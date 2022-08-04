ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2022
Aug 04, 2022, 16:30 ET
Compared to July 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.9% in Colombia, 15.6% in Mexico and 4.0% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2022 reached a total of 6.2 million passengers, 18.7% above the levels reported in July 2019.
Compared to July 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.9% in Colombia, 15.6% in Mexico and Puerto Rico 4.0%. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, and in Puerto Rico mainly by domestic traffic while international traffic continued its gradual recovery trend.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods July 1 through June 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
July
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
Mexico
|
3,198,194
|
3,043,952
|
3,697,946
|
21.5
|
15.6
|
20,648,828
|
15,467,960
|
22,535,827
|
45.7
|
9.1
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,634,446
|
1,499,657
|
1,743,933
|
16.3
|
6.7
|
9,532,322
|
8,122,700
|
10,008,295
|
23.2
|
5.0
|
International Traffic
|
1,563,748
|
1,544,295
|
1,954,013
|
26.5
|
25.0
|
11,116,506
|
7,345,260
|
12,527,532
|
70.6
|
12.7
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
968,319
|
1,118,931
|
1,006,722
|
(10.0)
|
4.0
|
5,686,127
|
5,555,160
|
6,180,936
|
11.3
|
8.7
|
Domestic Traffic
|
851,865
|
1,042,005
|
892,509
|
(14.3)
|
4.8
|
5,068,032
|
5,301,739
|
5,647,547
|
6.5
|
11.4
|
International Traffic
|
116,454
|
76,926
|
114,213
|
48.5
|
(1.9)
|
618,095
|
253,421
|
533,389
|
110.5
|
(13.7)
|
Colombia
|
1,078,246
|
1,004,028
|
1,519,445
|
51.3
|
40.9
|
6,693,212
|
4,880,660
|
9,198,377
|
88.5
|
37.4
|
Domestic Traffic
|
903,812
|
841,393
|
1,244,324
|
47.9
|
37.7
|
5,661,642
|
4,170,917
|
7,711,603
|
84.9
|
36.2
|
International Traffic
|
174,434
|
162,635
|
275,121
|
69.2
|
57.7
|
1,031,570
|
709,743
|
1,486,774
|
109.5
|
44.1
|
Total Traffic
|
5,244,759
|
5,166,911
|
6,224,113
|
20.5
|
18.7
|
33,028,167
|
25,903,780
|
37,915,140
|
46.4
|
14.8
|
Domestic Traffic
|
3,390,123
|
3,383,055
|
3,880,766
|
14.7
|
14.5
|
20,261,996
|
17,595,356
|
23,367,445
|
32.8
|
15.3
|
International Traffic
|
1,854,636
|
1,783,856
|
2,343,347
|
31.4
|
26.4
|
12,766,171
|
8,308,424
|
14,547,695
|
75.1
|
14.0
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
July
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,634,446
|
1,499,657
|
1,743,933
|
16.3
|
6.7
|
9,532,322
|
8,122,700
|
10,008,295
|
23.2
|
5.0
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
914,987
|
931,989
|
1,036,208
|
11.2
|
13.2
|
5,134,037
|
4,989,716
|
5,677,055
|
13.8
|
10.6
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
20,523
|
22,064
|
17,193
|
(22.1)
|
(16.2)
|
118,752
|
78,589
|
91,944
|
17.0
|
(22.6)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
78,728
|
72,407
|
83,973
|
16.0
|
6.7
|
448,436
|
344,662
|
507,760
|
47.3
|
13.2
|
MID
|
Merida
|
237,223
|
170,038
|
238,365
|
40.2
|
0.5
|
1,465,713
|
961,827
|
1,455,667
|
51.3
|
(0.7)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
12,145
|
9,005
|
9,908
|
10.0
|
(18.4)
|
82,764
|
54,516
|
55,589
|
2.0
|
(32.8)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
100,386
|
77,901
|
103,616
|
33.0
|
3.2
|
567,630
|
414,193
|
594,830
|
43.6
|
4.8
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
30,959
|
35,359
|
43,521
|
23.1
|
40.6
|
211,879
|
219,761
|
278,146
|
26.6
|
31.3
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
129,467
|
94,491
|
111,441
|
17.9
|
(13.9)
|
801,448
|
559,048
|
690,954
|
23.6
|
(13.8)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
110,028
|
86,403
|
99,708
|
15.4
|
(9.4)
|
701,663
|
500,388
|
656,350
|
31.2
|
(6.5)
|
International Traffic
|
1,563,748
|
1,544,295
|
1,954,013
|
26.5
|
25.0
|
11,116,506
|
7,345,260
|
12,527,532
|
70.6
|
12.7
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,484,897
|
1,441,679
|
1,840,238
|
27.6
|
23.9
|
10,480,240
|
6,891,980
|
11,814,379
|
71.4
|
12.7
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
27,621
|
45,062
|
53,467
|
18.7
|
93.6
|
256,807
|
215,133
|
309,759
|
44.0
|
20.6
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
3,251
|
3,981
|
3,443
|
(13.5)
|
5.9
|
104,319
|
15,645
|
62,075
|
296.8
|
(40.5)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
19,463
|
22,578
|
24,412
|
8.1
|
25.4
|
126,135
|
100,346
|
149,333
|
48.8
|
18.4
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
891
|
738
|
1,220
|
65.3
|
36.9
|
4,616
|
3,265
|
6,700
|
105.2
|
45.1
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
16,449
|
15,938
|
17,986
|
12.8
|
9.3
|
84,606
|
59,829
|
108,463
|
81.3
|
28.2
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,581
|
1,111
|
1,165
|
4.9
|
(26.3)
|
7,951
|
4,728
|
7,636
|
61.5
|
(4.0)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
7,275
|
10,803
|
9,433
|
(12.7)
|
29.7
|
39,681
|
41,252
|
53,109
|
28.7
|
33.8
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
2,320
|
2,405
|
2,649
|
10.1
|
14.2
|
12,151
|
13,082
|
16,078
|
22.9
|
32.3
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
3,198,194
|
3,043,952
|
3,697,946
|
21.5
|
15.6
|
20,648,828
|
15,467,960
|
22,535,827
|
45.7
|
9.1
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,399,884
|
2,373,668
|
2,876,446
|
21.2
|
19.9
|
15,614,277
|
11,881,696
|
17,491,434
|
47.2
|
12.0
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
48,144
|
67,126
|
70,660
|
5.3
|
46.8
|
375,559
|
293,722
|
401,703
|
36.8
|
7.0
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
81,979
|
76,388
|
87,416
|
14.4
|
6.6
|
552,755
|
360,307
|
569,835
|
58.2
|
3.1
|
MID
|
Merida
|
256,686
|
192,616
|
262,777
|
36.4
|
2.4
|
1,591,848
|
1,062,173
|
1,605,000
|
51.1
|
0.8
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
13,036
|
9,743
|
11,128
|
14.2
|
(14.6)
|
87,380
|
57,781
|
62,289
|
7.8
|
(28.7)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
116,835
|
93,839
|
121,602
|
29.6
|
4.1
|
652,236
|
474,022
|
703,293
|
48.4
|
7.8
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
32,540
|
36,470
|
44,686
|
22.5
|
37.3
|
219,830
|
224,489
|
285,782
|
27.3
|
30.0
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
136,742
|
105,294
|
120,874
|
14.8
|
(11.6)
|
841,129
|
600,300
|
744,063
|
23.9
|
(11.5)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
112,348
|
88,808
|
102,357
|
15.3
|
(8.9)
|
713,814
|
513,470
|
672,428
|
31.0
|
(5.8)
|
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
July
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
SJU Total
|
968,319
|
1,118,931
|
1,006,722
|
(10.0)
|
4.0
|
5,686,127
|
5,555,160
|
6,180,936
|
11.3
|
8.7
|
Domestic Traffic
|
851,865
|
1,042,005
|
892,509
|
(14.3)
|
4.8
|
5,068,032
|
5,301,739
|
5,647,547
|
6.5
|
11.4
|
International Traffic
|
116,454
|
76,926
|
114,213
|
48.5
|
(1.9)
|
618,095
|
253,421
|
533,389
|
110.5
|
(13.7)
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
July
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2022vs 2021
|
% Chg 2022vs 2019
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
Domestic Traffic
|
903,812
|
841,393
|
1,244,324
|
47.9
|
37.7
|
5,661,642
|
4,170,917
|
7,711,603
|
84.9
|
36.2
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
655,875
|
603,161
|
919,160
|
52.4
|
40.1
|
4,101,100
|
2,846,800
|
5,706,299
|
100.4
|
39.1
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
98,190
|
92,305
|
112,926
|
22.3
|
15.0
|
607,858
|
500,391
|
701,259
|
40.1
|
15.4
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
87,586
|
95,527
|
144,482
|
51.2
|
65.0
|
560,353
|
532,653
|
895,147
|
68.1
|
59.7
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
19,456
|
19,430
|
24,278
|
25.0
|
24.8
|
123,813
|
111,942
|
163,097
|
45.7
|
31.7
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
34,114
|
26,951
|
33,876
|
25.7
|
(0.7)
|
214,193
|
156,507
|
198,464
|
26.8
|
(7.3)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
8,591
|
4,019
|
9,602
|
138.9
|
11.8
|
54,325
|
22,624
|
47,337
|
109.2
|
(12.9)
|
International Traffic
|
174,434
|
162,635
|
275,121
|
69.2
|
57.7
|
1,031,570
|
709,743
|
1,486,774
|
109.5
|
44.1
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
174,434
|
162,635
|
275,121
|
69.2
|
57.7
|
1,031,570
|
709,743
|
1,486,774
|
109.5
|
44.1
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,078,246
|
1,004,028
|
1,519,445
|
51.3
|
40.9
|
6,693,212
|
4,880,660
|
9,198,377
|
88.5
|
37.4
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
830,309
|
765,796
|
1,194,281
|
56.0
|
43.8
|
5,132,670
|
3,556,543
|
7,193,073
|
102.2
|
40.1
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
98190
|
92,305
|
112,926
|
22.3
|
15.0
|
607,858
|
500,391
|
701,259
|
40.1
|
15.4
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
87,586
|
95,527
|
144,482
|
51.2
|
65.0
|
560,353
|
532,653
|
895,147
|
68.1
|
59.7
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
19,456
|
19,430
|
24,278
|
25.0
|
24.8
|
123,813
|
111,942
|
163,097
|
45.7
|
31.7
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
34,114
|
26,951
|
33,876
|
25.7
|
(0.7)
|
214,193
|
156,507
|
198,464
|
26.8
|
(7.3)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
8,591
|
4,019
|
9,602
|
138.9
|
11.8
|
54,325
|
22,624
|
47,337
|
109.2
|
(12.9)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
ASUR
Lic. Adolfo Castro
+52-55-5284-0408
[email protected]
InspIR Group
Susan Borinelli
+1-646-330-5907
[email protected]
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
Share this article