 1,004,028 42,281.9 (6.9)

6,693,212 2,677,419 4,880,660 82.3 (27.1)

Domestic Traffic 903,812 1,654 841,393 50,770.2 (6.9)

5,661,642 2,276,126 4,170,917 83.2 (26.3)

International Traffic 174,434 715 162,635 22,646.2 (6.8)

1,031,570 401,293 709,743 76.9 (31.2)

Total Traffic 5,244,759 1,175,610 5,166,911 339.5 (1.5)

33,028,167 14,917,656 25,903,780 73.6 (21.6)

Domestic Traffic 3,390,123 928,160 3,383,055 264.5 (0.2)

20,261,996 9,509,830 17,595,356 85.0 (13.2)

International Traffic 1,854,636 247,450 1,783,856 620.9 (3.8)

12,766,171 5,407,826 8,308,424 53.6 (34.9)





















































Mexico Passenger Traffic





















July % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021

vs 2020 % Chg

2021

vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 1,634,446 574,574 1,499,657 161.0 (8.2)

9,532,322 4,549,044 8,122,700 78.6 (14.8) CUN Cancun 914,987 395,958 931,989 135.4 1.9

5,134,037 2,429,042 4,989,716 105.4 (2.8) CZM Cozumel 20,523 2,114 22,064 943.7 7.5

118,752 40,401 78,589 94.5 (33.8) HUX Huatulco 78,728 15,779 72,407 358.9 (8.0)

448,436 166,991 344,662 106.4 (23.1) MID Merida 237,223 55,578 170,038 205.9 (28.3)

1,465,713 702,560 961,827 36.9 (34.4) MTT Minatitlan 12,145 3,192 9,005 182.1 (25.9)

82,764 36,876 54,516 47.8 (34.1) OAX Oaxaca 100,386 21,908 77,901 255.6 (22.4)

567,630 310,872 414,193 33.2 (27.0) TAP Tapachula 30,959 14,745 35,359 139.8 14.2

211,879 135,549 219,761 62.1 3.7 VER Veracruz 129,467 36,051 94,491 162.1 (27.0)

801,448 384,277 559,048 45.5 (30.2) VSA Villahermosa 110,028 29,249 86,403 195.4 (21.5)

701,663 342,476 500,388 46.1 (28.7) International

Traffic 1,563,748 234,732 1,544,295 557.9 (1.2)

11,116,506 4,785,142 7,345,260 53.5 (33.9) CUN Cancun 1,484,897 221,074 1,441,679 552.1 (2.9)

10,480,240 4,430,974 6,891,980 55.5 (34.2) CZM Cozumel 27,621 8,675 45,062 419.4 63.1

256,807 139,276 215,133 54.5 (16.2) HUX Huatulco 3,251 313 3,981 1,171.9 22.5

104,319 77,710 15,645 (79.9) (85.0) MID Merida 19,463 1,874 22,578 1,104.8 16.0

126,135 64,628 100,346 55.3 (20.4) MTT Minatitlan 891 92 738 702.2 (17.2)

4,616 2,047 3,265 59.5 (29.3) OAX Oaxaca 16,449 520 15,938 2,965.0 (3.1)

84,606 40,953 59,829 46.1 (29.3) TAP Tapachula 1,581 515 1,111 115.7 (29.7)

7,951 4,195 4,728 12.7 (40.5) VER Veracruz 7,275 519 10,803 1,981.5 48.5

39,681 16,484 41,252 150.3 4.0 VSA Villahermosa 2,320 1,150 2,405 109.1 3.7

12,151 8,875 13,082 47.4 7.7 Traffic Total

Mexico 3,198,194 809,306 3,043,952 276.1 (4.8)

20,648,828 9,334,186 15,467,960 65.7 (25.1) CUN Cancun 2,399,884 617,032 2,373,668 284.7 (1.1)

15,614,277 6,860,016 11,881,696 73.2 (23.9) CZM Cozumel 48,144 10,789 67,126 522.2 39.4

375,559 179,677 293,722 63.5 (21.8) HUX Huatulco 81,979 16,092 76,388 374.7 (6.8)

552,755 244,701 360,307 47.2 (34.8) MID Merida 256,686 57,452 192,616 235.3 (25.0)

1,591,848 767,188 1,062,173 38.5 (33.3) MTT Minatitlan 13,036 3,284 9,743 196.7 (25.3)

87,380 38,923 57,781 48.4 (33.9) OAX Oaxaca 116,835 22,428 93,839 318.4 (19.7)

652,236 351,825 474,022 34.7 (27.3) TAP Tapachula 32,540 15,260 36,470 139.0 12.1

219,830 139,744 224,489 60.6 2.1 VER Veracruz 136,742 36,570 105,294 187.9 (23.0)

841,129 400,761 600,300 49.8 (28.6) VSA Villahermosa 112,348 30,399 88,808 192.1 (21.0)

713,814 351,351 513,470 46.1 (28.1)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)













July % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 SJU Total 968,319 363,935 1,118,931 207.5 15.6

5,686,127 2,906,051 5,555,160 91.2 (2.3) Domestic Traffic 851,865 351,932 1,042,005 196.1 22.3

5,068,032 2,684,660 5,301,739 97.5 4.6 International Traffic 116,454 12,003 76,926 540.9 (33.9)

618,095 221,391 253,421 14.5 (59.0)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

















July % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 903,812 1,654 841,393 50,770.2 (6.9)

5,661,642 2,276,126 4,170,917 83.2 (26.3) MDE Rionegro 655,875 49 603,161 1,230,840.8 (8.0)

4,101,100 1,623,708 2,846,800 75.3 (30.6) EOH Medellin 98,190 1,002 92,305 9,112.1 (6.0)

607,858 244,650 500,391 104.5 (17.7) MTR Monteria 87,586 138 95,527 69,122.5 9.1

560,353 259,772 532,653 105.0 (4.9) APO Carepa 19,456 81 19,430 23,887.7 (0.1)

123,813 50,574 111,942 121.3 (9.6) UIB Quibdo 34,114 341 26,951 7,803.5 (21.0)

214,193 84,104 156,507 86.1 (26.9) CZU Corozal 8,591 43 4,019 9,246.5 (53.2)

54,325 13,318 22,624 69.9 (58.4) International

Traffic 174,434 715 162,635 22,646.2 (6.8)

1,031,570 401,293 709,743 76.9 (31.2) MDE Rionegro 174,434 715 162,635 22,646.2 (6.8)

1,031,570 401,293 709,743 76.9 (31.2) EOH Medellin -









-







MTR Monteria - - -





- - -



APO Carepa - - -





- - -



UIB Quibdo - - -





- - -



CZU Corozal - - -





- - -



Traffic Total

Colombia 1,078,246 2,369 1,004,028 42,281.9 (6.9)

6,693,212 2,677,419 4,880,660 82.3 (27.1) MDE Rionegro 830,309 764 765,796 100,135.1 (7.8)

5,132,670 2,025,001 3,556,543 75.6 (30.7) EOH Medellin 98190 1,002 92,305 9,112.1 (6.0)

607,858 244,650 500,391 104.5 (17.7) MTR Monteria 87,586 138 95,527 69,122.5 9.1

560,353 259,772 532,653 105.0 (4.9) APO Carepa 19,456 81 19,430 23,887.7 (0.1)

123,813 50,574 111,942 121.3 (9.6) UIB Quibdo 34,114 341 26,951 7,803.5 (21.0)

214,193 84,104 156,507 86.1 (26.9) CZU Corozal 8,591 43 4,019 9,246.5 (53.2)

54,325 13,318 22,624 69.9 (58.4)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:





ASUR InspIR Group Lic. Adolfo Castro Susan Borinelli +52-55-5284-0408 +1-646-330-5907 [email protected] [email protected]

