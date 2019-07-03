ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2019

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 3.4% in Mexico, 1.9% in Puerto Rico and 20.7% in Colombia

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Jul 03, 2019, 16:25 ET

MEXICO CITY, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2019 increased 6.4% when compared to June 2018. Passenger traffic rose 3.4% in Mexico, 1.9% in Puerto Rico and 20.7% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between June 1 through June 30, 2019 and 2018, as well as accumulated figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






June

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Mexico

2,792,880

2,887,405

3.4

16,854,859

17,450,634

3.5

Domestic Traffic

1,321,639

1,419,994

7.4

7,382,487

7,897,876

7.0

International Traffic

1,471,241

1,467,411

(0.3)

9,472,372

9,552,758

0.8

San Juan, Puerto Rico

871,121

888,007

1.9

4,135,978

4,717,808

14.1

Domestic Traffic

763,681

779,040

2.0

3,714,790

4,216,167

13.5

International Traffic

107,440

108,967

1.4

421,188

501,641

19.1

Colombia

858,823

1,036,748

20.7

4,880,688

5,614,966

15.0

Domestic Traffic

721,255

859,643

19.2

4,123,159

4,757,830

15.4

International Traffic

137,568

177,105

28.7

757,529

857,136

13.1

Total Traffic

4,522,824

4,812,160

6.4

25,871,525

27,783,408

7.4

Domestic Traffic

2,806,575

3,058,677

9.0

15,220,436

16,871,873

10.9

International Traffic

1,716,249

1,753,483

2.2

10,651,089

10,911,535

2.4









Mexico Passenger Traffic









June

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

1,321,639

1,419,994

7.4

7,382,487

7,897,876

7.0

CUN

Cancun

764,249

781,998

2.3

4,032,505

4,219,050

4.6

CZM

Cozumel

12,295

18,770

52.7

72,993

98,229

34.6

HUX

Huatulco

55,387

67,364

21.6

327,869

369,708

12.8

MID

Merida

175,217

210,980

20.4

1,054,366

1,228,490

16.5

MTT

Minatitlan

16,178

12,122

(25.1)

94,567

70,619

(25.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

62,162

81,471

31.1

400,875

467,244

16.6

TAP

Tapachula

24,253

30,743

26.8

145,059

180,920

24.7

VER

Veracruz

119,459

116,455

(2.5)

681,137

671,981

(1.3)

VSA

Villahermosa

92,439

100,091

8.3

573,116

591,635

3.2

International Traffic

1,471,241

1,467,411

(0.3)

9,472,372

9,552,758

0.8

CUN

Cancun

1,392,349

1,400,407

0.6

8,905,478

8,995,343

1.0

CZM

Cozumel

41,402

26,475

(36.1)

241,714

229,186

(5.2)

HUX

Huatulco

3,318

3,374

1.7

102,068

101,068

(1.0)

MID

Merida

17,226

16,394

(4.8)

114,498

106,672

(6.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

588

690

17.3

3,357

3,725

11.0

OAX

Oaxaca

6,952

11,570

66.4

47,540

68,157

43.4

TAP

Tapachula

1,214

1,214

-

8,295

6,370

(23.2)

VER

Veracruz

5,531

5,622

1.6

31,742

32,406

2.1

VSA

Villahermosa

2,661

1,665

(37.4)

17,680

9,831

(44.4)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,792,880

2,887,405

3.4

16,854,859

17,450,634

3.5

CUN

Cancun

2,156,598

2,182,405

1.2

12,937,983

13,214,393

2.1

CZM

Cozumel

53,697

45,245

(15.7)

314,707

327,415

4.0

HUX

Huatulco

58,705

70,738

20.5

429,937

470,776

9.5

MID

Merida

192,443

227,374

18.2

1,168,864

1,335,162

14.2

MTT

Minatitlan

16,766

12,812

(23.6)

97,924

74,344

(24.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

69,114

93,041

34.6

448,415

535,401

19.4

TAP

Tapachula

25,467

31,957

25.5

153,354

187,290

22.1

VER

Veracruz

124,990

122,077

(2.3)

712,879

704,387

(1.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

95,100

101,756

7.0

590,796

601,466

1.8









Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






June

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

SJU Total

871,121

888,007

1.9

4,135,978

4,717,808

14.1

Domestic Traffic

763,681

779,040

779,040

3,714,790

4,216,167

13.5

International Traffic

107,440

108,967

108,967

421,188

501,641

19.1









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan






June

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

721,255

859,643

19.2

4,123,159

4,757,830

15.4

MDE

Rionegro

502,285

627,764

25.0

2,885,896

3,445,225

19.4

EOH

Medellin

88,378

90,404

2.3

502,626

509,668

1.4

MTR

Monteria

77,065

81,985

6.4

427,257

472,767

10.7

APO

Carepa

16,133

18,862

16.9

94,522

104,357

10.4

UIB

Quibdo

30,011

32,905

9.6

171,151

180,079

5.2

CZU

Corozal

7,383

7,723

4.6

41,707

45,734

9.7

International Traffic

137,568

177,105

28.7

757,529

857,136

13.1

MDE

Rionegro

137,568

177,105

28.7

757,529

857,136

13.1

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

858,823

1,036,748

20.7

4,880,688

5,614,966

15.0

MDE

Rionegro

639,853

804,869

25.8

3,643,425

4,302,361

18.1

EOH

Medellin

88,378

90,404

2.3

502,626

509,668

1.4

MTR

Monteria

77,065

81,985

6.4

427,257

472,767

10.7

APO

Carepa

16,133

18,862

16.9

94,522

104,357

10.4

UIB

Quibdo

30,011

32,905

9.6

171,151

180,079

5.2

CZU

Corozal

7,383

7,723

4.6

41,707

45,734

9.7

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

